Ray J, once the central figure in one of the most exploited sex scandals in modern pop culture, is now at the center of a different kind of controversy—this time involving TMZ, a media empire built on tragedy, tabloid gossip, and corporate alliances.

This week, the UK High Court of Justice – King’s Bench Division officially named TMZ as a racketeering entity in a global public interest filing (Claim No: KB-2025-001991). But in a bizarre twist of irony, Ray J—one of the key whistleblowers—has just been hired to host TMZ’s flagship tour: TMZ After Dark, a glitzy late-night Hollywood spectacle.

TMZ NAMED IN HIGH COURT RACKETEERING CASE

Filed by Ambassador Alkiviades David, the public interest claim alleges that TMZ, along with CBS Interactive, Daily Mail, LimeWire, and others, form a criminally entangled media syndicate that trafficked in child sexual abuse material (CSAM), manipulated public narratives, and operated under the protection of a legal-media cabal.

Read the full filing:

Truth Has One Witness – Shockya Report

RAY J ASKED FOR TMZ TO BE LEFT OUT

Multiple sources confirm that Ray J explicitly requested TMZ not be included in previous media reports concerning syndicate-linked media abuse. He had his reasons—likely rooted in fear, leverage, or legal exposure.

But now, TMZ has publicly branded him as the face of their “After Dark” party tour, signaling a strategic alignment. A whistleblower… now on their payroll?

BRIBERY BY HOSTING?

Ray J is not a TMZ regular. He has no journalism background, no production role, and no legacy link to the outlet beyond being one of its most profitable subjects.

So why is he suddenly hosting their biggest live activation?

Insiders suggest this is a soft bribe: a financial, reputational, and visibility-based offering meant to neutralize a key accuser and co-opt the narrative.

TMZ: BUILT ON LAWYERS, EXPLOITATION & SILENCE

Founded by Harvey Levin, a former attorney, TMZ gained notoriety not through news—but through surveillance, scandal exploitation, and strategic suppression.

From Princess Diana’s fatal crash to Michael Jackson’s final days, TMZ has built a legacy on leaked footage, ambush interviews, and weaponized gossip—many of which allegedly occurred under the protection of legal immunity and powerful corporate partners.

THE REALITY: CO-OPTION OR COMPROMISE?

While there is no direct evidence (yet) that Ray J was coerced into hosting TMZ After Dark, the optics are devastating.

A man who once called for accountability is now front-and-center for the very media organization accused of racketeering in international court.

TMZ may have just crossed the line again.

And this time, they’ve done it with Ray J’s name, voice, and face on the bus.

Court Filing Snapshot

Claim No: KB-2025-001991

Court: High Court of Justice – King’s Bench Division (UK)

Filed by: Ambassador Alkiviades David

Defendants Named: TMZ, CBS Interactive, Daily Mail, Vivid, LimeWire 2.0, Comcast, et al.

Charges: Media Racketeering, CSAM Distribution, Copyright Exploitation, Witness Coercion

