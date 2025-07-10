“The Selective Silence of Khadeeja Safdar: How Wall Street Journalism Became the Mask of Organized Crime”

By Alkiviades David

10 July 2025

ALERT! 25 July: The Showdown at the Royal Courts of Justice

This isn’t just a hearing. 25 July 2025 is a public reckoning.

At the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London, I will stand in a courtroom before Justice Neil Calver KC, not only to defend myself but to expose the Predator Elite—

a global alliance of lawyers, media executives, and intelligence-backed operatives who have systematically targeted me to:

Silence my voice for exposing industrial-scale CSAM (child sexual abuse material) networks linked to CBS and LimeWire;

This is no longer about civil enforcement. It is a deliberate, coordinated takedown, with ties to judicial fraud, media racketeering, and transnational corruption.

And we are fighting it—in London, and in the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda (Claim No: ANUHCV2025/0149), where the same syndicate is attempting to collapse the SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund and shut down sustainable Caribbean innovation.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda, under the leadership of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, has taken a clear and principled position in support of sovereignty, transparency, and innovation. PM Browne has denounced foreign-backed legal interference and affirmed the importance of defending local and international partnerships like SwissX.

King Charles meets with Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The United Kingdom and Antigua share Common Law.

The same transnational syndicate that has long shielded the Predator Elite—those who treat the Caribbean as their sick playground—is now aiming its weapons at the King’s Court. For decades, this syndicate has hidden behind legal façades and media monopolies to protect child traffickers, exploiters, and enforcers of systemic abuse. Today, that same machinery is attempting to sabotage alliances like the one between Prime Minister Gaston Browne and SwissX founder Alki David, who together are challenging corporate colonialism and restoring sovereign rights. As the Crown strengthens its bonds with Antigua and Barbuda, the syndicate retaliates—desperate to suppress a rising wave of justice that threatens their impunity.

His administration recognizes that the attacks on me are not isolated — they are part of a larger effort to undermine Antigua’s legal system, its financial independence, and its role in setting a new global model for regenerative development.

One of the most telling connections: Howard Kennedy LLP, the law firm currently representing Mahim Khan, was also involved in the Julian Assange embassy projection. That occurred while Howard Kennedy attorneys were actively advising the Assange campaign. Now, that same firm is leading the effort in Mahim Khan v. Hologram USA — a direct conflict of interest and a brazen attempt to erase my IP through the backdoor of corrupted litigation.

II. THE CASE OF VIRGINIA GIUFFRE

Virginia Giuffre was presented to the public as one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most high-profile accusers. Represented by David Boies, her case became a symbol of Boies’ moral posturing on abuse, even as his firm was under fire for representing predators like Harvey Weinstein. In late 2023, Giuffre was reported missing. A week later, reports of her “suicide” emerged. However, investigative journalism by Shockya.com, Lady Victoria Hervey, and whistleblowers in the Epstein case revealed that Giuffre had faked her own death under pressure and was “suicided” shortly after being exposed. ? The Alpha Nero Debacle What started as a sanctioned yacht seizure by Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne turned into a legal disaster for David Boies. He sued a sovereign government—and even me, Alki David—in a botched attempt to reclaim a $100M superyacht tied to Russian oligarch cash. But the case backfired.

Boies exposed his own network of corruption, asset theft, and political interference. Alpha Nero wasn’t just a yacht.

It was a trap.

And Boies walked straight into it.

III. DAVID BOIES’ ROLE IN ORGANIZED LEGAL RACKETEERING

David Boies, who also represented Elizabeth Taylor and Marguerita Nichols (Jane Doe in 20STCV37498) in cases against me, has repeatedly engaged in malicious prosecution and media defamation in tandem with Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom. The common thread in all of these cases is a media-legal complex, where pre-written defamation campaigns are launched in the press (e.g., TMZ, WSJ, CBS) while legal filings are coordinated to drain resources, destroy reputations, and obtain settlements or enforcement actions under duress.

