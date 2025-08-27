SWISSX LEGAL
GLOBAL PRIVATE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION
For Law Enforcement & Criminal Prosecution
FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT & CRIMINAL PROSECUTION (Allegations + Public Record)
Active Civil Cases — Antigua • London • Maryland
The matters below are civil proceedings asserting enterprise-wide misconduct, lawfare, and related relief.
Unless otherwise noted, items under “Key Issues” reflect the Plaintiff’s allegations. Right of Reply is open to all named parties.
|Jurisdiction
|Case / Reference
|Posture
|Key Issues (Allegations)
|Links
|Antigua & Barbuda
High Court of Justice (ECSC)
|ANUHCV2025/0149
|Live civil action before the ECSC. Filings include consolidated evidence bundles and
Ambassador-at-Large context (Plaintiff).
|Alleged lawfare, witness intimidation, and asset-extraction via receivership/probate mechanisms;
injunctions, preservation orders, and sovereign protections sought.
|Case Overview
Claim Form (PDF)
|England & Wales
King’s Bench Division (High Court)
|KB-2025-001991
Mahim Khan v. Alkiviades David (Cotter J.)
|Defense + counter-allegations on the record. Supplemental exhibits lodged (media collusion, ad-tech labels, probate sequence).
|Alleged defamation/lawfare, suppression of exculpatory evidence, and inducement/coordination via media–legal nexus;
fair-hearing accommodations requested.
|Filed Statement (PDF)
|United States
U.S. District Court (Maryland/D.C. corridor)
|REPLACE_WITH_DOCKET
Civil/RICO/ADA counts
|Federal civil action noticed; treble damages and injunctive/structural relief sought (Sherman/Clayton/RICO/ADA).
|Alleged enterprise across media, ad-tech, and enforcement corridors; obstruction,
witness tampering, and extortion theories pled; evidence preservation demanded.
|Complaint / Motion (PDF)
Relief Common to All Three
- Injunctions & preservation (records, devices, cloud/ad-tech logs, estate/event contracts).
- Discovery into label/tag justifications, revenue diversion, receivership/probate decisions.
- Damages (incl. RICO treble where applicable), structural remedies, and protective orders against intimidation.
See also: Probate/Asset Extraction Map
Damages — Expanded Model
Criminal-Law Cross-Reference
Disability & Fair Hearing
Right of Reply: The Court and this publication invite on-record statements from all parties named herein; verified responses will be published verbatim and linked.
allegations with public-record exhibits into charging theories, preservation targets, and production checklists.
All named parties have a Right of Reply. This is not a finding of guilt.
1) Quick Triage Map (Who ? What ? Where Evidence Lives)
|Person / Entity (Alleged)
|Alleged Role / Conduct
|Primary Offense Themes
|Top Exhibits
|Media/Ad-Tech Nexus
|Labeling & monetization channels; narrative orchestration; historic P2P/CSAM context (allegations).
|RICO, Wire/Mail Fraud, Money Laundering, Conspiracy
|VIACON CBSYouSuck SEC/FOTV
|Counsel / Enforcers (select)
|Witness pressure, intimidation, probate/receivership leverage (allegations).
|Obstruction, Witness Tampering, Hobbs Extortion
|Counsel Intimidation Probate Map
|Hologram/Event Corridors
|Brand confusion, estate deals, “trauma-bonding” spectacle economics (allegations).
|RICO, Fraud, Bribery (where applicable)
|Portl?Proto Nexus MJ Estate
|Filed Matters
|Parallel allegations on the record (Antigua, London, U.S.).
|All above as charged by jurisdiction
|Filed Accusations
2) Predicates & Charging Theories (Checklist)
|Jurisdiction
|Statute
|Charging Theory (High-Level)
|Exhibits / Leads
|U.S.
|18 U.S.C. §§ 1961–1968 (RICO)
|Association-in-fact enterprise; pattern of racketeering across ad-tech, media, probate pressure, witness interference.
|Probate Map VIACON Intimidation
|U.S.
|18 U.S.C. §§ 1341/1343 (Mail/Wire Fraud)
|False label schemes; deceptive monetization; investor/advertiser deception.
|CBSYouSuck SEC/FOTV
|U.S.
|18 U.S.C. §§ 1503/1512 (Obstruction/Tampering)
|Threats, seizures, intimidation; removal of DVR evidence; Malibu incidents (allegations).
|Malibu Timeline Chora Entry
|U.S.
|18 U.S.C. §§ 1956/1957 (Laundering)
|Routing proceeds through shells/receiverships (inference from flow-of-funds).
