By Shockya Investigations Team

St. John’s, Antigua – April 2, 2025

A blistering private criminal prosecution launched in the Magistrate’s Court of Antigua and Barbuda has shattered the fragile façade of political neutrality surrounding United Progressive Party (UPP) leader Jamale Pringle, accusing him of collusion in a transnational criminal conspiracy with some of the most notorious figures in American legal and media history.

Named in civil racketeering lawsuit in America – Jamal Pringle featured above

Filed by British-Greek billionaire and sovereign investment partner Alki David, the information laid before the Court invokes sweeping allegations, naming not only Pringle, but a who’s-who of disgraced U.S. elites: Gloria Allred, David Boies, Les Moonves, Anthony Pellicano, Barry Diller, Shari Redstone, and media conglomerates including CBS Interactive, Viacom, Comcast Ventures, Fox Corp, and News Corp.

But it’s Jamale Pringle’s role that has caused the loudest stir on the island—implicating a sitting opposition leader in what the complaint brands as “economic warfare and sedition” against Antigua and Barbuda’s lawful leadership and development trajectory.

The Alpha Nero Gambit

At the center of this maelstrom is the now-infamous $900 million civil lawsuit filed in the U.S., which sought to implicate Prime Minister Gaston Browne and SwissX Island—David’s flagship clean energy and sovereign wealth project—in an unfounded legal brawl involving the superyacht Alpha Nero.

David asserts the lawsuit was never about justice—it was a foreign-coordinated assault designed to destabilize Antigua’s government, hinder energy independence efforts, and smear national leadership under the guise of civil litigation.

Court filings allege that David Boies, infamous for his connections to Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre (whose credibility has now unraveled internationally), conspired with Thomas Girardi, Gloria Allred, and allies in the media to drag SwissX Island into U.S. courts—despite its recognized sovereign partnerships with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

“This isn’t just a civil matter—it’s a criminal attack on the people of Antigua,” says David. “They are targeting the very investments that support climate resilience, biofuel production, and economic sovereignty.”

Jamale Pringle’s Role: Complicit or Co-opted?

Pringle, according to David, publicly and privately echoed defamatory narratives and worked behind the scenes to legitimize the foreign-backed lawsuit, weaponizing it as political ammunition ahead of upcoming elections.

“The timing was no coincidence,” notes one SwissX source. “While the Prime Minister was hosting international climate financiers, Jamale Pringle was playing messenger for lawyers in L.A.”

The complaint makes it clear: Jamale Pringle allegedly served foreign interests over national duty, a betrayal amplified by the UPP’s silence in the face of malicious legal interference with state actors and institutions.

Global Collusion, Local Fallout

David’s case links the Antigua suit to broader legal warfare operations orchestrated by known syndicate players:

In London , a parallel criminal case is underway against the same defendants, with private prosecutors seeking indictments for global fraud.

In Greece , Allred is accused of “double-dipping,” launching duplicate legal actions across multiple jurisdictions to pressure settlements.

In the U.S., federal investigators connected to Kash Patel’s office are probing false filings tied to Giuffre and Boies, including potential perjury and extortion.

The scope is breathtaking—and the consequences are deadly.

“Four of my lawyers are dead,” David states bluntly. “Barry Rothman, Rebecca Rini, Mark Lieberman, John Quirk—all silenced. This is a syndicate that murders, launders money, and corrupts courts globally.”

David, a recognized investor and environmental entrepreneur, also seeks whistleblower protection from the Court, citing credible threats to his life and operations. His ventures include SwissX B100 biofuel, which powers Antiguan ports and cruise lines while generating sovereign revenue for the island through carbon credits and green tokenization.

Where Is the Justice?

With the complaint now under judicial review, questions loom large:

Will Antigua’s judiciary act independently to defend its sovereignty?

Will Jamale Pringle answer publicly for his alleged role in this conspiracy?

And will the global media finally report on the coordinated lawfare operations targeting small nations for daring to pursue independent energy and finance policies?

David concludes:

“What they’ve done isn’t just a legal offense—it’s a violation of human dignity and the sovereign rights of a nation. We demand accountability. We demand justice.”

Stay tuned to Shockya.com as we continue to follow the criminal case unfolding in Antigua’s Magistrate’s Court and the growing global storm facing those who thought they could silence whistleblowers, exploit sovereign nations, and get away with it.

? Contact: press@shockya.com

? Filed in: Antigua & Barbuda, Lawfare, Sovereignty

? Tags: #JAMALEPRINGLE #ALKIDAVID #GLORIAALLRED #DAVIDBOIES #ANTIGUAJUSTICE #SWISSXISLAND #UPP #LAWFARE #SOVEREIGNRIGHTS #BIOFUELWARS #CRIMINALSYNDICATE