IV. THE WSJ ARTICLE BY KHADEEJA SAFDAR

In early 2024, I reluctantly cooperated with Khadeeja Safdar of the Wall Street Journal, believing she would expose the misconduct of Allred, Boies, and Mahim Khan. Despite presenting irrefutable evidence—including text messages, witness affidavits, sealed depositions, and KPMG/BDO audits—Safdar chose to bury the evidence, producing instead a targeted hit-piece aimed at destroying my credibility. That article was weaponized in the public and legal arenas to support Mahim Khan’s claim, despite its reliance on discredited witnesses and omitted facts. CBSYOUSUCK.com

V. THE MEDIA SYNDICATE AND UK CONNECTION

The tactics used in the U.S. mirror those deployed in the UK. I have personally witnessed the role of Inside Edition, Daphne Barak, and others, sent by CBS and other groups to intimidate, misrepresent, and defame me. This Court must be aware that the Mega Group, a shadowy cabal of media and legal operatives including Les Moonves, Shari Redstone, Rupert Murdoch, and David Boies, is directly responsible for much of this coordinated campaign. Their goal has been to suppress SwissX, destroy my credibility, and enable the theft of my intellectual property and carbon-based sovereign wealth assets in Antigua and Barbuda.

VI. REQUEST TO THE COURT

I ask this Honourable Court to consider these facts in light of the broader campaign of Judicial Lawfare, Media Abuse, and Witness Intimidation. The Giuffre case illustrates the sinister capabilities of this network to erase witnesses, fabricate narratives, and weaponize the legal system. It also exposes the ongoing risk to me and others, and the need for this Court to scrutinize any foreign enforcement order brought by claimants with proven links to this cabal.

Who Is Behind the Curtain?

The individuals listed below are not lone actors. They operate under the protection and political cover of what I call the Predator Elite — a transnational syndicate of media barons, corrupt attorneys, state-sanctioned intelligence handlers, and corporate fixers. At the center of this structure is Gloria Allred, the legal architect who built and managed the network’s strategic litigation warfare apparatus. My co-victims and collaborators have long referred to these actors as Predators, not just because of their tactics in courtrooms, but because of their connection to labor racketeering and the trafficking and cover-up of CSAM (child sexual abuse material). Allred and her crew do not act alone — they protect and enforce the interests of the world’s most dangerous corporate criminals. Her operations provide legal justification for character assassination, civil asset forfeiture, and the quiet disposal of dissenters. This is the same cartel that destroyed Michael Jackson, weaponized the California courts, and now targets me and my companies.

Khadeeja Safdar (Wall Street Journal) — shown the truth, including witness retractions, CSAM evidence, fraudulent probate actions, and four attorney deaths. She acknowledged the danger, agreed with multiple lawyers that foul play was involved — and then stayed silent.

(Wall Street Journal) — shown the truth, including witness retractions, CSAM evidence, fraudulent probate actions, and four attorney deaths. She acknowledged the danger, that foul play was involved — and then stayed silent. Mahim Khan — the complainant, but merely a front for deeper actors. Her legal team’s ties to my stolen IP and prior exploitation of Hologram USA are now fully documented.

— the complainant, but merely a front for deeper actors. Her legal team’s ties to my stolen IP and prior exploitation of Hologram USA are now fully documented. Ari Emanuel — seized my Malibu estate through fraudulent filings; resold it using IMG-linked networks.

— seized my Malibu estate through fraudulent filings; resold it using IMG-linked networks. Anthony Pellicano — disgraced “fixer” and convicted felon, who arrived at my home with: Joseph Chora — probate handler, Terry Vance Luce — violent enforcer Tom Girardi – NBC Super Lawyer – jail Gloria Allred — the lawfare queenpin who has built her career laundering testimony, threatening witnesses, and extracting settlements through legal extorti David Boies and Lisa Bloom — enforcers for civil asset capture, laundering reputations while suppressing the truth.

