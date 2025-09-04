Gassy Dread Follows Love is the Way with New Anthem Live and Let Live

After shaking the Caribbean and beyond with his soul-stirring anthem Love is the Way, Prime Minister Gaston Browne — stepping into his musical persona Gassy Dread — is back with a powerful follow-up: Live and Let Live.

Where Love is the Way called for unity and justice, Live and Let Live sharpens the message. It’s about action, defense, and tearing down the walls that stand in the way of dignity.

This new single arrives as Antigua & Barbuda wages a $1.5 trillion climate damages and economic justice lawsuit, demanding restitution for lost reefs, broken economies, and stolen futures. But for Gassy Dread, the fight goes deeper:

Hundreds of thousands of Caribbean children go missing every year , trapped in cycles of trafficking and trauma.

Too many families still lack basic water and power, denied by global monopolies and syndicate greed.

With Live and Let Live, Gassy Dread brings fire wrapped in love:

“If you won’t live and let live, we are coming to tear down your walls — not with hate, but with love, with guidance, and with the light of our children’s future.”

It’s part courtroom testimony, part reggae roots, and pure movement music. Where Love is the Way lifted our hearts, Live and Let Live demands our hands, our voices, and our courage.

The anthem is here. The message is clear. Gassy Dread isn’t just singing — he’s leading. More from Gaston Browne