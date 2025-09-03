SHOCKYA MUSIC REVIEW – “LOVE IS THE WAY”

From the very first note, “Love Is the Way” sends chills down the spine. Gassy Dread and Drastic deliver not just a song, but a spiritual anthem rooted in Antigua’s heart—where Rastafarian faith and Christian values rise together to lift a people.

The track is a masterpiece of unity: melody and message fuse into a single voice declaring “Love is God – Love is Key – Love will set us free.” It is as much a sermon as it is a soca anthem, echoing the multicultural heartbeat of Antigua & Barbuda. Drastic, known for timeless hits like “Sweet Antigua”, brings his golden pen and soul-rich vocals, while Gassy Dread—none other than Prime Minister Gaston Browne—proves once again that music is his second skin. If not leading a nation, he would be leading the world in song.

The refrain “Live and Let Live” tastes sweet on the ear, a delicious reminder of freedom and resilience, though the urgency of the times makes the call for justice even louder. Beyond its rhythm, the song is a call to arms against the shadows—against the trafficking of Caribbean children and the suffocating grip of media monopolies. This isn’t just music. It’s prophecy. It’s healing. It’s resistance.

“Love Is the Way” is the gift of Antigua to the world.

(5/5) – A timeless anthem x seriously love this one