|Damages
|U.S.
|18 U.S.C. § 1951 (Hobbs Act)
|Property obtained via fear/intimidation under color of right (probate/receivership leverage).
|Probate Map
|U.S.
|18 U.S.C. § 1030 (CFAA)
|Unauthorized access / interference (device/network) where supported.
|Technical Context
|U.S.
|18 U.S.C. §§ 2251–2252A (CSAM)
|Historic P2P/hosting flows (forensic context; confirm provenance via hashes/headers).
|VIACON (historic)
|UK/EU/Caribbean
|Fraud Act 2006, POCA 2002, Bribery Act 2010, Cyber/CSAM laws
|Cross-border assistance via MLAT/ROG; proceeds/confiscation; data offenses; child-protection units.
|Code X-Ref
3) Immediate Preservation & Production (High Priority)
- 18 U.S.C. § 2703(f) Preservation Letters to email hosts, cloud storage, ad-tech vendors, download portals, measurement companies:
server logs, device IDs, tag reports, moderation actions, payment ledgers, CRM, contract PDFs.
- Security-Camera DVR & device forensics: Recover Malibu DVR contents; image PCs/laptops/phones seized or accessed (hash-verified).
- Advertiser/Agency Trails: Blacklist/tag justifications, cancellation notices, insertion orders, brand-safety audits, revenue deltas.
- Estate/Events Documentation: Hologram licenses, estate approvals, venue contracts, P&Ls, cap tables (Portl?Proto corridor).
- Regulatory Records: FCC NPRM drafting files (Wheeler era), correspondence referencing FilmOn/CinemaNow; UK and ECSC equivalents.
- Cross-Border: MLAT to UK/EU and Antigua & Barbuda for aligned subpoenas and preservation orders.
4) One-Click Evidence Links
Universal Master Bundle (PDF)
Rizzo Coaching Texts (PDF)
FCC NPRM Source (PDF)
VIACON “Dirty Secrets” (PNG)
Chora Complaint (PDF)
Judge Wu “Shock Win” (PNG)
5) Chain-of-Custody & Victim Shielding (Operational Notes)
- Hash-first: SHA-256 every device/image; keep pristine originals; work on verified copies.
- Time-sync: Normalize timestamps across logs, footage, messages, and ad-tag events.
- Witness care: ADA accommodations for disabled participants; non-contact and intimidation bans; trauma-informed interviews for minors.
- Disclosure control: Avoid contaminating witnesses with media clips; rely on primary exhibits & verified records.
6) Prosecutor’s Snap Caption (Use in internal cover memos)
“This package alleges an association-in-fact enterprise operating across media, ad-tech, probate/receivership,
and witness-pressure corridors. Primary U.S. predicates include 18 U.S.C. §§ 1962(c)/(d), 1343/1341, 1503/1512,
1956/1957, 1951, 1030, and historical 2252A context. MLAT recommended for UK/EU/ECSC. Immediate 2703(f)
preservation to ad-tech, download portals, and cloud providers is warranted pending subpoenas and warrants.”
Questions from agencies can be directed to the filing counsel of record in each jurisdiction. Right of Reply remains open to all named parties; verified statements will be appended to the bundle.
For eighteen years I have fought, often alone, to expose how a powerful media-legal-adtech nexus
manufactures narratives, crushes innovators, and buries evidence. I am a disabled creator with an extreme TBI — not mentally unwell —
and I refuse to let intimidation, blacklists, and lawfare rewrite the truth.
|Year
|Milestone
|Why It Matters
|Record / Exhibit
|2007
|Industry leak (MediaDefender) surfaces historic P2P hash-lists
|Shows the ecosystem’s knowledge of illicit flows; frames later disputes.
|VIACON “Dirty Secrets”
|2010–2012
|Paramount Digital/CinemaNow & FilmOn expansion
|Independent distribution at scale; pressure and content cut-offs follow (allegation).
|FOTV & Hologram USA
|2014
|Billboard Awards hologram dispute (Michael Jackson)
|Legal interface with the Estate; public “show goes on” framing becomes template.
|MJ Estate Relations
|2016
|FOTV S-1/A crowd-financing effort
|Ambitious public listing attempt; later spun by headlines despite the actual record.
|SEC Outcome & Facts
|2019–2020
|SEC settlement (no admit / no deny)
|$100k civil penalty for me; $22,419 disgorgement+interest for Hologram USA; permanent injunctions — not a trial verdict.
|Public Record Summary
|2019–2025
|Global filings & investigations
|Antigua, London (KB-2025-001991), U.S. actions; affidavits from lawyers & professionals worldwide (allegations).
|Antigua Overview
Affidavits
|2025
|FilmOn “shock win” road to a compulsory license (Judge George Wu)
|Court recognition of MVPD pathway against incumbents — validating the model.
|Screenshot
Who I Am
- Innovator & producer: FilmOn TV, Hologram USA (industry-defining posthumous performances), FOTV, SwissX initiatives.
