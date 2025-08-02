SOVEREIGN & INTERPOL ROUND-UP: NAMED CRIMINAL ACTORS IN GLOBAL RACKETEERING EXPOSED BY SIDS COALITION

Filed by: Ambassador-at-Large Alkiviades David

Date: 1 August 2025

On Behalf Of:

Government of Antigua & Barbuda · SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund

With support from: OECS States · SIDS Climate Reparations Coalition

Backed by governments, whistleblowers, and legal evidence across multiple jurisdictions, Ambassador David continues to advocate for climate reparations, IP sovereignty, and justice for trafficked and silenced victims worldwide.

TARGETED LITIGATION AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ABUSE

Submitted by: Alkiviades David

Defendant

Ambassador-at-Large, Antigua & Barbuda

SwissX Island, St. John’s

justice@swissx.com

+44 7879 440604

I. INTRODUCTION

This submission is respectfully offered for the Court’s consideration as part of its pending assessment in Khan v. David. The Honourable Mr. Justice Cotter KC is invited to take judicial notice of the relevance of LIMEWIRE and CBS INTERACTIVE to the present litigation, including their historical and ongoing roles in facilitating abuse of digital infrastructure, suppressing whistleblowers, and laundering illicit material under the guise of legal and media propriety.

The Claimants’ counsel, including agents affiliated with CBSi-aligned interests, have knowingly misused this Court’s jurisdiction to pursue retaliatory litigation that serves to silence exposure of their involvement in criminal digital operations.

II. BACKGROUND ON LIMEWIRE, CBS INTERACTIVE, AND MEDIA DEFENDER

LimeWire was a peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing platform, officially shut down by order of U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Arista Records LLC v. Lime Group LLC (SDNY 2010). However, prior to and beyond the shutdown, CBS Interactive (via CNET) hosted LimeWire downloads, video tutorials, and promotional content that instructed users on how to access copyrighted, and in many cases, illicit materials. This was not a passive association. CBSi monetized LimeWire traffic, helped popularize its use, and provided infrastructure-level support. Media Defender, a CBS-affiliated anti-piracy firm, secretly catalogued, distributed, and monitored over 67,200 CSAM-titled files, as revealed in the 2007 internal email leak. These included terms consistent with child exploitation material, embedded in LimeWire’s indexing system. My role as a whistleblower in this matter—specifically, in exposing CBSi’s involvement in the dual laundering of intellectual property and child abuse material—has made me the subject of retaliatory litigation, defamation, and suppression. A full repository of evidence—internal CBSi communications, LimeWire promotional footage, Media Defender index leaks, and metadata from the 67,200 CSAM-titled files—is preserved and publicly accessible at: https://web.archive.org/web/20140825152332/http://evidence.cbsyousuck.com/cbsyousuck/4307.htm

This archive includes:

Tutorials hosted on CNET (a CBSi property) promoting LimeWire

Screenshots and transcripts of CBS-affiliated executives discussing LimeWire monetization

Extracted file indices from the Media Defender leak, categorizing illicit material circulated under CBSi’s infrastructure

III. TRAUMA DEPLOYMENT AND HOLOGRAM IP MISAPPROPRIATION

My company, Hologram USA, developed the first commercially viable large-scale holographic performances, including virtual recreations of Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, and Julian Assange. My technology was misappropriated and used in concert with Live Nation, Clear Channel, and CBSi to produce trauma-linked media spectacles at events such as Coachella, Astroworld, and the Manchester Arena bombing aftermath. These events were then monetized and psychologically recycled through LimeWire and CBS Interactive media channels, embedding emotional and neurological triggers in tribute content, trauma-themed video packages, and file-sharing bundles. This strategy forms a part of a larger neurological trafficking model, where trauma is engineered and distributed at scale, often wrapped in commemorative packaging, and cross-indexed with exploitative material.