— disgraced “fixer” and convicted felon, who arrived at my home with:

From Malibu to the High Court

The takedown was personal. In 2020, Pellicano, Chora, and Luce came to my Malibu home to force me off my property.

No due process.

No justice.

Just threats, forged probate, and a clear chain of corruption leading to Ari Emanuel.

The attack was physical, legal, and financial. And it’s part of a much larger pattern — one that will be revealed in court.

The Witnesses They Can’t Ignore

In Antigua, my defense is not just legal — it’s historic. I am supported by:

Professor Alan Dershowitz — one of the world’s leading legal ethicists;

— one of the world’s leading legal ethicists; Rose McGowan — Hollywood whistleblower and survivor of systemic abuse;

— Hollywood whistleblower and survivor of systemic abuse; Kanye West (Ye) — artist and media critic targeted by the same syndicate;

— artist and media critic targeted by the same syndicate; 50 Cent — entertainment mogul with firsthand experience of legal racketeering;

— entertainment mogul with firsthand experience of legal racketeering; The Family of Michael Jackson — whose estate was stolen, manipulated, and used as a case study in media annihilation.

These voices are not bought. They are standing with the truth.

Read the Full Exposé

“The Selective Silence of Khadeeja Safdar: How Wall Street Journalism Became the Mask of Organized Crime”

This exposé details:

The Harvard-confirmed monopoly over global media by four conglomerates: Murdoch (News Corp), Redstone (Paramount), Roberts (Comcast), and Disney;

over global media by four conglomerates: Murdoch (News Corp), Redstone (Paramount), Roberts (Comcast), and Disney; The use of media outlets as hit squads , exemplified by CBS’s Inside Edition framing me as “America’s Worst Boss” while ignoring CSAM and legal evidence;

, exemplified by CBS’s Inside Edition framing me as “America’s Worst Boss” while ignoring CSAM and legal evidence; The weaponization of courts to punish whistleblowers, seize assets, and bury victims;

And the terrifying role of reporters like Safdar, who act as narrative assassins instead of investigators.

This Is the Big One

25 July is not a hearing — it is a global moment of truth.

This is where we draw the line. In front of the British judiciary. In front of the press. In front of every citizen who has ever been targeted for speaking out.

We are done being hunted. We are done being silent.

Affidavit Addendum: The Gloria Allred Syndicate – From Michael Jackson to Alki David

Prepared for: Justice Neil Calver KC

Submitted by: [Defendant/Applicant] in support of the evidence bundle for 25 July 2025

Exhibit Reference: JACKSON-DAVID-001

Subject: How the same criminal network that targeted Michael Jackson has turned its sights on Alkiviades David and his mother Dimitra David

1. The Same Playbook, Two High-Value Targets

Both Michael Jackson and Alki David were:

Global media moguls with control of powerful intellectual property (IP) ;

Outspoken critics of the entertainment industry’s internal corruption;

Non-conformist billionaires who were not part of the “club” and paid the price.

In both cases, they were systematically isolated, defamed, sued, wiretapped, and ultimately financially compromised by the same cast of actors.

2. Direct Ties Between the Jackson Operation and Alki David Targeting

Syndicate Actor Action Against Jackson Action Against David Gloria Allred Tried to remove MJ’s children; orchestrated public smear with civil suits Represented Mahim Khan in early proceedings; tied to Lisa Bloom, Fred Heather, and Girardi network Daphne Barak Staged controlled interviews; spread false narratives globally Personally infiltrated SwissX / David inner circle under false pretenses; published misleading pieces via CBS Anthony Pellicano Wiretapped MJ’s team, ran blackmail ops for Sony Ran surveillance and intimidation efforts against Alki David; associated with Fred Heather and Allred Faheem Mohammad Jackson’s bodyguard and insider asset for the kill operation Executive at Diddy Combs recording companies and Enforcer

