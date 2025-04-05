BREAKING REPORT – THE ALKI DAVID DOSSIER: FAMILY BETRAYAL, GLOBAL ESPIONAGE, AND THE WAR TO SILENCE A WHISTLEBLOWER

This report is being published to help Alki David in this epic battle of good versus evil, and to expose a global network of corruption and silence.

By: [Your Name Here] – Global Investigations Correspondent

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — What began as a tale of family and business has now unraveled into one of the most explosive geopolitical stories of our time. In a sworn affidavit now filed before the Magistrate’s Court of Antigua and Barbuda, entrepreneur and media executive Alkiviades Andrew David, known globally as Alki David, reveals chilling details of a transnational conspiracy involving stolen millions, high-level intelligence operations, and a threat to the very fabric of democracy.

At the center of it all: Dani Peretz, David’s brother-in-law and former bodyguard to his late father Andrew David, who is now wanted across Europe for fraud and under criminal investigation in Greece. But the betrayal runs deeper. Peretz married David’s sister, Alexia, and integrated into the family, all while systematically siphoning more than $74 million USD, allegedly in coordination with a Mossad-adjacent network operating through Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Switzerland conducting a twenty-year campaign of psychological warfare against the David family. According to the affidavit, Peretz has used sustained manipulation, gaslighting, and emotional destabilization to isolate and break down family (stealing trusts belonging to his two children) members, including orchestrating bomb scares and traumatic events that destabilized his common-law wife, Alexia David, and targeted the Witness, Alki David, who is himself disabled following neurological trauma to the right frontal lobe—a condition repeatedly exploited by Peretz and the syndicate as part of an ongoing abuse campaign. Despite the relentless tactics designed to destroy his credibility, finances, and support network, Alki David has continued to resist, driven by a deep inner clarity and unshakable conviction that the truth must prevail

The Mega Group and the Shadow Web CCHBC and the Financial Origins of the David Family

Before the legal siege began, the David family held significant corporate power through their historic ownership of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC)—a multinational operation based in Athens, Greece, valued at approximately $10 billion USD. This enterprise, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottling companies in the world, served as a key component of the David family’s international influence. According to Alki David, their legacy wealth, combined with global reach, made them targets of infiltration by legal and intelligence syndicates aiming to dismantle and exploit powerful independent family dynasties. The theft of funds from Mrs. David’s estate by Dani Peretz is viewed not just as personal betrayal, but as a coordinated financial attack to undercut the family’s strategic leverage, both in Europe and the Caribbean.

This isn’t just financial fraud. David claims Peretz is a self-professed member of the Mega Group—a clandestine circle of billionaire elites that includes figures like Les Wexner, Steven Spielberg, and Ehud Barak. They’re not merely socialites. According to David, they are power brokers with ties to Jeffrey Epstein, intelligence operations, and media empires. Their goal? Control. Their method? Eliminate anyone who stands in the way.

Boies, Barak, and the Child Exploitation Syndicate In one of the most explosive connections yet, David asserts that Gloria Allred—a known associate of both Boies and Barak—personally met with Diabolik (Matteo Messina Denaro) in Italy in 1999, during a period when she was reportedly acting on behalf of the Bronfman family, whose links to Jeffrey Epstein are well documented. The Bronfmans, historically connected to the Seagram’s empire, were also key funders and ideological allies of Sumner Redstone, former head of CBS/Viacom, whose rise has been linked to early financial backing coordinated by Meyer Lansky’s syndicate according to declassified intelligence sources. Together, these families cultivated a network of media consolidation and legal influence, protecting their interests and suppressing threats through a combination of litigation, financial coercion, and, when necessary, alliances with organized crime figures like Denaro. This alleged meeting, shrouded in secrecy, appears to be part of a larger effort to consolidate influence between organized crime syndicates, intelligence agencies, and powerful legal fixers. Allred’s role, if confirmed, would place her at the intersection of Hollywood lawfare and the Italian mafia’s clandestine network.