- Ambassador-at-Large (Antigua & Barbuda): Green-economy & sovereign projects — later targeted by lawfare (allegations).
- Disabled creator with extreme TBI: Entitled to accommodations and a fair hearing. I reject any psychiatric smear used as a litigation weapon.
What I’ve Seen (as alleged)
- Narrative manufacturing: Ratings & ad-tags weaponized to blacklist, de-fund, and discredit while incumbents profit.
- Suppression loops: Evidence buried; whistleblowers chilled; “5150” and intimidation tactics used to silence.
- Asset extraction: Receivership/probate pressure, distressed sales, and media blackouts working in concert.
Evidence map:
Universal Master Bundle (PDF)
Rizzo Coaching Texts
VIACON “Dirty Secrets”
Probate / Asset Extraction
Damages (Expanded)
Fair Hearing
Right of Reply: Every party named in this dossier is invited to submit an on-record statement with exhibits. Verified responses will be published verbatim and linked.
The Malibu Mega Group – A Racketeering Network
Introduction
Whistleblowers don’t just speak truth — they get punished for it. This dossier consolidates publicly filed materials with the Plaintiff’s allegations for a single, court-friendly record. All named parties have a Right of Reply; verified responses will be published verbatim.
Master evidence index: Universal Master Critical Evidence (PDF)
EXHIBIT Ari Emanuel’s Role (Allegations)
- Media orchestration: Alleged pre-scripted “hit job” segment with narrative coordination.
- Ad-fraud plumbing: Alleged inflated traffic/ratings underpinning blackout operations.
- Probate/asset extraction: Alleged benefit from distressed property paths (see diagram).
“It wasn’t news — it was a hit job… arranged, narrated, and performed.” — Plaintiff’s allegation
EXHIBIT Fabricated Testimony — Rizzo Coaching Texts
“All I need is Chasity and MK to say he touched her boobs.” — coaching text (alleged)
Elizabeth Taylor Case — Harassment ? Unfair Dismissal
- No harassment proven (per dossier): Taylor quoted: “Oh, Mr. David would never do that.”
- Pivots to unfair dismissal: Headlines stayed “harassment.”
- Recruitment optics: Case used to attract further claims; exculpatory texts buried (allegation).
SDNY Civil Action — Diddy & Allred Network (Referenced)
Referenced: Joseph Sherman v. Thalia Graves, Gloria Allred, et al. (S.D.N.Y. 24-CV-8494) — intersections of celebrity, firms, and alleged systemic abuse.
Trail of Deceased Attorneys (Allegations)
- Barry K. Rothman — alleged murdered after siding with Plaintiff.
- Rebecca Rini — FCC counsel; alleged murder pre-reforms.
- John Quirk — died under suspicious circumstances.
- Mark Lieberman — advisor; deceased.
Pattern asserted; not court determinations.
Alpha Nero / Lawfare
Alleged wrongful attachment across Antigua, London, Maryland (names include David Boies, Martin De Luca). Antigua recognized Plaintiff as Ambassador-at-Large.
Global Affidavits Supporting the Plaintiff
- Legal experts (US/UK/CH/Caribbean) — fabricated judgments, abuse of process (allegations).
- Forensic/financial professionals — embezzlement analyses, asset-seizure irregularities (allegations).
- Industry whistleblowers — Jackson family links & Ray J (Willie Ray Norwood Jr.) on coercion/media manipulation (allegations).
FOTV & Hologram USA — The Record vs. the Headlines
FOTV (2016)
- Filed S-1/A under proposed ticker FOTV; no standard IPO closed.
