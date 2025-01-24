Mark Zuckerberg Shifts Meta’s Corporate Culture, Scraps DEI Programs

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed a bold new direction for his company, one that steps away from traditional diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and instead emphasizes “masculine energy” in corporate culture. During an interview with Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg explained how Meta is embracing changes to foster a more balanced workplace environment.

“A lot of the corporate world is pretty culturally neutered,” Zuckerberg told Rogan. He expressed that while supporting women in the workplace is important, corporate culture has leaned too far into the idea that “masculinity is bad.” Zuckerberg explained that this cultural swing has negatively impacted the workplace, and a new approach is needed. “Both of these things are good,” he said, referring to balancing masculine and feminine traits in corporate environments.

Zuckerberg also pointed to what he sees as benefits of celebrating “aggression a bit more” in Meta’s culture, suggesting that it can encourage innovation and competitiveness. This perspective has already been reflected in key policy changes at Meta, including the removal of tampons from men’s restrooms—a provision that had been introduced to accommodate nonbinary and transgender employees.

In addition, Meta has officially abandoned its DEI initiatives, citing in an internal memo that the term “DEI” had become “charged” and widely perceived as suggesting preferential treatment for certain groups. According to the memo, the company is shifting toward policies that promote fairness and inclusivity without relying on divisive frameworks.

Meta’s changes extend beyond internal culture. The company recently announced the discontinuation of its fact-checking program, citing concerns about political bias among fact-checkers. The decision signals a broader effort by Zuckerberg to regain control over the platform’s policies and address criticism over Meta’s handling of bias and content moderation.

These moves come at a pivotal time, shortly after Zuckerberg’s meeting with President Donald Trump at his Florida estate. Despite their history of public tension, Zuckerberg described the meeting as positive. “I think he just wants America to win,” Zuckerberg said, expressing optimism about the incoming administration.

Zuckerberg dismissed suggestions that the timing of Meta’s policy changes is politically motivated, asserting that they are part of a broader, long-term strategy to build a more competitive and balanced corporate culture. “It’s one thing to say we want to be welcoming and make a good environment for everyone, but it’s another to basically say that ‘masculinity is bad,’” he said. “We’re trying to strike a balance.”

With Meta’s shift away from DEI and its renewed focus on cultural balance, Zuckerberg’s approach is sparking debate across industries. As Meta navigates this new chapter, it remains to be seen how these changes will resonate with employees, users, and the broader tech landscape.