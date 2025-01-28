Calls to Add Trump to Mount Rushmore Gain Momentum Among Conservatives

A growing chorus of conservative voices is advocating for a bold addition to one of America’s most iconic landmarks. Some Republicans and right-wing commentators are calling for Donald Trump’s face to be carved into Mount Rushmore, alongside former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. The push has sparked spirited discussions across political circles and social media platforms.

The proposal gained traction after Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager, floated the idea during an appearance on The Benny Johnson Show. “Some really smart congressman should go and say, ‘Donald Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore,’” Lewandowski remarked in a clip that quickly garnered attention on X (formerly Twitter). His comments resonated with a segment of Trump supporters who view the former president’s impact as unparalleled in modern history.

?Corey Lewandowski calls for President Trump’s face to be put on Mount Rushmore: “What are we waiting on? Donald Trump's face should be on Mt. Rushmore. We got the votes. Trump’s gonna sign it. Let's get it done. To memorialize what this man's achieved for this country.” pic.twitter.com/0fbIC2OpYf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2025

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a freshman Republican, echoed the sentiment and announced her intent to take action. Luna stated she plans to introduce legislation that would bring this idea closer to reality, describing it as a way to honor Trump’s transformative presidency. Her remarks reflect the enthusiasm among conservatives to immortalize Trump’s legacy on a monument that symbolizes American leadership and perseverance.

While the proposal has energized Trump’s base, it has also reignited debates about the criteria for such honors and the challenges of altering a historical site like Mount Rushmore. The monument, located in South Dakota’s Black Hills, was completed in 1941 and has long been a symbol of American democracy and unity. Adding a fifth face would require extensive legal, financial, and logistical considerations, not to mention public approval.

This movement highlights Trump’s enduring influence in American politics and his supporters’ determination to secure his place in history. Whether this proposal moves forward or remains a symbolic gesture, it underscores the deep admiration his followers have for his leadership and policies.