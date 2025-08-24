Caught on Camera: Alki David Confronts Gloria Allred — The Legal Mafia Queen of the Girardi Syndicate

By Grady Owen – Shockya News

The Truth They Can’t Bury

On camera. In public. Alki David looked straight into the face of Gloria Allred and called her what she is:

a gangster, a fraud, a syndicate lawyer hiding behind a fake halo of “victim advocacy.”

This is not conjecture. This is not polite courtroom argument. This is raw, undeniable evidence — caught on tape — of a whistleblower confronting one of the dirtiest lawyers in American history.

The Words That Broke the Mask

“You’re a criminal. An outright criminal. You should be in jail, Madam.”

“What you do to people with your insurance lien scam is disgusting.”

“Your Tom Girardi best buddy is going to jail — and you won’t be able to hide forever.” https://www.shockya.com/news/wp-content/uploads/Alki-David-confronts-crooked-attorney-Gloria-Allred-in-a-Malibu-car-park.1.mp4

This is not harassment. This is accountability.

For decades, Gloria Allred ran cover for the Girardi Syndicate — a mafia of lawyers, judges, bankers, and insurers who looted victims, fabricated cases, and weaponized the California courts.

The Insurance Lien Racket

Here is how the scam worked:

Fake or inflated lawsuits were filed by Girardi, Allred, and their allies. Judges like Michelle Williams Court, Yolanda Orozco, Elwood Lui, and Peter Hernandez rubber-stamped every move. Insurance companies paid out through lien structures that made sure victims never saw their settlements. The money flowed back to the syndicate — lawyers, judges, and financiers — while clients were left destitute.

This isn’t law. This is organized crime with bar cards.

The Loyola Mafia: 50 Years of Corruption

Gloria Allred and Tom Girardi both graduated from Loyola Law School in Hollywood almost 50 years ago. From that moment forward, they built a pipeline of corruption:

Tom Girardi – Disbarred, disgraced, accused of stealing hundreds of millions.

Gloria Allred – Still active, still smiling, but tied to the same fraud.

Lisa Bloom – Defended Harvey Weinstein in California while her mother prosecuted him in New York.

Judge Michelle Williams Court – Fast-tracked to the bench by Girardi, ignored witness tampering and forged signatures.

Judge Yolanda Orozco – Known in her own circles as the “ Money Launderer in Chief .”

Justice Elwood Lui – Faked testimony, engineered a $900 million judgment.

Judge Chris Lui – His son, installed to keep the dynasty alive.

This is not a coincidence. It is a criminal family tree.

The Death Trail

Where the Girardi–Allred syndicate goes, death follows:

Blair Tindall (Mozart in the Jungle) — died under suspicious circumstances after a Gloria Allred settlement with UNC.

Five of Alki David’s attorneys — dead within six years, all tied to battles with the syndicate.

Jane Roe (Roe v. Wade) — deathbed confession that Allred paid her to lie.

The pattern is unmistakable:

witnesses silenced, whistleblowers targeted, lawyers buried.

Prophetically, the man Alki David named in that Malibu parking lot — Tom Girardi — was later jailed for seven years, disgraced and disbarred, confirming everything David shouted into the open air. What the courts and media ignored then has since been proven in the harshest way: the Girardi Syndicate was real, criminal, and rotten to the core.

The Media Protection Racket

Mainstream outlets twisted the story: “David accosts Allred.”

But the footage shows the truth: David accused her of crimes, she stayed silent.

Why? Because outlets like CBS, Paramount, and TMZ are in bed with the same cartel. Les Moonves, Shari Redstone, Harvey Levin — all linked to protecting the legal mob.

The Verdict

Gloria Allred is not a feminist icon. She is a mob lawyer, a syndicate queenpin, a Girardi gangster in designer clothes.

Tom Girardi sits disgraced, but Allred still walks free. That ends when the public sees the tape for what it is:

a whistleblower naming the crimes, pointing at the mafia, and saying to her face:

“You are going to end up in jail because of me.” he Confrontation in Pictures

Gloria Allred moves quickly away as David calls her out in public.

Allred at her car, mask on, refusing to answer allegations of fraud and collusion.

Face to face: “You should be in jail, Madam.” — Alki David. Why It Matters This isn’t harassment. It’s whistleblowing on camera. Allred accused directly of insurance lien fraud .

Called out for her 50-year partnership with Tom Girardi .

Exposed for her role in fabricated lawsuits and corrupt judgments .

And most telling of all: she had nothing to say in her own defense.