IV. RELEVANCE TO CURRENT LITIGATION

This Court must now consider whether Khan v. David is being used as a smokescreen to: Obstruct the exposure of CBSi’s historical CSAM laundering via LimeWire;

Suppress intellectual property claims tied to Hologram USA;

Intimidate and discredit a whistleblower who has exposed a media-legal cartel that bridges into UK jurisdiction. The Claimants’ proximity to Howard Kennedy LLP—a firm already implicated in strategic conflicts of interest—further deepens the appearance of a coordinated suppression campaign. All documentary evidence supporting these claims—including those cited in this submission—is independently available at

? https://www.CBSYouSuck.com

This archive functions as a whistleblower record for digital IP theft, syndicate activity, and child exploitation laundering via legacy media platforms.

Case Overview

Original Claim:

Filed by private claimant (“Kahn”), with ties to multiple offshore entities, alleging personal defamation and property damages related to lawful journalism and whistleblowing activities by Defendant/Counterclaimant Alkiviades David.

Defense:

The Defendant asserts the claim is fraudulent, retaliatory, and part of a wider pattern of legal persecution orchestrated by a transnational crime syndicate, spanning multiple jurisdictions (UK, US, EU, Caribbean).

Counterclaims:

Racketeering and civil conspiracy

Abuse of process

Harassment and media intimidation

Witness tampering and attorney intimidation (5 attorneys deceased since 2019)

Global CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) trafficking and laundering via tech/media syndicates

Theft and suppression of intellectual property (notably Hologram USA & FilmOn)

Parties Implicated

Primary Parties:

Claimant: “Kahn” – proxy claimant allegedly fronting for media syndicate

Defendant: Alkiviades David, public interest litigant, ambassador, media pioneer

Judge:

Barry Cotter KC, UK High Court judge, King’s Bench Division, Strand courthouse

III. Global Context of Cotter’s Court Proceedings

These proceedings do not exist in isolation, but are connected to:

Kahn v. David – test case for public interest whistleblower rights Parallel U.S. Investigations: Ongoing cases involving LimeWire 2.0, David Boies, Gloria Allred, and CBS-linked attorneys Antigua Sovereign Actions: Related filings before the Supreme Court of Antigua concerning the Alpha Nero Yacht and the SWISSX Sovereign Wealth Fund Interpol & SIDS Coalition Activity: Active dissemination of warrants and alerts to dozens of institutions globally

PROCEDURAL UPDATE – COURT AWARENESS OF ONGOING CSAM PROCEEDINGS RELATED TO LIMEWIRE

It is further submitted that the issues outlined herein—specifically those concerning the laundering of CSAM (child sexual abuse material) via LimeWire, Media Defender, and CBS Interactive—are no longer theoretical or speculative. These matters are now the subject of active legal interest and procedural recognition in multiple jurisdictions, including:

Ongoing review and documentation of Media Defender’s leaked 2007 archive , which catalogued over 67,200 CSAM-titled files facilitated through P2P distribution,

, which catalogued over facilitated through P2P distribution, The increasing public awareness of LimeWire’s dual-use infrastructure : ostensibly a file-sharing platform, but in effect, a trafficking channel protected by anti-piracy cover firms and media conglomerates,

: ostensibly a file-sharing platform, but in effect, a trafficking channel protected by anti-piracy cover firms and media conglomerates, Confirmations in media and FOIA-related disclosures that CNET (CBSi) hosted LimeWire tools and monetized its ecosystem while knowingly facilitating digital exploitation.

In light of this, and given this Honourable Court’s responsibility to ensure it is not being misused as a shield for transnational media-criminal operations, I request this submission be read in full with judicial recognition of current, emergent legal and law enforcement interest in the LimeWire-CSAM enterprise.

VII. METROPOLITAN POLICE COMPLAINT – CAD 2726/31JUL25

WANTED: SHARI REDSTONE – BRIAN ROBERTS – BOB IGER – CHICAGO MOB – LIMEWIRE/DOWNLOAD.COM

These individuals and entities are publicly alleged to form part of the media-corporate and financial syndicate responsible for:

Enabling and monetizing digital exploitation through platforms like LimeWire and Download.com;

Suppressing whistleblowers, artists, and sovereign governments that expose CSAM infrastructure;

Operating and protecting legacy media systems that directly connect to 80 trillion tons of global CO? emissions through carbon-heavy entertainment, fossil-funded media campaigns, and platformed disinformation;

through carbon-heavy entertainment, fossil-funded media campaigns, and platformed disinformation; Participating in or benefitting from media trauma-bonding cycles which simultaneously generate neurological and environmental exploitation.

