Alaska Natives Push Back on Biden’s Resource Development Policies

The Biden administration’s sweeping decisions to restrict resource development in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve (NPR-A) and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) have sparked controversy among Native communities. While the administration has frequently touted its commitment to preserving the environment and respecting Indigenous Knowledge, many tribal leaders feel their voices have been overlooked, and their needs ignored.

Over the past four years, the administration has canceled drilling leases on tens of millions of acres, blocked mining projects, and implemented stricter environmental protections. In official statements, these moves were framed as efforts to combat climate change and safeguard fragile ecosystems for future generations. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland emphasized the administration’s priorities, saying in 2023, “We must do everything within our control to meet the highest standards of care to protect this fragile ecosystem… President Biden is delivering on the most ambitious climate and conservation agenda in history.”

However, some tribal leaders argue that these actions have come at a significant economic cost to their communities. Nagruk Harcharek, president of Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat, expressed frustration with what he perceives as a lack of meaningful engagement from the administration. “What we’re hearing from the administration is that we’re the most tribally-friendly administration in the history of the United States, right? At least from our perspective, that’s not our impression,” Harcharek told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Harcharek highlighted the disconnect between the administration’s stated goals and its actions. “We’ve always tried to stress that we are part of the environment. We utilize it for subsistence hunting, for our culture, and it’s extremely important to us. We don’t need to be protected from our own environment,” he explained. “We can make decisions and help administrations make decisions that are both good for the region and also good for the environment and good for the state, good for the nation. And that just wasn’t the case.”

For many Alaskan Native communities, resource development is not just about economics—it’s about survival. Revenues from oil and mining projects fund vital infrastructure, schools, and healthcare services in the resource-rich North Slope region. The abrupt policy shifts by the administration have left these communities grappling with uncertainty, as leaders like Harcharek report being informed of changes through news outlets rather than direct communication. “Oftentimes, we heard of policy changes in the news and not from phone calls from folks, even though everybody has our number,” he said.

As Alaska’s tribal leaders reflect on the administration’s policies, many are looking to collaborate with future leaders who will prioritize both environmental stewardship and economic development. They argue that it is possible to strike a balance that protects their cultural traditions, preserves their lands, and supports their communities’ financial stability.

The ongoing debate underscores the complexities of managing America’s natural resources in a way that respects both the environment and the people who call these regions home.