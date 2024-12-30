Trump’s Energy Plan Promises Relief at the Pump, Gas Prices Predicted to Drop in 2025

Under the Trump administration, Americans may see significant relief at the gas pump as energy policies shift toward boosting domestic production. A forecast by GasBuddy, reported by CNN, predicts the national average for regular gas will drop below $3.22 in 2025, with prices falling as low as $2.81 next December. This would mark the lowest annual average since 2021, the year President Joe Biden took office.

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign focused heavily on reducing energy costs for American families, promising to “drill, baby, drill” to increase oil production. At a rally in Asheville, North Carolina, Trump emphasized his plans to counter the Biden administration’s energy policies, stating, “At the center of our effort to bring the cost of living under control will be the all-out push to end the Biden-Harris war on American energy.”

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, also noted that 2025 could bring “slow-but-steady improvement at the pump” as new energy policies take effect. During the Biden presidency, gas prices surged to over $5 per gallon in 2022, fueled by inflation and restrictive energy policies. For many Americans, this price spike became a symbol of broader economic challenges.

Trump has linked his election victory to these economic concerns, telling NBC’s Kristen Welker, “I won on groceries. I won an election based on that. … We’re going to bring those prices way down.” His administration’s focus on domestic energy production aims to ease inflationary pressures while restoring confidence among Americans, only 19% of whom expressed satisfaction with the current state of the nation, according to a recent Gallup poll.

As the Trump administration prepares to take office, Americans are hopeful for economic relief, with lower gas prices poised to become a key part of the incoming administration’s success.