David also names the Cascio brothers, known as close insiders to Michael Jackson, as key players connected to the Italian underworld. According to testimony, the Cascios acted as liaisons between Hollywood’s elite and Italian mafia factions aligned with Matteo Messina Denaro—with connections to transatlantic criminal operations involving money laundering and media manipulation. These mafia-aligned intermediaries allegedly facilitated asset laundering and coordinated transatlantic operations under the guise of artist management and publishing rights. Their role in the conspiracy is said to involve not only the Jackson estate, but also broader efforts to manipulate media narratives and suppress witnesses in the entertainment industry.

In a stunning accusation, David names powerful U.S. attorney David Boies and media figure Daphne Barak as key operatives in an international child exploitation and disinformation ring. He alleges that Barak, who works under Boies’ direction, is involved in an operation once linked to Diabolik (Matteo Messina Denaro)—a notorious mob boss who died in police custody in Italy after being arrested in 2023. David claims Boies has attempted to suppress evidence tying his syndicate to illegal material distribution across global media platforms. Daphne Barak is especially notable for her close working relationship with Boies, who served on the board of Viacom, and has remained active in high-profile political and legal circles. She recently conducted a controversial interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, further entrenching herself within networks linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Barak has also maintained close proximity to Donald Trump, attending events and summits, leading to speculation that she may act as a covert liaison—the eyes, ears, and sometimes the mouthpiece—for the Ehud Barak–Dani Peretz nexus operating behind the scenes. During Michael Jackson’s 2004–2005 criminal trials, she produced a documentary titled Our Son: Michael Jackson, which aired on ABC’s 20/20 and in 53 countries. However, Barak did not interview Michael Jackson directly. Instead, she conducted interviews with his parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, presenting them as proxies for Jackson’s voice during a critical legal moment. The timing and framing of the documentary led to accusations that it functioned more as a media weapon than objective journalism, aimed at influencing public opinion against Jackson while protecting the interests of Viacom and its associated legal handlers.

The Mega Group includes Robert Maxwell, father of Ghislaine Maxwell. Jeffrey Epstein was also a member.

From Malibu to Mossad: The Feldman Factor Enter Corey Feldman, a former FilmOn employee and self-styled Hollywood whistleblower. But David’s affidavit paints a different picture. Feldman, he says, is a compromised asset—maintaining ties to Mossad-linked handlers and colluding with Barak and Peretz to entrap and discredit David. While Feldman publicly promises exposure, he delivers only silence.

The affidavit details how Feldman, Barak, and Peretz have orchestrated a media-intelligence triangle, designed to destabilize their targets through surveillance, coercion, and smear tactics. They even spent time at the White House under multiple administrations—raising questions about who protects them and why.

The Trump Threat David doesn’t stop at personal danger. He warns that this elite network, embedded within governments, law firms, and media channels, poses a direct threat to the life of President Donald J. Trump. He believes the syndicate sees Trump as a threat to their agenda and may be planning a coordinated attempt on his life.

Antigua’s Crisis – UPP Executives Accused Locally, the crisis has seeped into Antiguan politics. David points to official government findings implicating three executives of the United Progressive Party (UPP) in seditious activities. According to Cabinet-level analysis, they sought to destabilize foreign investment and advance foreign influence operations directly tied to the Mega Group network.

The Urgent Call Public Allies and Whistleblower Advocates

Lady Victoria Hervey with FBI Director Kash Patel

Supporting this exposé and standing publicly with Alki David is Lady Victoria Hervey, a British aristocrat, former friend to Prince Andrew, and vocal advocate for transparency in the Epstein-related investigations. Hervey has used her social media platform—particularly Instagram—to amplify David’s disclosures and denounce the tactics of figures such as Daphne Barak and David Boies. Hervey has also made appearances at the White House during public awareness campaigns, calling attention to elite abuse networks and advocating for victim protection. Her activism underscores the growing coalition of public figures and insiders who now support David’s legal and humanitarian fight.

