Fugitive Alert! Public Deposition of Andreas Karonis David on Dani Peretz Louis Freeh & MOSAD agent infiltators

Dani Peretz is currently a fugitive, reportedly hiding in Miami, Florida. He is wanted by Interpol and has been formally charged by Greek State Prosecutors and the Swiss Financial Court for crimes related to bank-wire-fraud and corruption.”

“This is the only known current photo of Dani Peretz.”

Message from Alkiviades “Alki” David – publisher

This document is my nephew Andreas Karonis David’s sworn deposition.

It reflects his direct experience and perspective on the mind control tactics, psychological manipulation, and systemic dismantling that have been inflicted upon our family by Dani Peretz, aided by the Yatol family, and backed by a Mossad-aligned intelligence syndicate.

What began as domestic disruption evolved into a clear and highly structured intelligence takedown operation—targeting our family’s unity, legacy, and autonomy. Through coercive control, chemical sedation, emotional sabotage, and financial interference, these actors have methodically destabilized my sister Alexia, severed her from her children, and turned my own medical condition into a tool of weaponization.

This deposition should also be viewed as a central case study in the broader transnational conspiracy I have been exposing—a network of individuals and institutions weaponizing courts, intelligence, psychiatry, and media in coordinated efforts to neutralize dissent, steal wealth, and erase legacy. This network includes figures linked to the Mega Group, Mossad, compromised former U.S. officials, and private security elements embedded within the legal and financial systems of multiple nations.

This is not paranoia. It is documented. It is lived. It is real.

We are exposing this now, because the truth can no longer be contained or denied. I stand with Andreas, with my family, and with every whistleblower silenced by this kind of systemic abuse.

—Alki

Public Deposition of Andreas Karonis David on Dani Peretz: Mossad Agent, Infiltrator

Date of Birth: January 10, 2001

Nationality: British

Eldest Son of Alexia David | forced Step-Son to Dani Peretz

Date: April 5, 2025

1. Purpose of Deposition

This sworn statement is submitted to formally document the psychological, financial, and emotional manipulation I have witnessed and experienced at the hands of Dani Peretz, who has operated under the guise of a domestic partner to my mother, Alexia David, since 2005. This deposition is intended to provide material evidence for legal, human rights, and international investigative purposes.

2. Background and Entry of Dani Peretz

In 2005, shortly after the death of Andrew David, a key paternal figure in our family, Dani Peretz entered our lives. Initially presenting himself as a driver and assistant, he used our grief as an opportunity to embed himself into our family structure. His relationship with my mother began during her most vulnerable period and evolved into a calculated power dynamic rooted in control and manipulation.

Throughout the summers spent on our private family island in Greece, Dani Peretz was regularly present. It was not uncommon during those years for our household to host Israeli soldiers, former commandos, and Mossad-linked individuals, many of whom were close to Dani or the Yatol family. These gatherings were informal on the surface, but now in retrospect, they appear to have been soft operations—bond-building missions under the veil of leisure. The Yatols, in particular, were a constant presence, always observing, always embedded.

3. The Bomb Threat and Framing of My Father

Years later, Dani Peretz staged or exploited a fabricated bomb threat, which he used to falsely accuse my biological father, Dimitri Karonis. This incident fractured remaining trust in our household and enabled Dani to further isolate us from our paternal lineage. The event served as a psychological pivot point—cementing Dani’s role as the “protector” while discrediting those who previously held authority or connection to the family.

4. Coercive Control Over My Mother

Following the incident, my mother became increasingly emotionally subdued, dependent, and eventually, chemically restrained. Dani exercised control over her finances, communication, and access to external support. This was not a relationship; it was a strategic psychological occupation, exploiting her trauma and vulnerability to consolidate control.

5. Abuse of My Sister Yasmin and Her Half-Brother Zac

My sister Yasmin and our half-brother Zac (the biological son of Dani Peretz and my mother) have both suffered under this coercive dynamic. Zac, now 12 years old, rarely attends school and lives in a state of emotional confusion and dependency. He is being raised under conditions that mirror captivity—where fear, surveillance, and emotional instability are normalized. Yasmin has faced alienation and disempowerment, as Dani seeks to undermine any family bond that challenges his authority.

