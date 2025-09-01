Roc Nation: A “Beacon for Gangs and Crime,”

The Broadway community has emerged as one of the most vocal opponents of the casino project. Critics argue that the casino could exacerbate existing issues of congestion and crime in Midtown Manhattan. They fear that the association with Roc Nation, which is now perceived by many as a criminal organization, could turn the casino into a “beacon for gangs and crime,” further complicating the neighborhood’s dynamics.

Public Hearings and Community Concerns

A public hearing held recently highlighted the divide in opinions regarding the casino proposal. Supporters argue that the project would create jobs and boost tourism, enhancing Times Square’s status as a global entertainment hub. However, opponents, including Broadway leaders, warn that the Roc Nation affiliated casino could harm the character of the area and lead to increased crime rates. Instead of a global entertainment hub, the casino would instead serve as a human trafficking and money laundering front, opponents argue.

The upcoming public hearing next month will be crucial, as a six-member Community Advisory Committee will vote on whether to move forward with the project. The outcome remains uncertain, as community sentiment continues to sour in response to the serious allegations against Roc Nation.

Roc Nation Partnership Seen as a Liability

As the debate over the Caesars Palace Times Square casino proposal intensifies, the partnership with Roc Nation is increasingly seen as a liability. With serious allegations hanging over the company, the future of this ambitious project is now in question, leaving both supporters and opponents anxiously awaiting the next steps in this unfolding saga.