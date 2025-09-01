HOLLYWOOD ON TRIAL – Oct 1st 2025

8 Million Children Missing • RICO Indictments Begin • The Cabal Defaults

The Trial of the Century — Live from Antigua

From SwissX Island, Antigua, a trial is unfolding that the Hollywood cabal cannot escape. Survivors, whistleblowers, and Caribbean leaders are standing shoulder-to-shoulder to expose the dark underbelly of CSAM, extortion, and mafia enforcement that has ruled the entertainment industry for decades.

This is not a movie. This is not a show. This is the reckoning.

The Central Crime: CSAM

8 million children vanish every year worldwide .

. Hundreds of thousands from the Caribbean alone disappear into trafficking pipelines.

disappear into trafficking pipelines. 67,200 videos of CSAM circulated through LimeWire 2.0, CBS Interactive, and MediaDefender — monetized by ad giants like ComScore and DoubleClick.

This is not piracy. This is child abuse industrialized into profit.

Extortion: Hollywood’s Operating System

CSAM is not just crime — it is leverage.

Rising stars compromised on tape.

Executives and politicians blackmailed into silence.

Survivors gagged by sham lawsuits from law firms like Boies Schiller, Gloria Allred, and Tom Girardi’s network.

Hollywood didn’t just cover up abuse. It weaponized it.

The Mafia Hitmen

When silence couldn’t be bought, it was enforced with violence:

Anthony Pellicano – Wiretapper, fixer, enforcer.

– Wiretapper, fixer, enforcer. Jack Palladino – Extortion specialist, later killed in suspicious circumstances.

– Extortion specialist, later killed in suspicious circumstances. John Lawrence Pelletier – Linked to kidnappings and trafficking in California.

– Linked to kidnappings and trafficking in California. Cascio & Lansky Networks – Proof that Hollywood has been welded to organized crime since its inception.

These weren’t “private investigators.” They were the mob’s hitmen in Hollywood suits.

The Survivors Take the Stage

Live in Antigua, survivors and whistleblowers testify before the world:

Ray J – Host, victim, and judge, gavel in hand.

– Host, victim, and judge, gavel in hand. Jaguar Wright – Neo-soul singer exposing “freak offs” and trafficking.

– Neo-soul singer exposing “freak offs” and trafficking. Courtney Burgess – Antiguan whistleblower connecting Caribbean exploitation to Hollywood’s profits.

– Antiguan whistleblower connecting Caribbean exploitation to Hollywood’s profits. The Jackson Family – Demanding truth about Michael Jackson’s estate and legacy.

– Demanding truth about Michael Jackson’s estate and legacy. Alki David – Media mogul turned RICO crusader.

– Media mogul turned RICO crusader. Rose McGowan – The first to defy Weinstein, still unbroken.

– The first to defy Weinstein, still unbroken. Lady Victoria Hervey – Naming Epstein’s Hollywood protectors.

Their message is unified: “We were victims. Now we are witnesses. And the world will hear us.”

Caribbean Unity & Reparations

Prime Minister Gaston Browne (“Gassy Dread”) calls for regional unity under the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) — a court whose rulings bind across nine nations and appeal to London’s Privy Council.

? “One island may be broken. But united under the ECSC, we weave a fabric of justice no empire can tear. We will defend our children. We will claim reparations for the climate crimes that destroyed our islands. And we will not be silent.”

The Cabal’s Default = Global Guilt

The media dynasties — Disney, Comcast, FOX, Paramount — have defaulted in court:

Antigua : Ignored sovereign claims in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

: Ignored sovereign claims in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. London : Failed to answer in High Court case KB-2025-001991 .

: Failed to answer in High Court case . U.S. Federal Courts: Refused to respond to civil RICO and fraud complaints.

In law, default equals admission. Their silence is their guilt.

The Broadcast They Cannot Stop

From Antigua, the feed beams to every corner of the globe:

Zeus Network

FilmOn TV

Cable & Satellite USA

Shockya TV

No blackout. No spin. No escape.

?? “The cameras belong to the people now.”

HOLLYWOOD ON TRIAL

8 Million Missing Kids • CSAM Evidence • Mafia Enforcers • RICO Indictments • Global Defaults

The world is watching. The verdict is coming.

