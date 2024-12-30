Trump Threatens EU Tariffs Over US Oil and Gas Purchases

President-elect Donald Trump has issued a warning to the European Union, demanding large-scale purchases of U.S. oil and gas to address their trade deficit with the United States. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump declared, “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!”

This latest move adds the EU to a growing list of nations under economic scrutiny. Trump recently threatened “100 percent” tariffs on BRICS countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and others—if they attempt to challenge the U.S. dollar’s dominance. “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump wrote.

Trump also reiterated plans to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration. “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States,” he stated.

These actions reflect Trump’s broader “America First” trade agenda as he prepares to take office, signaling significant shifts in international trade relationships.