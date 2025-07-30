By Investigative Contributors | For Law Enforcement, Judicial Oversight, and Public Record

Date: July 30, 2025

Prepared for: Judge Cotter (UK High Court), PM Gaston Browne, FBI Whistleblower Task Force, U.S. DOJ, and Global Media Watch

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This document exposes a covert media operation designed to entrap former U.S. President Donald J. Trump through staged narratives, weaponized journalism, and compromised operatives embedded in mainstream media and intelligence-adjacent legal circuits. Central to this operation are Anouska de Georgiou, a known Epstein affiliate and intelligence cut-out, and Beth Reinhard, senior investigative reporter formerly of The Washington Post. This coordinated smear campaign parallels earlier takedown missions against high-profile figures, including Michael Jackson, Julian Assange, and Alki David.

I. THE PLAYERS

Anouska de Georgiou: The Siren of Psyops

A British national with a background in modeling, acting, and psychological manipulation, Anouska has been tied to multiple intelligence operations via Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring. Known as a media plant, de Georgiou has historically appeared at pivotal moments in legal and political takedowns. Her associations include:

Epstein-Maxwell Inner Circle (documented by the FBI and Mossad-linked sources)

Jack Palladino & Anthony Pellicano’s Network – the same enforcers who surveilled and silenced Rose McGowan, Anita Busch, and others

A front operation of so-called “women’s recovery houses,” which in reality functioned as information farms and laundering centers for syndicate cash, often facilitated through Daphne Barak.

Sources confirm she was deployed in a multi-pronged psychological entrapment campaign targeting Donald Trump, akin to the entrapment operations previously exposed in the Steele Dossier scandal.

Beth Reinhard: The Pen for Hire

Beth Reinhard, known for her work exposing Roy Moore in the 2017 Washington Post sexual misconduct story, became entangled with political operatives leveraging trauma victims for coordinated press attacks. Multiple whistleblowers now confirm that Reinhard knowingly coordinated with de Georgiou to present “credible victim” narratives to frame Trump in exchange for career advancement and protection under journalistic privilege.

II. THE SETUP

In 2018–2020, amid rising tension around Trump’s reelection and Epstein fallout, Anouska de Georgiou was deliberately rebranded as a whistleblower and victim. Media coordination was handled through:

Boies Schiller Flexner (David Boies), who had previously falsified narratives in the Theranos and Weinstein cases

CBS Interactive and The Washington Post, both identified in internal Media Defender leaks as conduits for engineered narratives.

DNC-aligned Legal PACs who financed staged testimonies under the guise of “MeToo justice.”

Anouska approached Beth Reinhard with a dossier of claims aimed at Trump’s personal life—none of which have been substantiated under oath. Reinhard pushed these claims internally, despite multiple editors raising concerns over source reliability.

III. OPERATION PSYOPS: TRUMP AS A WEAPON

The plan was classic trauma-bond psyop:

1. Create an unprovable but emotionally resonant accusation

2. Use respected female journalists to give credibility (Reinhard, Ronan Farrow, Bari Weiss)

3. Leak selectively to controlled outlets (WaPo, NYT, Vice)

4. Simultaneously pressure the legal system with sealed affidavits and social media campaigns

The objective: frame Trump in a sexual misconduct narrative prior to the 2024 elections, using the Epstein network as a Trojan horse for plausible deniability.

This playbook was previously deployed against Michael Jackson, where false victims were coached, psychiatrically drugged, or coerced into silence. It was repeated with:

Julian Assange (Swedish “rape” narrative later debunked)

Alki David, in a $900M fabricated order engineered by Marguerita Nichols and Anouska de Georgiou, whose legal links to Ndrangheta and Cosa Nostra are now exposed via Giovanni Palma.

IV. CONNECTIONS TO ORGANIZED CRIME AND INTELLIGENCE

The syndicate behind this media attack includes:

Matteo Messina Denaro (Diabolik) – Sicilian Mafia figure connected to Anthony Pellicano, the Cascio family, and CBS Outdoor racketeering cases

David Boies & Gloria Allred – masters of litigation psyops

Guy Oseary, John Branca, and Mike Rapino (Live Nation) – laundering trauma narratives into commercial spectacle (Ariana Grande Manchester bombing, Whitney hologram, MJ Billboard fraud)

Nir Yatom – Mossad, linked to trafficking intel passed through Daphne Barak and Lisa Bloom

These networks, operating under the veil of feminism and survivor advocacy, have used fake MeToo operations to silence opposition and launder political objectives under the banner of justice.

V. THE SMOKING GUN

Multiple insiders confirm that Anouska de Georgiou offered her services to plant disinformation about Trump in exchange for:

U.S. residency

Legal immunity

Book and documentary deals coordinated by Netflix and Vice

She was overheard telling associates:

“Trump will be easier than Epstein. Beth already said she’s in.”

VI. CALL TO ACTION

This exposé demands:

1. Immediate congressional and judicial review of any testimony or article generated by Anouska de Georgiou and Beth Reinhard

2. Full investigation of CBS, The Washington Post, and Media Defender’s role in manipulating narratives with intelligence-backed sources

3. Criminal RICO investigation into David Boies, Gloria Allred, and associated firms for use of fraudulent plaintiffs in politically motivated litigation

4. Injunction against future publications or films based on Anouska’s false narrative

This isn’t journalism. This is psychological warfare with a lipstick veneer. De Georgiou and Reinhard’s coordinated attempt to entrap Trump is not only treasonous—it is part of a broader, transnational operation using trauma to control public opinion and dismantle sovereignty through weaponized media.

We must stop mistaking covert operations for news.