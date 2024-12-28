Dangerous Paths to the Border: Migrants Risk Lives on ‘The Beast’ Train

Migrants traveling through Mexico to reach the United States often face unimaginable dangers. One of the most perilous methods involves boarding a freight train known as “The Beast” or “La Bestia.” This train, intended for cargo, not passengers, has become infamous for its deadly risks. Thousands of migrants, primarily from Central America and Venezuela, climb aboard these moving railcars each year in search of a better life, knowing that one misstep could cost them everything.

The journey atop “The Beast” is treacherous. Migrants cling to the tops of railcars, navigating cramped spaces and constant movement, often under pressure from others vying for room. A security consultant shared a horrifying account with the New York Post, describing how overcrowding leads to violent pushes and tragic accidents. “I show a video in my talks of one person being sliced in half after he falls off a train and onto the wheels,” the consultant said, emphasizing the brutal nature of this journey. Reports suggest that approximately 500,000 people risk their lives on these so-called “death trains” each year, a number that reflects the desperation driving these migrations.

The influx of migrants has intensified with the anticipation of stricter immigration policies under President-elect Donald Trump. In the weeks leading up to his inauguration, residents near train stops, like Claudia Rios in Durango, have witnessed a significant increase in activity. Rios told NewsNation about groups of over 200 people attempting to board the trains, describing a noticeable shift in behavior among the migrants. “Lately they come very aggressive, like all the good, all the kind migrants have crossed,” she said, highlighting conflicts within the groups. She also recounted seeing children and even individuals in wheelchairs attempting to board, underscoring the extreme desperation and danger.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has launched a new strategy to address the migration crisis. Building on previous measures like razor wire barriers and busing migrants to sanctuary cities, the latest effort involves a bold advertising campaign targeting those considering the journey. Billboards with alarming messages, such as “How much did you pay to have your daughter raped?” and “Coyotes lie. Don’t put your family at risk,” have been placed in Mexico and Central America. Written in four languages, these stark warnings aim to deter migrants from embarking on the dangerous path. At a press conference in Eagle Pass, Abbott explained the rationale behind the campaign, stating, “The message is, ‘Do not risk a dangerous trip just to be arrested and deported.’”

Meanwhile, human rights organizations like WOLA have drawn attention to the escalating violence against migrants. They report significant increases in kidnappings and extortion, calling this period one of the most violent in recent memory. WOLA also alleges that many Mexican authorities either tolerate or participate in these crimes, further exacerbating the dangers migrants face.

From the perilous journey aboard “The Beast” to the grim warnings plastered on billboards, the migrant crisis reveals the stark realities of desperation and survival. As policies shift and the human cost continues to rise, these stories raise critical questions about the challenges and consequences of migration in today’s world.