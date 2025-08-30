Nikolay Storonsky, CEO of Revolut, is not a visionary fintech founder — he is a racist thug CEO, exposed for sponsoring the assault of a disabled Revolute Customer In High Court

What Revolut calls “compliance” is nothing less than financial terrorism and sovereign sabotage. Named in the UK High Court (KB-2025-001991 before Justice Cotter), the Antigua Supreme Court under AG Steadroy Benjamin, and the U.S. Federal Court in Maryland, Storonsky and his collaborators — including lawyers Rebecca Hume and Ajay Foulendllière — now stand accused of turning Revolut into fintech fascism: an oligarch’s weapon against justice, the disabled, and small island states.

Let’s drop the spin: Nikolay Storonsky is not a visionary. He’s a thug in a suit. The CEO of Revolut doesn’t run a fintech company — he runs a digital protection racket for oligarchs, fossil fuel criminals, and Gazprom money launderers.

On 25 July 2025, Courtroom 10, High Court London, a disabled Caribbean diplomat — representing Antigua & Barbuda, a small island state on the frontlines of climate disaster — was smashed with a filing case by lawyers Rebecca Hume and Ajay Foulendllière. That’s right: physical assault inside a UK courtroom, targeting a diplomat because he dared to testify against the fossil fuel mafia.

And what did Storonsky do? He turned Revolut into the financial hit squad. Using stolen privileged testimony, he let his company freeze the victim’s accounts without a single lawful order. That’s not compliance — that’s financial terrorism. That’s Storonsky acting as an enforcer for oligarchs too cowardly to fight fair.

Storonsky is no “innovator.” He’s an oligarch’s lapdog. He takes the dirty cash of sanctioned Russian gangsters tied to Gazprom. He bows to the fossil fuel mob who have looted nations, silenced whistleblowers, and destroyed the planet. And then he hides behind pastel-colored debit cards and smug magazine interviews.

But here’s the truth: Storonsky is named in three jurisdictions for his crimes.

UK High Court (KB-2025-001991, Cotter J): On record in sworn affidavit as a collaborator in the Courtroom 10 assault and sabotage.

On record in sworn affidavit as a collaborator in the Courtroom 10 assault and sabotage. Antigua & Barbuda (Supreme Court, AG Steadroy Benjamin): Exposed for sovereign interference, trying to strangle the SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Exposed for sovereign interference, trying to strangle the SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund. US Federal Court, Maryland: Tied to a transnational conspiracy with fossil fuel fixers and Gazprom oligarchs.

That’s not “fintech disruption.” That’s criminal conspiracy on three continents.

And let’s call this what it is: racism. Storonsky’s Revolut didn’t just attack a man — it attacked a disabled Caribbean diplomat, stripping him of income, rights, and sovereignty. The colonial playbook dressed up in fintech drag: beat the islander in court, steal his testimony, cut off his money, and laugh from a London skyscraper.

Storonsky’s silence since then is all the proof you need. He’s not neutral. He’s not ignorant. He’s guilty. Every unanswered email, every ignored request for reversal is an admission: he knows Revolut is a weapon, and he doesn’t care.

So let’s be crystal clear:

Nikolay Storonsky is a coward.

He sponsors violence against the disabled.

He collaborates with oligarchs and fossil fuel criminals.

He practices racist financial warfare against small island states.

He has turned Revolut into fintech fascism.

The next time Revolut tries to sell you “freedom,” remember the truth: behind the shiny app is a CEO who stood by while a disabled Caribbean diplomat was assaulted in court, and then pulled the financial trigger to finish the job.

Nikolay Storonsky’s legacy isn’t innovation. It’s racism, corruption, and cowardice. And now it’s carved into the record of three courts — London, Antigua, Maryland — forever.