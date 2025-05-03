**RELEASE OF CONFIDENTIAL INVESTIGATIVE DOSSIER**



**Title:** *The LimeWire Conspiracy: IT IS BACK! Digital Exploitation, Intelligence Laundering, and the Mega Group’s Offshore Network*

**Prepared for:** The Hon. Pam Bondi, Attorney General of the United States

**By:** Alki David

**Date:** May 3, 2025

—

### I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This dossier presents credible evidence and whistleblower testimony exposing a transnational exploitation and money laundering network centered around the relaunch of **LimeWire.com** in Austria. It connects an array of elite legal, intelligence, and media operatives to child exploitation, international asset theft, and judicial subversion.

At the center of this network is **Dani Peretz**, a self-described Mossad operative and key figure in **Black Cube Switzerland**, who is accused of stealing **$100 million USD** from his own brother-in-law, **philanthropist Alki David**, designated for African development funds. Peretz was seen with **former FBI Director Louis Freeh** in **Sardinia**

for two weeks in the summer of 2024 while **evading arrest warrants in Greece** for financial crimes and syndicate involvement.

Linked individuals and entities include:

* **Black Cube**, the Israeli intelligence-for-hire network;

* **David Boies**, legal architect tied to Harvey Weinstein and CBS Interactive;



* **Nir Yatom**, Peretz’s partner co-director of Black Cube Switzerland – Father Danny Yatom is Mossad Chief; * **ViacomCBS and CBS Interactive**, historically tied to LimeWire distribution & Mossad Owners;

* **The Mega Group**, a high-level media-finance Mossad syndicated cartel with holdings in Antigua, Jumby Bay, and throughout the Caribbean; * **LimeWire.com**, now operating from Austria as a blockchain-based digital content platform suspected of facilitating CSAM trafficking and laundering illegal content * **Louis Freeh* **, Syndicate Enforcer / Former FBI Director who spent two weeks in Sardinia witth Perets and Remi Sacredote in laundering stolen assets and cash.

Examples of files available on Limewire.com

**Whistleblowers include**:

* **Rose McGowan**, Hollywood insider and activist;

* **Members of the Michael Jackson family**, who have provided corroborating evidence linking entertainment industry players to the Mega Group’s broader exploitation network;

* **Alki David**, the author of this dossier, who has personally endured a fifteen-year campaign of retaliation after first uncovering the 2007 **Media Defender emails**, which detailed systemic abuse, censorship tools, and exploitation cover-ups within the digital media industry. In the years since, David has suffered the deaths of multiple lawyers and close associates, faced legal harassment, character assassination, psychiatric targeting, and organized financial sabotage by entities tied to the syndicate.

There are currently **multiple ongoing investigations resulting from David’s whistleblowing work**, including:

* **Active police investigations in London and Athens, Greece**;

* **Judicial filings and criminal complaints in Switzerland and Strasbourg at the European Court of Human Rights**;

* Investigative cooperation with international law enforcement pursuing money laundering, racketeering, and child exploitation charges tied to the LimeWire and Black Cube networks.

—

### II. PRIMARY ACTORS AND CRIMINAL ALLEGATIONS

#### 1. **Dani Peretz – Mossad Linked Financial Criminal**

* Accused of stealing over **\$100 million** from the **SwissX African Sovereign Fund**.

* Photographed with **Louis Freeh** (former FBI Director) in **Sardinia** while fleeing Greek authorities.

* Allegedly linked to **Israeli intelligence laundering operations** through Black Cube.

#### 2. **Black Cube Switzerland – Nexus of Private Intelligence Laundering**

* Co-run by **Dani Peretz** and **Nir Yatom**.

* Operates as the backend security and influence arm of the Mega Group’s European operations.

* Has interfered with multiple ongoing investigations in Antigua, the United States, and Greece.

3. **David Boies & CBS Interactive**

“Boies, who is listed in the Epstein flight logs, also represented the now-deceased Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, whose death has been ruled a suicide under suspicious circumstances.”

* Legal defender of **Viacom/CBS** during the LimeWire piracy era.

* Tied to **Black Cube** operations during the Weinstein defense scandal.

* Implicated in shielding platforms now suspected of facilitating exploitation.

—

### III. THE LIMEWIRE PLATFORM: DIGITAL ABUSE DISGUISED AS BLOCKCHAIN CULTURE

LimeWire GmbH in Austria now runs LimeWire.com as a “Web3 music and AI art marketplace,” but intelligence shows:

* NFTs and AI-generated content used to mask **child sexual abuse materials (CSAM)**;

* “Fan art” and celebrity deepfakes used as encryption containers;

* Smart contracts and decentralized wallets facilitating **untraceable transactions**;

* Covert financial backing from shell companies tied to Viacom, Russian oligarchs, and former Warner Music executives.

—

### IV. OFFSHORE INFRASTRUCTURE: ANTIGUA, JUMBY BAY & MARITIME CORRUPTION

* The **Mega Group** has used Jumby Bay in Antigua as a jurisdictionally protected base for decades.

* **Alpha Nero**, a superyacht tied to Russian oligarch Andrey Guryev, was exposed as a laundering tool for Mega Group funds, connected to Warner Music’s offshore IP holdings. Antigua_Alfa_Nero_Public_Communications_Brief

* Members of the **UPP party** in Antigua have allegedly supported these operations through legal interference and seditious collusion.

—

### V. CALL TO ACTION

**To Attorney General Pam Bondi:**

We request immediate investigation and federal intervention to:

1. **Subpoena LimeWire GmbH, Black Cube-linked individuals, and all U.S.-based IP licensees.**

2. **Open a joint DOJ-Interpol probe into Black Cube Switzerland and its infiltration of sovereign jurisdictions.**

3. **Freeze assets linked to Dani Peretz, Nir Yatom, CBS Interactive, and shell companies connected to LimeWire.com.**

4. **Coordinate with Antiguan prosecutors leading the Mega Group trial** to ensure regional justice systems are not undermined by intelligence-linked operatives.

This is not a tech crime. It is **an elite-backed global criminal syndicate**, enabled by weaponized legal systems, corrupted offshore havens, and intelligence-for-hire firms. The United States must lead the effort to dismantle this cartel—before more funds are stolen, more children are exploited, and more democracies are destabilized.

**Prepared by:** Alki David

**Contact:** @ALKIDAVID

**For Immediate Review by DOJ, Interpol, and UNODC.**