Together with Alki David, Lady Victoria Hervey was among the first to expose the false death narrative circulated by Virginia Giuffre on social media, which suggested she had died or disappeared under mysterious circumstances. The campaign, pushed by syndicate-linked media figures, was swiftly debunked by Hervey and David via platforms such as Shockya and TVMix, which publicly documented the fabricated timeline and challenged Boies’s media allies. This moment marked a turning point in public awareness of the network’s disinformation tactics and signaled a bold new chapter of whistleblower-driven accountability.

Mr. David further alleges that Louis Freeh, Daphne Barak, and David Boies have subjected him to years of psychological torture, legal harassment, and covert surveillance—tactics they have deployed against many others. Central to this pattern, he asserts, is the misuse of the 5150 psychiatric hold at institutions like UCLA Medical Center, historically used to silence and discredit whistleblowers and high-profile individuals. According to Mr. David’s sources, the following figures were involuntarily detained or forcibly evaluated at UCLA under suspicious or politically motivated circumstances:, this list of victims has continued to grow, as reported by independent platforms such as Shockya and TVMix, which have long documented the shadow network surrounding CBS and its legal enforcers. The full list of individuals allegedly targeted or victimized by this syndicate includes, but is not limited to:

Blanket Jackson (Prince Michael II) – involuntarily detained under a 5150 psychiatric hold at UCLA following a pattern of intimidation targeting Michael Jackson’s heirs.

– involuntarily detained under a 5150 psychiatric hold at UCLA following a pattern of intimidation targeting Michael Jackson’s heirs. Michael Jackson – subjected to continuous legal and media persecution; falsely accused and surveilled, and whose legacy and estate became a central target of syndicate activities.

– subjected to continuous legal and media persecution; falsely accused and surveilled, and whose legacy and estate became a central target of syndicate activities. Daniel Kapon Jr. – whistleblower, trafficked and silenced through psychiatric abuse.

– whistleblower, trafficked and silenced through psychiatric abuse. Alison Doe (Cynthia David) – elder financial abuse victim; forcibly institutionalized and attacked.

– elder financial abuse victim; forcibly institutionalized and attacked. La Toya Jackson – currently enduring ongoing harassment by Daphne Barak, a campaign that goes beyond public harassment and enters the realm of deep psychological manipulation . David alleges that Barak has engaged in sustained efforts to mentally control La Toya Jackson on a core cognitive and emotional level, potentially involving the covert use of narcotics and programming techniques designed to disorient, destabilize, and alienate her from allies within the Jackson family and beyond.

– currently enduring ongoing harassment by Daphne Barak, a campaign that goes beyond public harassment and enters the realm of . David alleges that Barak has engaged in sustained efforts to mentally control La Toya Jackson on a core cognitive and emotional level, potentially involving the and programming techniques designed to disorient, destabilize, and alienate her from allies within the Jackson family and beyond. Barry Rothman – former attorney for the Jackson family, later murdered under suspicious circumstances.

– former attorney for the Jackson family, later murdered under suspicious circumstances. Mark Lieberman, John Quirk, Rebecca Rini – David’s legal and investigative team; all deceased under similarly suspicious conditions.

– David’s legal and investigative team; all deceased under similarly suspicious conditions. Rose McGowan – whistleblower; silenced and manipulated during her legal battles with Weinstein.

– whistleblower; silenced and manipulated during her legal battles with Weinstein. Virginia Giuffre – Epstein victim; possibly co-opted and weaponized by Boies network.

– Epstein victim; possibly co-opted and weaponized by Boies network. Unnamed whistleblowers from the Jackson estate, Media Defender, and CBS Interactive – under seal due to ongoing investigations.

