Africa and the Caribbean are rising. Not with words—but with power, action, and justice. Leading this charge is Gaston Browne, Gassy Dread, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, alongside Former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

Antigua and Barbuda, the heart of colonial occupation in the Caribbean, has long seen its people exploited and its wealth stolen. For centuries, labor, talent, and resources from this soil built the fortunes of others. No more. Gassy Dread is reclaiming what is ours—wealth, pride, opportunity, and dignity.

The stakes are enormous. Over 30 years, climate damage alone has cost the Eastern Caribbean $1.5 trillion, including destruction of the treasured coral fields between Antigua and Barbuda, spanning 28 million acres—a natural heritage and economic lifeline lost to negligence and exploitation.

This is not rhetoric. Reparations are happening now in the courts. The landmark case, Antigua & Barbuda vs The Media Cartel (formerly Alkiviades David vs David Boies et Al), is breaking ground in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and the King’s Bench in London, turning centuries of exploitation into justice, restitution, and empowerment.

Gassy Dread bridges continents. Africa and the Caribbean, united, are creating markets, schools, businesses, and infrastructure that serve our people first. The time for talk is over—the time for action, wealth, and restitution is now.

“Reparations” – Gassy Dread

Gaston Browne presents a powerful anthem blending roots reggae vibes with socially conscious lyricism, “Reparations” confronts the enduring legacies of colonialism and systemic inequality in the Caribbean. Gassy Dread’s smooth yet commanding delivery carries a message of justice, resilience, and reclaiming what was historically taken, inviting listeners to reflect, unite, and demand restitution. With soulful melodies and a hard-hitting rhythm, the track is both a call to action and a celebration of cultural pride. With Gassy Dread and Uhuru Kenyatta leading, Africa and the Caribbean rise strong, united, unstoppable.

The landmark case Antigua & Barbuda vs. The Media Cartel was championed by Alki David, born in Lagos, Nigeria, to Greek-Cypriot parents. Long hunted by the same shadows of exploitation that have haunted the Caribbean, he turned struggle into strength. The Alpha Nero debacle, meant to break bonds and sow distrust, only drew people closer. From the ashes of betrayal rose resilience and unity—proof that even in the face of powerful cabals, roots run deep, and hearts grow stronger.Justice is coming. Prosperity is ours. Stand ready.