6. My Realization of the Broader Operation

Over time, I began to recognize that Dani’s actions extended far beyond domestic control. He began expressing open admiration for Mossad, referencing covert operations, psychological tactics, and an obsession with entering elite intelligence-adjacent circles such as the Mega Group. His grooming of my mother, control over our family, and eventual targeting of my uncle Alki align with the tactics of a handler, not a partner.

7. Financial Exploitation via Family Entrapment and Intelligence Syndicate Access

I now realize—painfully and with deep clarity—that Dani Peretz’s infiltration of my family was not accidental or isolated, but part of a wider, highly coordinated financial and intelligence-linked operation designed to gain access to and exploit the wealth of my uncle, Alkiviades “Alki” David.

Peretz used my mother, Alexia David, as the first access point—coercively capturing her trust, sedating her will, and controlling her household. But this control had a larger purpose: to funnel emotional, psychological, and eventually financial control upstream, toward Alki.

Through Alexia, Peretz positioned himself close to my uncle’s assets, legacy projects, and private communications, all while playing the role of “helpful domestic figure.” In truth, he was an embedded operator.

And now, based on conversations I overheard and behavioral patterns I’ve witnessed, I believe Dani Peretz has channeled both Alexia and Alki’s private and financial affairs into the hands of a transnational syndicate that includes:

Figures linked to Mossad and private Israeli security firms

and private Israeli security firms Former U.S. FBI Director Louis Freeh , who is integral to the operation of the syndicate , and who spent two private weeks with Peretz in Sardinia in 2024

, who is , and who spent two private weeks with Peretz in Sardinia in 2024 Members or affiliates of the Mega Group , known to leverage intelligence relationships and media manipulation for asset control, with deep ties in Gstaad, Switzerland due to Alki and Alexia’s schooling and social connections in the region

, known to leverage intelligence relationships and media manipulation for asset control, with due to The Yatol family — Nir Yatol and Danny Yatol , longtime collaborators of Dani Peretz, who operate as regional facilitators for Mossad-aligned commercial networks. The Yatols specialize in asset laundering, information control, and offshore intelligence consulting , and have longstanding ties to multiple financial corridors through Israel, Switzerland, and Cyprus. Nir Yatol, in particular, maintains a very close personal and strategic relationship with Ehud Barak , positioning him as a trusted operative and logistical coordinator for Barak’s broader interests.

— , longtime collaborators of Dani Peretz, who operate as regional facilitators for Mossad-aligned commercial networks. The Yatols specialize in , and have longstanding ties to multiple financial corridors through Israel, Switzerland, and Cyprus. Nir Yatol, in particular, maintains a , positioning him as a trusted operative and logistical coordinator for Barak’s broader interests. Ehud Barak , former Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister, who has repeatedly surfaced in operations involving Mossad-linked private contracting firms and controversial influence campaigns. Barak is a key ideological figure within this power network, often involved behind the scenes where state power intersects with private espionage.

, former Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister, who has repeatedly surfaced in operations involving Mossad-linked private contracting firms and controversial influence campaigns. Barak is a key ideological figure within this power network, often involved behind the scenes where state power intersects with private espionage. Daphne Barak, a journalist and fixer known to assist intelligence-aligned families with media sanitization, PR manipulation, and narrative control, particularly where celebrity, litigation, and covert operations intersect. She operates under the guise of journalism while facilitating damage control for syndicate players.

It is also now clear that Edgar Bronfman and affiliates of the Mega Group had long targeted Andrew David, the so-called “golden boy” of Coca-Cola, whose rise in the company posed a threat to legacy dynasties tied to industrial and intelligence circles. Andrew’s proximity to both wealth and integrity made him a marked man—a threat that was neutralized by this same silent syndicate operating under elite camouflage.

Dani didn’t just want to marry into power. He wanted to deliver it—as a junior asset—to the same elite apparatus that has destroyed countless dissidents, whistleblowers, and outliers.

What seemed like erratic behavior from Alki in recent years was, in part, a response to this deep betrayal. A man with a medically confirmed frontal lobe injury, already vulnerable to emotional stress and manipulation, was systematically gaslit, misrepresented, and litigated into isolation by figures with inside access to his family, business, and emotional vulnerabilities.

This was not a domestic drama. This was a targeted intelligence-funded wealth extraction operation—and Dani Peretz was the delivery system.

I now understand that my mother was weaponized, I was misled, and Alki was targeted using the same classic Mossad-style psychological operations that Dani boasted of emulating.

Submitted by:

Andreas Karonis David

April 5, 2025