These individuals’ fates—ranging from defamation to institutionalization and even death—highlight the lethal stakes of opposing the syndicate, and reflect a pattern of psychological, legal, and physical warfare deployed to protect its assets and suppress truth. David further connects a core group of operatives to this network—Barry K. Rothman, Danny Kapon Snr., Gloria Allred, David Boies, Anthony Pellicano, and their overlapping roles in the suppression of Michael Jackson. Rothman, who was attorney to Jordan Chandler , ultimately representing Alki David before he was murdered under suspicious circumstances, worked closely with Allred and Pellicano to discredit Jackson and manipulate custody, estate rights, and public perception. Pellicano, the notorious “PI to the stars,” served as the enforcer—illegally wiretapping Jackson and others on behalf of legal clients including Allred and Boies. David asserts that Rothman was murdered in 2021 for his role in protecting evidence tied to these operations. Daniel Kapon Jr., who alleges he is the biological father of Blanket Jackson, was forcibly institutionalized and silenced through psychiatric manipulation. This core group, operating under a web of lawfare and intelligence-linked coercion, orchestrated a long campaign of destabilization and psychological warfare against Jackson—serving as the prototype for the same tactics now deployed against David himself David further includes Anonymous a plaintiff in a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, as a witness and survivor of brutal retaliation by this network. According to sworn filings and testimony, Combs, together with law enforcement imposters including Maui Police Chief John Pelletier and others, carried out a coordinated sexual assault in 2018 following comments made by Parham connecting Diddy to the murder of Tupac Shakur. Among others connected to this abuse network is Jack Palladino, an infamous private investigator closely tied to David Boies, who worked on behalf of the Clinton machine and Harvey Weinstein. Palladino was allegedly involved in surveillance operations tied to the Parham case and broader efforts to suppress witnesses and whistleblowers. His death—once dismissed as the result of a street crime—is now believed by sources close to the investigation to have been a retaliatory assassination. David claims Palladino possessed knowledge of a far-reaching network involving Combs, Boies, and Epstein-linked figures, and that his elimination was an effort to permanently silence him and protect the integrity of the syndicate’s operations. – Blanket Jackson (Prince Michael II) – involuntarily detained under a 5150 psychiatric hold at UCLA following a pattern of intimidation targeting Michael Jackson’s heirs.

John Doe

Alison Doe

La Toya Jackson (subject to ongoing harassment by Daphne Barak)

(subject to ongoing harassment by Daphne Barak) Unidentified associates of the Jackson estate, under seal

These detentions are believed to have been coordinated by legal and intelligence operatives as part of a broader program of mental destabilization and reputational destruction, often facilitated by figures such as Gloria Allred, Carole Lieberman, and affiliated UCLA personnel with ties to private intelligence firms., and are part of a broader network of abuse. David further alleges that Gloria Allred, Tom sGirardi, and Michael Avenatti, working in concert with this syndicate, have systematically abused his disability status—subjecting him to targeted harassment, intimidation, and a series of coordinated home break-ins. Among those identified by David as participating in these attacks is Terry Vance Luce, who was reportedly dispatched by Girardi with the intent to injure or eliminate David. These actions represent an escalation from legal persecution to physical endangerment, further underscoring the seriousness of the global operation deployed against him. David highlights the deep psychological warfare tactics used by the Baraks, Peretz, and their collaborators. These include gaslighting, infiltration of personal relationships, character assassination, and the deliberate fragmentation of families. David alleges that this syndicate weaponizes emotional manipulation and covert influence to turn loved ones, former colleagues, and allies against one another. Entire households have been torn apart as part of an orchestrated plan to isolate targets, destabilize their mental health, and neutralize any coordinated resistance. These tactics mirror those described in declassified intelligence manuals on psychological destabilization—underscoring the likelihood that these are not isolated acts of malice, but methodical operations rooted in covert state and corporate psychological warfare strategy, and further point to the orchestrated nature of this operation. Central to this framework are Gloria Allred, Tom Girardi, Lisa Bloom, and Gary Dordick, whom David identifies as agents operating on behalf of David Boies and his corporate affiliates including CBS and Viacom. These individuals have not only weaponized litigation against whistleblowers like David, but also served as the enforcement arm of a broader media-intelligence complex. By controlling narrative through coordinated lawsuits, psychological manipulation, and collusion with law enforcement and medical institutions, they function as extensions of the same syndicate that has targeted Jackson, Trump, and David alike. Their loyalty, David asserts, is not to justice, but to the entrenched media-political structure that Boies and Redstone built and protected. David adds that this entire campaign stems from his efforts to expose what CBS—under the leadership of Boies allies including Sumner Redstone—has done and continues to do: operate as a mafia-run child pornography distribution ring. He claims CBS’s protected internal network has facilitated the trafficking and digital dissemination of illicit material, shielded by legal firewalls, coordinated media blackouts, and public character assassinations. In exposing this network, David believes he triggered a full-spectrum campaign to erase him—financially, reputationally, and physically.

