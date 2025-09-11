DISGUSTING:



During the @TMZ livestream today, employees at TMZ could be heard CHEERING 30 seconds before @charliekirk11’s death was announced on the TMZ livestream. They were happy to hear the news of Charlie Kirk’s death and can be heard clapping and cheering before passing the… pic.twitter.com/gqtQdq9Gwi — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 10, 2025

TMZ’s Tone-Deaf Moment: A Laughter-Fueled Fallout

In a shocking turn of events, the celebrity gossip powerhouse TMZ found itself in hot water after a live broadcast revealed a moment of inappropriate levity during a tragic news report. As the world learned of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative commentator, laughter erupted from the TMZ newsroom, igniting a firestorm of outrage across social media.



The Incident That Sparked Outrage

On September 10, 2025, during a live stream covering the breaking news of Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University, viewers were taken aback when they heard staff members cheering and clapping in the background. The moment was captured in a clip that quickly went viral, with critics labeling the behavior as “disgusting” and “shameful.” Conservative activist Laura Loomer was among the first to call out the incident, sharing the clip on social media and condemning the TMZ staff for their apparent celebration of Kirk’s demise.

In the aftermath, TMZ founder Harvey Levin and executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere scrambled to clarify the situation. They insisted that the laughter was not in response to Kirk’s assassination but rather a reaction to a car chase being watched by some employees in a separate part of the building. Levin stated, “They were not laughing, they were not reacting that way about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. They would not work here if they did.”



A Public Apology

Despite their defense, the backlash was swift and severe. In a video statement, Levin expressed regret over the “tone-deaf laughter,” acknowledging that the timing was indeed unfortunate. Latibeaudiere echoed this sentiment, stating, “We apologize. We understand why people were outraged after listening to that section of the livestream.” The duo emphasized that no one was celebrating Kirk’s death, but the juxtaposition of a car chase and a tragic assassination was undeniably poor judgment.

Harvey Levin’s TMZ: A Pattern of Misconduct

This isn’t the first time Harvey Levin’s TMZ has found itself rooting for evil. Levin hosts a podcast called ‘2 Angry Men’ with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs long time friend and lawyer, Mark Geragos. During Combs’ federal trial, Levin and Geragos frequently used TMZ as a platform to broadcast lies and propaganda. The judge in the case admonished Mark Geragos, who is the father of Combs’ other attorney, Teny Geragos. Combs was convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s attorneys, Harvey Levin, Mark Geragos, and Teny Geragos.

The fallout from this incident has not only tarnished TMZ’s reputation but has also sparked broader discussions about TMZ’s lack of ethics and the narrative it is trying to push.



The Broader Implications

Kirk, a rising star in the MAGA movement, was known for his outspoken views and had recently been in the spotlight for his comments on various social issues. His assassination has sent shockwaves through the conservative community, with many calling for a reevaluation of the rhetoric surrounding political discourse in America. The incident at TMZ serves as a stark reminder of the fine line between reporting and sensationalism, especially in an era where every moment is broadcasted live.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: the laughter that echoed through the TMZ newsroom will not soon be forgotten, nor will the lessons learned from this unfortunate episode. The media must tread carefully, for in the world of news, timing is everything, and insensitivity can lead to irreparable damage.