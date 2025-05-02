Diddy Hires New Lawyer – Self Proclaimed Xavier ‘Devil’s Advocate’ Donaldson

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ team of criminal defense lawyers has two new additions as of today, one of them being Xavier Donaldson, a ‘self proclaimed‘ ‘Devils Advocate.’ A seemingly fitting addition to Diddy’s gang of attorneys, Donaldson is said to be joining other ‘devils advocates,’ Mark Geragos, Teny Geragos, Marc Agnifilo, Brian Steele, and many others, dubbed Team Diddy.

Team Diddy is still reeling from their loss of Anthony Ricco, who resigned a few weeks ago. Diddy attorney Mark Geragos is facing a bevy of his own problems, including three legal malpractice lawsuits against him, with one more reported to be on the way.

With the federal case against Diddy only about one week away, Team Diddy is said to be scrambling.