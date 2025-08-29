By ShockYa Investigations Desk

The Cabal’s Silence

Antigua & Barbuda has marked a historic turning point. In a sovereign filing backed by SwissX, $100 billion in reparations has been demanded from the global media cabal — the dynasties of Redstone, Murdoch, Roberts, and Iger — who stand accused of exploiting natural assets, destroying culture, and ignoring the plight of millions of children.

When the defendants failed to answer, the court recorded what history will call the Day of Default.

At stake is not only money, but survival. Antigua’s coral reefs — valued at $8 billion per year in carbon credits — now stand as the foundation of a new Sovereign Wealth Fund. Seeded with damages, the fund projects to surpass $1 trillion within 30 years.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne (Gassy Dread), Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, and SwissX founder Alki David — the Three Riders of Justice — lead this charge. Their weapon is not the sword, but the pen, the filing, the keyboard.

Eight million missing children each year remind us what silence costs. This case declares them not forgotten, but recognized in law.

Law and culture move together: Browne’s reggae revolution becomes the soundtrack of sovereignty, while the filings strike blow after blow against the old order.

The message is clear: the Cabal has fallen silent, and silence is confession. Antigua rises.

For decades, the dynasties of Redstone, Murdoch, Roberts, and Iger dominated global media. They used lawfare to crush rivals, banks to finance plunder, and their platforms to distract the world while corporations like Glencore looted natural assets.

All the while, 8 million children went missing every year, including hundreds of thousands from the Caribbean. Their cries never reached the front page.

The Cabal thought they were untouchable. Until Antigua & Barbuda filed suit.

The $100 Billion Reparations Case

The claim is unique because it fuses the personal and the national:

The Sheriff’s Story: Hollywood mogul Alki David , disabled and abused, stripped of homes and companies, gave his $100 billion damages to Antigua & Barbuda as a sovereign weapon.

Hollywood mogul , disabled and abused, stripped of homes and companies, gave his to Antigua & Barbuda as a sovereign weapon. The Reef’s Value: The nation’s 28 million acres of coral reef , destroyed by global emissions, valued at $8 billion annually in carbon credits.

The nation’s , destroyed by global emissions, valued at The Missing Children: For the first time, the 8 million lost each year are recognized in law.

This is not aid. This is reparations.

Ignoring the Supreme Court

The Cabal was properly served in multiple jurisdictions:

Shari Redstone (twice).

(twice). Boies Schiller in London.

in London. Black Cube agents.

agents. Kent Legal (UK) for global service.

The venue: the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean.

The response: silence.

Silence in court is default.

Default means the claims are true.

Their silence is their confession.

The Human Cost

This isn’t abstract. When Babylon crushed David, entire communities suffered:

Studios shuttered in London.

Technicians in Los Angeles out of work overnight.

Conservation projects in Europe abandoned.

One former worker told ShockYa anonymously: “We lost everything overnight. Families had nothing.”

That pain now fuels Antigua & Barbuda’s sovereign claim.

The Trinity of Justice

The case is carried by three men:

Gassy Dread (Prime Minister Gaston Browne): the Prophet-Leader whose reggae album, Gassy Dread: Gaston Browne’s Reggae Revolution Rooted in Antigua’s Soul, became the cultural soundtrack of sovereignty.

the Prophet-Leader whose reggae album, Gassy Dread: Gaston Browne’s Reggae Revolution Rooted in Antigua’s Soul, became the cultural soundtrack of sovereignty. Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin (Attorney General): the Guardian, sworn amicus curiae, protecting transparency and truth.

the Guardian, sworn amicus curiae, protecting transparency and truth. Alki David (the Sheriff): the abused turned enforcer, gifting his scars and $100B damages to Antigua & Barbuda.

Together, they are the Three Riders of Justice.

The Financials: From Default to Trillions

This is not symbolic. It’s financial.

$100B from David’s damages seeded the SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund.

from David’s damages seeded the $8B annually from reef reparations feeds it.

Compounded growth projections:

Years 3% Growth 5% Growth 7% Growth 10 $226B $264B $307B 20 $396B $530B $715B 30 $623B $964B $1.5T

Every Antiguan & Barbudan already holds a SwissX blockchain wallet. Justice will flow directly to the people.

The Taste of Their Own Medicine

For decades, the Cabal seized assets and bankrupted rivals with impunity. They laughed at small nations and mocked small courts.

Now, they are in default.

Now, their assets will be frozen.

Now, they will be chased worldwide for reparations.

The tactics they used to destroy others are now turned against them.

The Keyboard vs. the Sword

It wasn’t armies that toppled the Cabal.

It was filings, motions, defaults, keystrokes.

The Sheriff wielded the keyboard.

The Guardian carried the scales.

The Prophet sang, and his album became law.

The keyboard is mightier than the sword.

And this time, it is wielded not by empire—but by Antigua & Barbuda.

Editor’s Note on Censorship & Fact-Checking

This article has been flagged by social media platforms @alkidavid as “false information,” not because its claims were disproven, but because it resembles other posts previously targeted by third-party fact-checkers.

The figures cited here — the $100 billion reparations claim, the $8 billion annual coral reef valuation, and the sovereign wealth fund projections — are drawn directly from filed legal pleadings and audited economic assessments.

The silence of the named defendants (Redstone, Murdoch, Roberts, Iger) in the courts is not a “rumor” but a matter of public record.

The reference to 8 million missing children is not an invention — it reflects internationally reported statistics and forms part of the legal case’s moral framework.

When platforms such as Meta label stories like this as “false,” they provide no counter-evidence. They do not dispute the filings. They do not challenge the valuations. They do not contest the testimony. Instead, they deploy a blanket censorship mechanism designed to suppress narratives that challenge entrenched interests.

Readers should know: This is not misinformation. This is contested information. And contested information is the beating heart of journalism.

Further — under President Trump’s executive order on online censorship, Meta’s actions are not just biased; they are illegal. By interfering with lawful reporting and suppressing court-filed evidence, Meta places itself in direct violation of protections for free expression and transparency.