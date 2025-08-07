PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

London, 7 August 2025

HIGH COURT RECEIVES EXPLOSIVE FILING ALLEGING TRANSNATIONAL MEDIA-LEGAL CHILD TRAFFICKING SYNDICATE

Alkiviades David, Public Interest Litigant and Ambassador-at-Large for the Green Economy to Antigua & Barbuda, has formally submitted a final supplemental filing to the UK High Court of Justice – King’s Bench Division under Claim No: KB-2025-001991.

This filing alleges the existence of a transnational criminal syndicate embedded within the media, legal, and psychiatric infrastructure of the United Kingdom and the United States.

The named entities include:

CBS Interactive, Red Ventures, ViacomCBS

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

BBC News

Affiliates of the Bronfman, Redstone, and Wexner families

The submission accuses these actors of:

Hosting and monetising child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through platforms such as LimeWire and Download.com

Suppressing whistleblowers using illegal psychiatric detentions at institutions like UCLA

Editorial laundering of criminal content through the 2017 BBC–CBS syndication partnership

Weaponising legal systems, including in the Alpha Nero yacht case, to retaliate against whistleblowers and obstruct sovereign justice

Mr David has requested that the Court:

Refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)

Order immediate disclosure from the BBC and CBS regarding syndication and CSAM-linked content

Protect Mr David from retaliatory litigation

Refer the matter to the Attorney General and the Privy Council



“THIS IS NO LONGER A QUESTION OF DOCUMENTS. IT IS A QUESTION OF CONSCIENCE.”

In a spiritual declaration attached to the filing, Mr David invoked his lifelong commitment to truth, referencing his Greek Orthodox faith, Rastafarian insight, and loyalty to the Church of England:

“If I fall, let it be said I stood for the innocent.

If I rise, let it be said I rose for truth.

If I am heard, let it be for those whose voices were buried in silence.”

— Alkiviades David

BACKGROUND:

Mr David is the founder of SwissX and a longstanding human rights advocate. His prior media affiliations include roles with the BBC and global digital platforms.

He has previously testified before Caribbean courts regarding systemic corruption in international broadcasting and digital exploitation networks. This latest filing now places the matter squarely before a senior UK judge and, if accepted, may trigger the most significant media-criminal investigation since the phone-hacking scandal.

RAY J JOINS LEGAL FIGHT AGAINST MEDIA SYNDICATE — “TRUTH HAS ONE WITNESS: ME”

In a stunning development within the High Court filing Claim No. KB?2025?001991, Willie Ray Norwood Jr., known globally as Ray J, has delivered a searing affidavit directly to the UK High Court that exposes decades of manipulation, coercion, and organized racketeering. His statement forms part of the broader RICO-style case brought by Alkiviades David, Public Interest Litigant and Ambassador-at-Large for Antigua & Barbuda.

Ray J does not simply confirm wrongdoing — he ignites the fire:

He dispels claims that he accused the Kardashian family of “racketeering,” stating bluntly, “Bring it to open court.”

He unveils emails revealing that Hulu aired content in breach of settlement agreements , a handwritten contract allegedly drafted by Kim Kardashian , and staging tactics for a misleading polygraph episode.

He details how Lisa Bloom orchestrated legal misrepresentations linking him to the Whitney Houston case, and reveals clandestine financial theft from the Norwood family.

“Truth only has one witness: me,” Ray J proclaims.

PRESS CONTACT:

For statements, interviews, or document access, please contact:

? legal@swissx.com

+44 7879 440604 (UK)

+1 268 780 4133 (Antigua)