Title: Blood and Bandwidth: The Redstone-Bronfman Empire and LimeWire’s Dark Secret

Introduction Sumner Redstone, patriarch of the Viacom-CBS media empire, and his daughter Shari Redstone, are widely celebrated as power players in the American media landscape. But behind the billion-dollar valuations and boardroom accolades lies a darker truth—one that connects their rise to power with the Bronfman family, child exploitation, and a vast digital trafficking operation hidden in plain sight.

The LimeWire Network In the early 2000s, LimeWire became one of the most widely used peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing platforms. Officially, it was marketed as a tool for sharing music and videos. Unofficially, it became a hub for pirated content, illegal software, and—most damningly—child sexual abuse material (CSAM). At the peak of its operation, over 67,200 unique titles of child pornography were identified as being trafficked through LimeWire, according to forensic data compiled by whistleblowers and law enforcement insiders.

Media Defender & CNET: Controlled Distribution? Media Defender, a firm hired to “monitor piracy,” was working under CBS Interactive—then a Viacom company. At the time, the CEO of CNET (which distributed LimeWire and P2P-enabling software) was Shelby Bonnie, who also sat on the board of Warner Music Group. This arrangement raises the question: were these executives simply negligent, or were they complicit?

Internal emails and leaked memos suggest a willful awareness of the trafficking patterns. Rather than shut down the platform, Media Defender was tasked with manipulating search results and boosting traffic—effectively enabling the continued spread of CSAM, allegedly in exchange for advertising revenue and data-driven blackmail leverage.

The Bronfman Connection The Bronfmans, historically known for their liquor empire (Seagram), have long been tied to elite financing and intelligence-linked operations. Edgar Bronfman Sr. was president of the World Jewish Congress and maintained ties with powerful global figures. Clare and Sara Bronfman, through NXIVM, were later exposed for running a sex cult that preyed on young women—adding more weight to the family’s unsettling legacy.

According to former LimeWire engineers, large sums of money flowed through off-shore accounts tied to Redstone-controlled entities and Bronfman-backed trusts. These funds coincided with surges in LimeWire traffic and mysterious corporate restructurings at CBS Interactive.

The Children Lost This isn’t just a story about corporate corruption—it’s a mass grave of innocence. Over 67,200 individual titles of CSAM weren’t just digital files. They were real children. Real lives destroyed, archived, traded, and ignored by those in power.

Conclusion The Mega Group—whose members include the Redstones, Bronfmans, Les Wexner, and the late Robert Maxwell—has operated as a syndicate of wealth and silence. With ties to Jeffrey Epstein, intelligence services, and vast media empires, their influence has shaped public perception for decades. But the truth is out there, and it’s time the world connected the dots.

This is not conspiracy theory—it’s conspiracy fact. The blood of those children cries out, and justice demands an answer.

CBS and the Global Media Syndicate

A critical element of this syndicate’s infrastructure, according to David, involved CNET, which during its ownership under CBS Interactive was the exclusive distributor of LimeWire, the peer-to-peer file-sharing software infamous for enabling the trafficking of illicit digital material. This distribution was conducted via CNET’s Download.com, a flagship digital platform that hosted and promoted software to millions of users. At the time, CBS not only owned CNET but actively profited from the traffic and software distribution partnerships under its corporate digital arm. David contends that the syndicate’s use of Download.com and LimeWire served as a gateway for mass, unregulated access to pirated and in many cases illegal content—including child sexual abuse material. While legal arguments have previously debated liability over such distribution, David asserts that internal CBS knowledge and strategic inaction contributed to the growth of a deliberately obscured digital black market, masked as legitimate software dissemination.

