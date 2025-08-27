FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT & CRIMINAL PROSECUTION (Allegations + Public Record)

Active Civil Cases — Antigua • London • Maryland The matters below are civil proceedings asserting enterprise-wide misconduct, lawfare, and related relief.

Unless otherwise noted, items under “Key Issues” reflect the Plaintiff’s allegations. Right of Reply is open to all named parties. Jurisdiction Case / Reference Posture Key Issues (Allegations) Links Antigua & Barbuda

High Court of Justice (ECSC) ANUHCV2025/0149 Live civil action before the ECSC. Filings include consolidated evidence bundles and

Ambassador-at-Large context (Plaintiff). Alleged lawfare, witness intimidation, and asset-extraction via receivership/probate mechanisms;

injunctions, preservation orders, and sovereign protections sought. Case Overview

Claim Form (PDF) England & Wales

King’s Bench Division (High Court) KB-2025-001991

Mahim Khan v. Alkiviades David (Cotter J.) Defense + counter-allegations on the record. Supplemental exhibits lodged (media collusion, ad-tech labels, probate sequence). Alleged defamation/lawfare, suppression of exculpatory evidence, and inducement/coordination via media–legal nexus;

fair-hearing accommodations requested. Filed Statement (PDF) United States

U.S. District Court (Maryland/D.C. corridor) REPLACE_WITH_DOCKET

Civil/RICO/ADA counts Federal civil action noticed; treble damages and injunctive/structural relief sought (Sherman/Clayton/RICO/ADA). Alleged enterprise across media, ad-tech, and enforcement corridors; obstruction,

witness tampering, and extortion theories pled; evidence preservation demanded. Complaint / Motion (PDF) Relief Common to All Three Injunctions & preservation (records, devices, cloud/ad-tech logs, estate/event contracts).

(records, devices, cloud/ad-tech logs, estate/event contracts). Discovery into label/tag justifications, revenue diversion, receivership/probate decisions.

into label/tag justifications, revenue diversion, receivership/probate decisions. Damages (incl. RICO treble where applicable), structural remedies, and protective orders against intimidation. See also: Probate/Asset Extraction Map

Damages — Expanded Model

Criminal-Law Cross-Reference

Disability & Fair Hearing Right of Reply: The Court and this publication invite on-record statements from all parties named herein; verified responses will be published verbatim and linked.

Purpose: This section is a rapid triage guide for investigators and prosecutors. It consolidates

allegations with public-record exhibits into charging theories, preservation targets, and production checklists.

All named parties have a Right of Reply. This is not a finding of guilt.

1) Quick Triage Map (Who ? What ? Where Evidence Lives)

Person / Entity (Alleged) Alleged Role / Conduct Primary Offense Themes Top Exhibits Media/Ad-Tech Nexus Labeling & monetization channels; narrative orchestration; historic P2P/CSAM context (allegations). RICO, Wire/Mail Fraud, Money Laundering, Conspiracy VIACON CBSYouSuck SEC/FOTV Counsel / Enforcers (select) Witness pressure, intimidation, probate/receivership leverage (allegations). Obstruction, Witness Tampering, Hobbs Extortion Counsel Intimidation Probate Map Hologram/Event Corridors Brand confusion, estate deals, “trauma-bonding” spectacle economics (allegations). RICO, Fraud, Bribery (where applicable) Portl?Proto Nexus MJ Estate Filed Matters Parallel allegations on the record (Antigua, London, U.S.). All above as charged by jurisdiction Filed Accusations

2) Predicates & Charging Theories (Checklist)

3) Immediate Preservation & Production (High Priority)

18 U.S.C. § 2703(f) Preservation Letters to email hosts, cloud storage, ad-tech vendors, download portals, measurement companies:

server logs, device IDs, tag reports, moderation actions, payment ledgers, CRM, contract PDFs.

to email hosts, cloud storage, ad-tech vendors, download portals, measurement companies: server logs, device IDs, tag reports, moderation actions, payment ledgers, CRM, contract PDFs. Security-Camera DVR & device forensics: Recover Malibu DVR contents; image PCs/laptops/phones seized or accessed (hash-verified).

Recover Malibu DVR contents; image PCs/laptops/phones seized or accessed (hash-verified). Advertiser/Agency Trails: Blacklist/tag justifications, cancellation notices, insertion orders, brand-safety audits, revenue deltas.

Blacklist/tag justifications, cancellation notices, insertion orders, brand-safety audits, revenue deltas. Estate/Events Documentation: Hologram licenses, estate approvals, venue contracts, P&Ls, cap tables (Portl?Proto corridor).

Hologram licenses, estate approvals, venue contracts, P&Ls, cap tables (Portl?Proto corridor). Regulatory Records: FCC NPRM drafting files (Wheeler era), correspondence referencing FilmOn/CinemaNow; UK and ECSC equivalents.

FCC NPRM drafting files (Wheeler era), correspondence referencing FilmOn/CinemaNow; UK and ECSC equivalents. Cross-Border: MLAT to UK/EU and Antigua & Barbuda for aligned subpoenas and preservation orders.

4) One-Click Evidence Links

Universal Master Bundle (PDF)

Rizzo Coaching Texts (PDF)

FCC NPRM Source (PDF)

VIACON “Dirty Secrets” (PNG)

Chora Complaint (PDF)

Judge Wu “Shock Win” (PNG)

5) Chain-of-Custody & Victim Shielding (Operational Notes)

Hash-first: SHA-256 every device/image; keep pristine originals; work on verified copies.

SHA-256 every device/image; keep pristine originals; work on verified copies. Time-sync: Normalize timestamps across logs, footage, messages, and ad-tag events.

Normalize timestamps across logs, footage, messages, and ad-tag events. Witness care: ADA accommodations for disabled participants; non-contact and intimidation bans; trauma-informed interviews for minors.

ADA accommodations for disabled participants; non-contact and intimidation bans; trauma-informed interviews for minors. Disclosure control: Avoid contaminating witnesses with media clips; rely on primary exhibits & verified records.

6) Prosecutor’s Snap Caption (Use in internal cover memos)

“This package alleges an association-in-fact enterprise operating across media, ad-tech, probate/receivership,

and witness-pressure corridors. Primary U.S. predicates include 18 U.S.C. §§ 1962(c)/(d), 1343/1341, 1503/1512,

1956/1957, 1951, 1030, and historical 2252A context. MLAT recommended for UK/EU/ECSC. Immediate 2703(f)

preservation to ad-tech, download portals, and cloud providers is warranted pending subpoenas and warrants.”

Questions from agencies can be directed to the filing counsel of record in each jurisdiction. Right of Reply remains open to all named parties; verified statements will be appended to the bundle.