BACKGROUND: THE WAR ON SOVEREIGNTY

This arrest advisory arises from the coordinated sovereign filings of Antigua & Barbuda, in response t

The seizure and laundering of the superyacht Alpha Nero, sanctioned by the US Treasury and manipulated through US law firms and private banks

The weaponization of Western courts to suppress sovereign leaders, whistleblowers, and regenerative economies

The use of lawfare , media coercion , and fossil-fuel-backed financial sabotage to erase independence in vulnerable island nations

The global exposure of a $10 trillion fossil-fuel media laundering syndicate , revealed through cases such as: Khan v. David (UK High Court – KB-2025-001991) Antigua v. Boies et al (sovereign criminal filings) Interpol Filing Annex #4B SwissX Arrest Manifesto (2025)



This is a SIDS-led prosecution, backed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, with diplomatic support from climate-reparations coalitions across the OECS, Pacific Islands, and African nations.

NAMED PARTIES IN ACTIVE ARREST AND INVESTIGATION FILES

The following individuals, banks, media entities, and law firms are under investigation, or named in sealed indictments, Interpol memoranda, or public arrest warrants. Their actions constitute a coordinated criminal conspiracy violating international law, UN treaties, and domestic criminal codes across at least 10 jurisdictions.

LAW FIRMS & ATTORNEYS

Howard Kennedy LLP (UK agent of racketeering cover-ups)

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP (agent of suppression, asset seizure, Alpha Nero counsel)

The Bloom Firm , Allred, Maroko & Goldberg (key players in artist coercion and legal sabotage)

David Boies, Martin DeLuca, Nicholas Gravante, Jonathan Schiller, Lisa Bloom, Gloria Allred, Tom Girardi (Convicted) Anthony Pellicano (Convicted), Glori Allred, Michael Avenatti (Convicted)

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT EXECUTIVES

Les Moonves , Shari Redstone , Bob Bakish (CBS / Paramount)*

Guy Oseary, John Branca, Mike Rapino, Shelby Bonnie, Ryan Kavanaugh, Dawn Ostroff, Eric Schmidt

These executives are tied to CSAM concealment, estate theft, and trauma-based programming through concerts, media, and NFT platforms.

PLATFORMS & HOST INFRASTRUCTURE

Download.com / CNET, LimeWire 2.0 (used for CSAM & file-sharing fraud)

Spotify, Amazon AWS, Akamai, Level 3, Netcom, Vivendi

These platforms helped route, monetize, and obfuscate illegal content under a layer of licensing and tech infrastructure.

ENFORCERS, INTEL AGENTS, & COERCIVE OPERATIVES

Anthony Pellicano , Jack Palladino , John Lawrence Pelletier , Helen Harris-Scott , Kristina Khorram , Ruben Lira Valdez , Dani Peretz , Matias Gonzalez , Diabolique (Matteo Messina Denaro)

Nir Yatom, Black Cube, Psy-Group, NSO Group, GardaWorld

These figures formed the ground-level enforcement arm of the syndicate, targeting whistleblowers, blackmailing public officials, and silencing victims globally — including in SIDS jurisdictions like Antigua & Barbuda.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS & RACKETEERING FACILITATORS

Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase – CSAM-linked accounts)

Deutsche Bank , UBS , HSBC , Goldman Sachs , BNP Paribas , Bank of America , Credit Suisse

BlackRock , Apollo Global , KKR , Rothschild Trusts , Western International Trusts

SwissX Affiliated Banks (named for transparency and separation)

These entities are being investigated for laundering royalties, obstructing SwissX biodiesel financing, and holding sovereign property in lien fraud tied to the Alpha Nero yacht seizure.