Hologram USA & Plaintiff — SEC (2019–2020)
|Term
|Who
|Amount / Duration
|Civil Penalty
|Plaintiff
|$100,000
|Disgorgement+Interest
|Hologram USA
|$22,419
|Officer/Director Bar
|Plaintiff
|5 years
|Permanent Injunctions
|Both
|Antifraud/registration provisions
|Admissions
|—
|No admit / no deny
EXHIBIT FCC NPRM (Wheeler / Rebecca Rini) — FilmOn & CinemaNow Cited
Open FCC NPRM Source (PDF)
DAVID et al. v. COMCAST INC. et al. (PacerMonitor)
EXHIBIT CBSYouSuck.com Archive (Allegations)
Legal Spine & Witness Corridor
|Case / Ruling
|Court / Year
|Why It Matters
|Status / Link
|FilmOn.com, Inc. v. DoubleVerify, Inc.
|CA Courts, 2019
|Ad-verification labels (“piracy/illegal/porn”) vs market effects (anti-SLAPP considerations).
|Illustrates label power in ad markets.
|Alki David v. CBS Interactive (CNET)
|U.S. courts
|P2P tool normalization and inducement debates (allegations).
|See CBSYouSuck / MediaDefender context.
|Grokster Inducement Standard
|U.S. Supreme Court (2005)
|Intent to promote infringement ? liability framework.
|Analytical lens cited.
|FilmOn “Shock Win” — MVPD path (Judge George Wu)
|C.D. Cal.
|Eligibility pathway toward compulsory license recognized — shock ruling vs incumbents.
|Screenshot
Master Bundle
Witness Corridor (as alleged)
- Ray J (Willie Ray Norwood Jr.) — Disney/ABC corridor; corroboration on coercion/media manipulation.
- Jackson family links — industry interactions and smear/psychiatric-frame patterns.
EXHIBIT Michael Jackson Estate Relations
|Date
|Event
|Why It Matters
|May 2014
|Hologram USA filing to block Billboard Awards MJ hologram performance.
|Direct legal interface with Estate/producers; public quote “the show goes on.”
EXHIBIT Jackson & Kapon Families (Allegations)
Malibu Incidents (as alleged)
|When
|What Happened (alleged)
|Pointer
|Visit #1
|Anthony Pellicano at the Malibu residence.
|Referenced across exhibits.
|Visit #2
|Pellicano allegedly sent Terry Vance Luce to the property.
|Published Photo
|Late-night intruder
|Intruder fled when confronted; Plaintiff alleges part of pressure sequence set up by Joseph Chora.
|Screenshot
|Chora entry + seizures
|Alleged “paid-for sheriff gangs”; forced search orders; removal of computers and the security-camera DVR.
|Photo
Complaint (PDF)
EXHIBIT VIACON “Dirty Secrets” (Allegations)
“Probate Raid” — Pressure ? Asset Extraction (Allegations)
EXHIBIT Portl ? “Proto” Nexus & Hologram Events
- Plaintiff states he pioneered modern hologram performances (Hologram USA; early “Proto Entertainment”).
- He alleges “Portl” later rebranded “Proto,” creating brand confusion with his original “Proto Entertainment.”
|Entity/Person
|Alleged Role
|Pointer
|Portl or “Proto”
|Brand evolution alleged to co-opt “Proto Entertainment.”
|Brand comps (bundle).
|David Nussbaum
|Brian Becker
|Alleged partner/operative.
|Bundle refs.
|Mike Rapino / Guy Oseary
|Eventization & rights corridors (alleged).
|Bundle refs.
EXHIBIT Counsel Intimidation & Family Threats (Allegations)
|Person/Entity
|Alleged Conduct
|Context
|Links
|Robert Shapiro
|Menacing remarks “I could die because of my parrots.”
|Plaintiff; Malibu.
|Narrative allegations.
|Shapiro • Fred Heather • Louis Freeh
|Alleged bullying/threats to Plaintiff’s 84-year-old mother to force payments.
|Family intimidation.
|Allegations; damages cross-ref.
|Joseph Chora
|Engineered Malibu pressure; alleged link to death of counsel Mark Lieberman.
|Receivership/probate vector.
|Chora Complaint (PDF)
“Shapiro on a number of times alluded to me that I could die because of my parrots… I kept parrots in Malibu.” — Plaintiff’s allegation
EXHIBIT Chora Entry & Device Seizures (Allegations)
Filed Accusations on the Record
High Court of Justice — Antigua & Barbuda
|Case / Filing
|Record Point
|Links
|ANUHCV2025/0149
|Enterprise allegations; Malibu incidents; 5150-style reprisals.
|Case Overview
Claim Form
King’s Bench Division — London
|Case / Filing
|Record Point
|Links
|KB-2025-001991
|Enterprise pattern; inducement; media coordination; Malibu events.
|Filed Statement (add PDF)
U.S. District Court — Maryland
|Case / Filing
|Record Point
|Links
|(add docket no.)
|Parallel allegations and requested relief.
|Filed Complaint (add PDF)
Financial Damages — Expanded Model & Cross-References
|Category
|Basis / Method
|Evidence
|Amount (USD)
|Direct Asset Losses (CH/GR/US)
|Forced sales, auction discounts, foreclosure deltas.