The systemic corruption outlined in this affidavit extends directly to Viacom/CBS’s executive core, including Shari Redstone and former CEO Les Moonves. Both were embroiled in a stock backdating and executive enrichment scandal, in which corporate insiders manipulated options grant dates to maximize personal profit while avoiding transparency. According to David, this financial manipulation provided a slush fund for strategic lawsuits, media suppression, and legal targeting of threats to their empire—including himself. These practices mirror those used in the broader syndicate campaign of psychological warfare, character assassination, and surveillance against whistleblowers and dissenters.

David now presents this campaign in full scope, naming CBS and its corporate shell structure—under the historical leadership of Sumner Redstone, and protected by the legal muscle of David Boies, Gloria Allred, and Lisa Bloom—as a mafia-aligned child pornography distribution ring. He asserts that CBS and its digital infrastructure (via Viacom, CNET, and Media Defender) were responsible for the organized hosting, redistribution, and monetization of illicit material, including imagery involving minors, masked as entertainment content. This material was allegedly circulated through controlled file-sharing systems and protected behind media lawfare and federal lobbying influence.

According to David, those who attempted to expose this—including Michael Jackson, Alison Doe, and others unnamed due to ongoing investigations—were strategically targeted through a matrix of psychiatric holds, media takedowns, civil litigation, and in extreme cases, physical elimination. David insists this is not a conspiracy theory, but a provable criminal enterprise, and notes that central to this operation is the role of David Boies, who not only sits at the apex of its legal enforcement structure, but also coordinated with Black Cube, the Israeli private intelligence agency composed of ex-Mossad operatives, to surveil, entrap, and psychologically dismantle individuals threatening the syndicate’s interests. Boies used Black Cube extensively during the Harvey Weinstein scandal to undermine accusers and reporters. David asserts that Boies’s methods, honed during these campaigns, were later deployed across multiple Caribbean and U.S.-based whistleblower operations, including those targeting himself. Furthermore, he alleges that Boies maintained deep connections to the Caribbean through his legal affiliates, using litigation in Antigua and Greece as testing grounds for foreign interference strategies and suppression of sovereign business interests. He further asserts that these operatives rely not only on litigation and media distortion but on the systematic use of drugs and mind control techniques—hallmarks of psychological warfare—to break down targets. These include covert dosing with sedatives, behavioral programming, staged psychiatric crises, and the recruitment of compromised medical professionals. Such tools are used to induce dependency, cognitive fragmentation, and suggestibility in order to control victims’ responses, credibility, and public perception. David contends that these tactics are traceable to both Cold War-era intelligence playbooks and modern adaptations employed by private contractors and media operatives. Notably, David links many of these psychological tactics to the methods used by Black Cube, the Israeli private intelligence agency staffed by ex-Mossad operatives and employed by David Boies to spy on and destabilize whistleblowers, such as those in the Harvey Weinstein case. Black Cube operatives have been documented using false identities, psychological triggers, and trust infiltration to dismantle targets’ credibility. David asserts that similar mind control methodologies—including trauma bonding, gaslighting, and repetition conditioning—were used against him and his witnesses, forming a dark playbook replicated globally by the Boies–Barak network. with transactional evidence, routing logs, and suppressed testimony being prepared for submission to international courts and child protection task forces.

He calls for a global investigation into Viacom/CBS’s historic digital practices, naming this ring as the largest untouchable criminal media structure of the last 40 years. Alki David, now living under threat, calls on Prime Minister Gaston Browne, the Governor-General, and the judiciary to act swiftly:

Protect Antigua’s courts from foreign manipulation;

Deny entry to hostile agents like Barak and Gunasti;

Launch full cooperation with Interpol and international partners;

Recognize this as a matter of national and international security.

“This is bigger than me,” David says. “This is about justice. About sovereignty. And about standing up to the people who believe they own the world.”

He signs his affidavit:

Alkiviades Andrew David

CIP Investor – SwissX Island

SwissX Island, St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

Pro Se – Disabled and Under Threat of Life