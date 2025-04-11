BREAKING: Jamale Pringle Accidentally Admits to Treason While the UPP Executive Nods Like It’s Bible Study

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — In what might go down as the greatest political faceplant in Eastern Caribbean history, Opposition Leader Jamal Pringle has managed to do the impossible: confess to treason on live TV… with the confidence of a man ordering goat water and asking for extra pepper.

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — Treason. Slander. A missing $74 million. Israeli spies. Epstein flight logs. And Jamale Pringle with a mic in his hand, confessing like he thought it was karaoke night at the courthouse.

Welcome to Antigua’s Worst Political Thriller, written by clowns, directed by crooks, and funded by Dani Peretz — the man now allegedly responsible for stealing $74 million from investor Alki David and using it to bankroll a full-blown lawfare campaign against the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

Let’s unpack the madness.

Dani “The Disappearing Millions” Peretz

According to sources close to the chaos, Dani Peretz, the once-trusted brother in law to Alki David, allegedly did what Hollywood villains only dream of:

Emptied $74 million in corporate assets like he was checking out of a hotel.

Funneled funds to foreign lawyers , black ops consultants , and spy-for-hire firms like Black Cube .

And then allegedly fed Jamal Pringle and the UPP executive a script to destabilize the very country hosting the investor he robbed.

You can’t make this up.

Actually — you could.

But you’d get sued for slander by David Boies.

Meanwhile, Jamale Pringle Went Full Confession Mode

Our brave opposition leader got on livestream and said — in public — what most co-conspirators whisper behind encrypted apps:

“Yeah, we ran with those lies. Yeah, we worked with them. Yeah, the lawsuit happened ‘cause of us.”

The man confessed to treason like it was a school debate. The only thing missing was a “Like, share, and subscribe.”

While Jamal was handing prosecutors a golden platter, the rest of the UPP executive stood frozen like NPCs in a video game. Not one peep from:

Harold “Vanished Again” Lovell

D. Gisele “Can’t Be Reached for Comment” Isaac

Richard “Never Heard of Dani Peretz” Lewis

Where Did the $74 Million Go, Dani?

That’s the million-dollar (actually, seventy-four million–dollar) question.

According to investigations:

Part of it allegedly funded David Boies’ legal attack machine

Some reportedly supported fake victims in manufactured lawsuits

And a hefty chunk was likely used to hire Black Cube, the same Israeli intelligence firm hired by Harvey Weinstein to silence women and journalists

This wasn’t about justice. This was high-level psychological warfare, allegedly bought and paid for with money stolen from a man trying to build a sustainable future for the Caribbean.

Boies, Epstein, & the Global Dirt Trail

Let’s not forget: David Boies — the lawyer allegedly orchestrating this mess — was on Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs, not once, but multiple times. He’s the same guy who:

Represented Harvey Weinstein

Was accused of planting fake stories

Helped suppress victims

Now somehow ends up entangled in a small island nation’s dirty lawsuit?

At this point, if you told me Boies, Dani, and Black Cube were hiding Epstein’s hard drives in a cave under Swissx Island, I’d believe you.

The UPP Executive: Accessory After the Fact?

Look, this wasn’t just “Jamal being Jamal.”

The entire UPP executive either:

Knew and went along with it, which is treason; or Didn’t know, which makes them the most gullible political team since the Trojans said, “Sure, bring in the wooden horse.”

Pick one. Either way, it’s giving: Not Fit to Govern.

The Fallout Has Just Begun

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has already gone full gladiator, promising defamation suits, criminal investigations, and full legal retaliation.

Meanwhile, the people of Antigua are standing in disbelief, realizing that their Opposition Party may have sold them out to a foreign-funded legal militia, led by:

A disgraced COO

A scandal-ridden U.S. lawyer

And a former FBI director turned freelance fixer

All financed by $74 million that never should’ve left Swissx’s bank account.