|Probate path.
|$47,500,000
|Enterprise Value Suppression
|DCF/multiples pre-/post-blacklisting; lost content & carriage.
|FilmOn/DV; FOTV filings.
|$2.8B – $8.0B
|Ad Revenue Diversion
|Label-induced cancellations; CPM deltas × impressions.
|DV tags; agency notes.
|$650M – $1.2B
|Reputation/Search Damage
|Econometrics of headline persistence.
|Reputation studies.
|$900M – $1.8B
|SwissX Sovereign Contracts
|LOIs/MOUs; margin × volume; risk-discounted.
|Ambassador docket.
|$9.75B – $16.5B
|Legal/Security/ADA Retaliation
|Invoices; service-animal loss; protection.
|ADA/Vader exhibits.
|$25M – $60M
|Subtotal
|Before multipliers/interest/punitives.
|$14.1B – $24.0B
|RICO Treble (18 U.S.C. §1964(c))
|Mandatory trebling of proven injury.
|$42.4B – $72.0B
Disability Statement & Right to a Fair Hearing
Statement: I am a disabled individual with an extreme traumatic brain injury (TBI). I am not mentally unwell. My disability has been exploited to discredit and exhaust me. I assert my right to reasonable accommodations and a fair hearing, free from intimidation or psychiatric smears.
|Jurisdiction
|Provision
|Fair-Hearing Principle
|US
|ADA (incl. §12203), Rehab Act §504
|Reasonable accommodations; no retaliation for asserting rights.
|US
|Due Process (5th/14th)
|Meaningful opportunity to be heard; procedures tailored to disability.
|UK
|Equality Act 2010; ECHR Art. 6
|Reasonable adjustments; fair-trial guarantees.
|UN
|CRPD (Arts. 5, 9, 12, 13)
|Non-discrimination; access to justice; accessible proceedings.
Criminal-Law Cross-Reference (Checklist for Counsel/Regulators)
|Jurisdiction
|Provision
|Theme
|Exhibits
|United States
|RICO, 18 U.S.C. §§1961–1968
|Enterprise & conspiracy
|Universal bundle; Probate; CBS/CNET chain
|Wire/Mail Fraud §§1343/1341
|Schemes via wires/mail
|Media/ad-tech representations
|Obstruction/Witness Tampering §§1503/1512
|Proceeding interference
|Malibu incidents
|Money Laundering §§1956–1957
|Concealment transactions
|Offshore/receivership
|Hobbs Act §1951
|Extortion
|Probate pressure
|CFAA §1030
|Unauthorized access
|Device/network interference
|CSAM §§2251–2252A
|Exploitation offenses
|MediaDefender hashes (historic)
|Conspiracy §371
|Agreement to offend/defraud
|Cross-entity coordination
|ADA Retaliation §12203
|Rights retaliation
|Service animal/Vader
|United Kingdom
|Fraud Act 2006
|False representation/abuse of position
|Media/finance misreps
|POCA 2002
|Laundering/confiscation
|Routing/receivership
|Computer Misuse Act 1990
|Unauthorized access
|Device interference
|Serious Crime Act 2015
|Assisting serious crime
|Instructional distribution
|Bribery Act 2010
|Bribery
|Influence payments
|Protection of Children / CJA
|CSAM offenses
|Historic flows
|Contempt / Perverting Justice
|Interference with justice
|Suppression/coaching
|Antigua & Barbuda
|Trafficking (Prevention) Act
|Trafficking offenses
|Global network context
|Sexual Offences Act
|Exploitation
|Historic context
|POCA / AML
|Laundering
|Proceeds routing
|Electronic Crimes Act
|Cyber offenses
|Access/data crimes
|Evidence / MLAT
|Cross-border evidence
|Hashes, logs, ad records
Relief Requested
- Recognition of a coordinated lawfare enterprise.
- Acknowledgment of Antigua’s sovereign position.
- Recognition that fabricated judgments and 5150 abuse undermine justice.
- Dismissal of weaponized claims and sanctions against bad-faith counsel.
“They’re all going to come down. The system will burn because it’s rotten to the core.” — Alki David
Right of Reply: Statements from all named parties are invited; verified responses will be published verbatim.
Financials — Social Impact & Externalities (Plaintiff-Cited)
Ad-Fraud Reallocation Thought Experiment
Using Plaintiff-cited $120B/yr ad-fraud as a reallocation pool (policy model, not damages).
Reputation & Social-Thought Drag (Illustrations)