THE REMI SACERDOTE FILES

The Banker, the Betrayers, and the $900 Million Takedown of Alki David

It Wasn’t a Lawsuit. It Was a Heist.

The $900 million judgment against Alki David wasn’t the result of due process—it was a surgical takedown, financed by stolen funds and carried out by traitors in suits.

At the center:

Remi Sacerdote, a corrupt Geneva-based “banker” who betrayed his fiduciary duty, laundered stolen money, and financed a coordinated legal ambush to destroy Alki David’s empire and reputation.

But Sacerdote didn’t act alone.

He was joined by:

Dani Peretz – A fugitive, wanted by the Greek criminal justice system for the theft of €12 million . The same man who looted the David family trust and fled to Palm Beach, Florida , under the cover of Swiss and Interpol arrest warrants.

Alexia David – Alki’s drugged, manipulated, and emotionally broken sister, who—under the influence of Dani and Remi—was used as a pawn to further the sabotage.

Nir Yatom – Head of Black Cube, and son of the former Mossad chief. He provided the spycraft, psychological warfare, and intelligence tools to isolate, gaslight, and attempt to institutionalize Alki.

This was not a legal dispute.

It was a hostile operation—executed with mafia money, Mossad tactics, and family betrayal.

How It Worked

$74 Million Stolen from the family estate, coordinated by Dani and Alexia, moved by Remi. Money Laundered via Willfull Holdings Ltd (UK) and Lisi Group Hin (HK). Legal Defense Sabotaged by Fred Heather, a paid mole who walked out of Alki’s case and left the door open for default. $900 Million Judgment Engineered by David Boies and Louis Freeh, financed by Remi’s stolen funds. Black Cube & Yatom Launched Psychological Operations—from media smears to attempts at 5150 psychiatric holds.

And through it all, Alexia, the sister Alki tried to protect, was turned into a tool of betrayal.

Who Is Dani Peretz?

Not just a thief.

Not just a backstabber.

He is a wanted international criminal, now hiding in the U.S., evading arrest while continuing to fund litigation and fraud using stolen money.

Warrant issued in Greece

Interpol Red Notice confirmed

Accused of theft of €12 million, plus the $74 million embezzled from the David family

Dani isn’t on the run because he’s misunderstood.

He’s on the run because he’s guilty.

The Real Network

Remi Sacerdote – Banker of betrayal

Dani Peretz – International thief and fugitive

Alexia David – Drugged and manipulated pawn

Nir Yatom – Mossad-trained intel saboteur

David Boies, Louis Freeh, Fred Heather – Legal mercenaries and fixers

Black Cube – The hidden hand behind media, courts, and global suppression

They tried to destroy Alki David.

They tried to collapse SwissX.

They tried to dismantle Antigua’s sovereign experiment in carbon-backed independence.