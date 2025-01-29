Gen Z Leads UK’s Spiritual Revival While Christianity Faces Generational Challenges

A recent survey has uncovered surprising insights into the spiritual beliefs of different generations across the UK, with Gen Z emerging as the most spiritually inclined age group. The research, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Christopher Gasson for the release of his latest book on religion, highlights a generational shift in faith and spirituality.

The findings reveal that those aged 18-24, all part of Gen Z, are driving a resurgence in spirituality. Only 13% of respondents in this age group identified as atheists, making them the least likely generation to reject spirituality outright. In addition, 62% of Gen Z describe themselves as either “very” or “fairly” spiritual. This trend stands in stark contrast to older generations, where atheism is more prevalent.

Among middle-aged Gen Xers (ages 45-60), 25% reported they do not believe in any form of spirituality, making them the most atheistic group. Baby Boomers over 65 and Millennials aged 25-44 also showed higher rates of atheism at 20%, indicating a more secular outlook among these groups.

However, the survey doesn’t just reflect numbers—it also delves into the reasons behind the decline in traditional Christianity, particularly among younger people. Gen Z pointed to the inability of religious institutions to address scandals, particularly those involving abuse, as a significant factor. They also cited generational change as a reason for moving away from formal Christianity, choosing instead to explore spirituality on their own terms.

While Christianity may be losing followers, the rise in spiritual self-identification among Gen Z suggests that faith is taking on new forms. Christopher Gasson’s research sheds light on this transformation, illustrating that belief systems are evolving alongside generational values.

This data suggests that younger generations aren’t turning away from faith entirely, but rather redefining what spirituality means to them. Gen Z’s openness to exploring personal belief systems could signal a broader trend toward individualism in matters of faith.

Spirituality in the UK is undergoing a transformation, with younger generations rejecting traditional models but embracing new ways of connecting to something greater. The findings are a reminder that, while institutional religion may face challenges, the human desire for spiritual connection remains strong across generations.