MEDIA-FOSSIL CARTEL (PSYOPS & CLIMATE SABOTAGE)

CBS / Paramount Global (trauma media controller)

Live Nation / Clear Channel (concert-linked programming, DNC funding)

Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Vivendi, Meta / TikTok / Alphabet

These companies distort narratives, launder royalties, and protect artists held in psychological slavery, all funded by fossil-fuel capital funneled through ETF markets and trust proxies.

CHARGES UNDER REVIEW

Distribution and monetization of CSAM

Laundering of trafficking proceeds through entertainment IP

Judicial corruption and estate theft

Obstruction of diplomatic functions

Targeting of whistleblowers and sovereign diplomats

Suppression of regenerative energy transition in SIDS nations

CONTEXT: WHY SIDS IS LEADING THIS CHARGE

SIDS nations like Antigua & Barbuda, under leaders like Prime Minister Gaston Browne, have had enough of being used as laundromats and test beds by fossil-finance empires. The Alpha Nero scandal was not just about one yacht — it exposed the mechanisms by which rogue financiers attempt to destabilize sovereign governments, launder Russian, cartel, and trafficking funds, and undermine climate reparations and fuel independence.

This legal round-up is part of a global legal revolt, backed by climate-aligned nations, sovereign wealth funds, and whistleblowers from within the very heart of the system.

LEGAL FRAMEWORKS TRIGGERED

PACE 1984 (UK Arrest Authority)

US RICO, Child Protection, and Wire Fraud Statutes

UN Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations

OECS & SIDS Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties

Interpol Filing Annex #4B (2025)

UN OHCHR Petition on Judicial Corruption

Jurisdictions Involved: United Kingdom, United States, Antigua & Barbuda, Switzerland, OECS, EU, Israel

I. OVERVIEW

This dossier outlines the operation of a transnational digital syndicate that used LimeWire, Download.com, and associated streaming and infrastructure platforms to:

Monetize CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) under the guise of file-sharing

Steal and suppress intellectual property (IP) from sovereign individuals and artists

Engage in psychological operations (e.g. Manchester Bombing) for monetized trauma bonding

Silence, suppress, and asset-strip dissident voices (e.g. SwissX, Michael Jackson estate)

II. STRUCTURE OF THE SYNDICATE

The LimeWire Syndicate is a multi-sector, horizontally integrated criminal enterprise, operating through a fully connected digital mesh network:

? Core Participants:

Entity Role in Syndicate LimeWire 2.0 Operators Rebooted platform for masked NFT laundering & CSAM redirection Download.com / CNET / CBS Original distribution of LimeWire post-shutdown (2010+) UMG (Universal Music Group) Licensed fake artists, trafficked music, concealed IP theft Spotify (2018–2022) Royalty laundering via trauma-linked artists Guy Oseary UMG syndicate gatekeeper; LimeWire NFT relaunch Shelby Bonnie CBS Interactive architect; responsible for CNET’s exploit tools Warner Music Group Licensing partner in known CSAM masking schemes Amazon AWS Cloud infrastructure for LimeWire 2.0 backend MediaDefender / MediaSentry Redirection of over 28,000 CSAM payloads under P2P surveillance Apple Trust & Safety Failure to enforce child safety violations in App Store Meta / TikTok / Alphabet (Google) Amplified trauma content & psychological programming Eric Schmidt Oversaw platform monetization via YouTube & LimeWire links David Boies Legal fixer who suppressed lawsuits, attacked whistleblowers BlackRock (ETF Funders) Financial backer of CSAM-enabling platforms via ETF exposure JPMorgan Chase Laundered proceeds from LimeWire-linked artist royalties SwissX (Target/Victim) Whistleblower organization targeted via lawsuits & IP theft

CONTACT FOR COORDINATION / WHISTLEBLOWER SUBMISSION

Ambassador-at-Large Alkiviades David

SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund | Government of Antigua & Barbuda

legal@swissx.com

