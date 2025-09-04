Trafficking Caribbean Children – Antigua & Barbuda: Exposing the Transnational Syndicate – From Lansky to Redstone

OPEN LETTER TO AG BENJAMIN

St. John’s, Antigua

September 4, 2025

To:

The Hon. Steadroy C. O. Benjamin

Attorney General of Antigua & Barbuda

Cc:

The Hon. Gaston Browne (Gassy Dread)

Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda

Re: The Syndicate Exposed – Law. Media. Banks. Trafficking.

Honourable Attorney General,

My father, Andrew A. David, was a giant amongst giants. He was crowned Babaláwo of Egbaland in Nigeria — the highest priestly title of the Yoruba, entrusted with wisdom and economics. He fought wars with Barclays Bank, Credit Suisse, and the Bronfman dynasty, resisting extortion and financial slavery.

Because he could not be bought, the syndicate came for him.

Today, by God’s will, I continue that fight here in Antigua — called to shine a light into darkness. And I stand with our Prime Minister, Gassy Dread, who reminds us that Love is the Way.

This is not rumor.

This is not conspiracy.

This is exposure.

The Syndicate

Law firms: Boies Schiller Flexner, Freeh Sorkin & Sullivan, Howard Kennedy, and the California clique of Allred, Bloom, Dordick, Girardi, and Avenatti.

Boies Schiller Flexner, Freeh Sorkin & Sullivan, Howard Kennedy, and the California clique of Allred, Bloom, Dordick, Girardi, and Avenatti. Fixers: led by Anthony Pellicano — intimidation, blackmail, surveillance, mafia enforcement.

led by Anthony Pellicano — intimidation, blackmail, surveillance, mafia enforcement. Media: CBS, Paramount, Viacom, Warner — monopolies built on labor racketeering and, in CBS’s case, implicated in CSAM distribution via LimeWire, CNET/Download.com.

CBS, Paramount, Viacom, Warner — monopolies built on labor racketeering and, in CBS’s case, implicated in CSAM distribution via LimeWire, CNET/Download.com. Banks: the bloodstream.

Deutsche Bank – laundering billions for cartels and oligarchs.

– laundering billions for cartels and oligarchs. Credit Suisse & UBS – mob cash custodians, repeatedly fined.

– mob cash custodians, repeatedly fined. HSBC – cartel billions and terror finance.

– cartel billions and terror finance. Citigroup & JPMorgan – Epstein’s bankers, fossil fuel financiers.

– Epstein’s bankers, fossil fuel financiers. Global Bank of Commerce (Antigua) – entangled in the Alpha Nero scandal.

This is not small. This is global. Children, courts, and countries are trafficked through these pipelines.

Why It’s Personal

This is a generational war.

My father fought the banks.

fought the banks. My sister was consumed and brutalised by the system.

was consumed and brutalised by the system. And for 18 years, I have been framed, smeared, attacked in corrupt courts and media monopolies.

This is not abstract. This is blood.

The Lawsuits

This is no longer allegation. The cases are live, sovereign, and on record:

ANUHCV2025/0149 – Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Antigua & Barbuda

KB-2025-001991 – King’s Bench Division, High Court of Justice, London

U.S. District Court, Maryland – ongoing federal proceedings

The evidence is untainted.

The evidence is irrefutable.

The names are on file.

The Duty

It must be stopped.

It must be prosecuted.

It must be dismantled.

The syndicate is bleeding. Avenatti and Girardi are in jail. Allred is under fire. Bloom is disgraced. Credit Suisse has collapsed. Deutsche Bank and HSBC are exposed.

Now Antigua can strike the final blow.

The Light

Just as my father was called to Nigeria and crowned Babaláwo of Egbaland — entrusted with wisdom and economics for the Yoruba — so too God has brought me to Antigua to shine a light into the deepest darkness.

We will dismantle the syndicate not with hatred, but with love.

Love is the way.

Respectfully submitted,

Alkiviades David

Public Interest Litigant & Ambassador-at-Large, Green Economy of Antigua & Barbuda

Sheriff-at-Large, SwissX Island Authori