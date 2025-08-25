Crooked Journalism or Political Theater? Inside Trump’s War on ABC and NBC

Date: July 30, 2025

Byline: Investigative Desk

President Donald Trump reignited his long-standing feud with the media this week, blasting ABC and NBC as “two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the world” in a Truth Social tirade. The broadside, which included demands that the networks’ broadcast licenses be revoked, is the latest in a series of escalating attacks Trump has leveled at traditional media outlets as he positions himself once again against what he calls the “Fake News complex.”

I. THE 97% BAD COVERAGE CLAIM

In his post, Trump claimed that 97% of ABC and NBC’s coverage of his presidency was negative, a figure he described as evidence of deliberate bias. While studies from organizations such as the Media Research Center have previously suggested high levels of negative coverage, independent media monitors have not verified Trump’s 97% statistic.

The claim itself echoes a central theme of Trump’s media strategy: portraying himself as a victim of a press establishment aligned with Democrats, while leveraging those attacks to rally his base.

II. CALLS FOR FCC LICENSE REVOCATION

Trump escalated his attack by calling for the revocation of ABC and NBC’s broadcast licenses, writing: “They are simply an arm of the Democrat Party and should, according to many, have their licenses revoked by the FCC.” He also argued networks should pay “millions of dollars a year” for use of what he described as “the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime.”

However, Trump’s demands reveal a misunderstanding of broadcast law. National networks like ABC and NBC do not hold FCC licenses themselves. Instead, local affiliate stations, which carry network programming, are the ones licensed by the FCC. The FCC’s jurisdiction is limited to ensuring stations operate in the “public interest” and maintain technical compliance—it does not police editorial content or revoke licenses over accusations of bias.

III. CROOKED JOURNALISM OR PROTECTED SPEECH?

By labeling network coverage as “crooked journalism” and urging regulatory punishment, Trump is pushing the boundaries of a fundamental democratic tension: the role of government power in relation to press freedom. Legal experts note that attempts to revoke licenses for political reasons would likely face insurmountable First Amendment challenges.

Trump’s critics argue that his rhetoric represents a dangerous authoritarian instinct to suppress unfavorable coverage. His supporters counter that media bias has reached such levels that federal intervention may be the only way to restore balance.

IV. THE LARGER MEDIA WAR

This clash is not isolated. Trump has previously attacked CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, branding them “enemies of the people.” His latest escalation against ABC and NBC comes amid renewed Republican calls to scrutinize the role of big media and big tech in shaping public opinion.

Still, the structural reality remains: neither ABC nor NBC can have their FCC licenses revoked, because they don’t hold them. Local affiliates do—and those licenses are judged on criteria unrelated to editorial balance.

In effect, Trump’s latest blast may serve less as a genuine regulatory demand and more as a calculated act of political theater, energizing his supporters while placing pressure on two of the most influential players in American news.