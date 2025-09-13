The New Vanguard: Browne, Kenyatta, Traoré, and Trump

Reparations are not a request.

Reparations are a command.

And the day of reckoning has come.

The Great Reckoning: Reparations Have Come

For centuries, the world was built on the backs of stolen men, women, and children. Africa was gutted, the Caribbean shackled, its people brutalized for profit. Entire nations were broken, faiths vilified, cultures criminalized. The enslavers grew rich; the enslaved were left with ashes.

The transatlantic routes of enslavement began at Elmina Castle in Ghana, Ouidah in Benin, Gorée Island in Senegal, Bunce Island in Sierra Leone. From there, chains of human cargo were shipped across the Atlantic to the Caribbean — to Barbados, Jamaica, St. Kitts, Antigua & Barbuda.

Antigua’s role was brutal and central. By the late 18th century, it held 37,000 enslaved Africans and only 3,000 whites. Its ports at St. John’s and English Harbour became infamous as staging grounds for Britain’s slave empire. Here, enslaved Africans were not only seasoned into plantation labor but bred like livestock — women raped and forced to produce children to feed the sugar economy, long after the transatlantic trade was officially outlawed. Antigua was not just a colony. It was a slave-breeding factory.

The chains stretched further still: to Charleston in the American South, New Orleans on the Mississippi, Salvador and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Across continents, the Black body became capital.

From Chains to Red Berets

It is against this background that the Red Beret Reparations Alliance rises.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua & Barbuda, commander of the reparations front, standing where his ancestors were shackled.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya , heir to the lands where chains were first locked.

, heir to the lands where chains were first locked. Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso , militant revolutionary in his own red beret.

, militant revolutionary in his own red beret. Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, amicus curiae to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, wielding law as weapon.

They carry with them the memory of 28 million acres of coral reefs and mangroves destroyed over the last 30 years, alongside centuries of enslavement and cultural genocide. Their demand is clear:

$1.5 trillion in climate reparations.

Cultural reparations for the criminalization of cannabis and suppression of Rastafari and Nubian Orthodox traditions.

for the criminalization of cannabis and suppression of Rastafari and Nubian Orthodox traditions. Defamation reparations for decades of smear campaigns.

for decades of smear campaigns. Reparations for slavery itself — the unpaid labor, the torture, the breeding, the theft of life.

The Covenant

Backed by Nubian Orthodox Christianity, Rastafari livity, Adventist faith, and the Nation of Islam, the Alliance has forged a covenant:

We shall not forget.

We shall not bow.

We shall not be divided.

We shall be repaired.

The same islands that once served as slave-breeding grounds are now becoming reparations headquarters. Antigua, once shackled, now leads.

And as the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, the High Court of London, and the Maryland Federal Court prepare to hear the claims, the world is reminded: reparations are not a plea. Reparations are justice. Reparations are overdue.

But history has a way of snapping back. And today, it does — in the form of the Red Beret Reparations Alliance.

Standing shoulder to shoulder in defiance:

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua & Barbuda – militant commander, draped in his nation’s military colors.

– militant commander, draped in his nation’s military colors. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya – elder statesman of Africa’s reparations front.

– elder statesman of Africa’s reparations front. Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso – the revolutionary firebrand in his iconic red beret.

– the revolutionary firebrand in his iconic red beret. Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin – older, heavier, but sharp as steel, the amicus curiae to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Together, they are no longer just leaders. They are climate warriors, cultural defenders, and legal generals. The Red Beret is their crown — the blood of martyrs made visible, a symbol of justice without compromise.

$1.5 Trillion: The Climate Claim

The numbers are brutal.

28 million acres of coral reefs and mangroves gone in 30 years.

gone in 30 years. Billions in annual ecosystem value lost — fisheries, tourism, storm defense.

Eastern Caribbean nations left exposed, drowning while oil companies cash in.

The Alliance has now placed a number on the table: $1.5 trillion in climate reparations.

And they’re not bluffing. Twice already, Shari Redstone and her enablers defaulted in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Liability is not theory — it’s fact, written in court records.

Beyond Climate

But the bill is bigger.

Cultural Reparations for the criminalization of cannabis, the persecution of Rastafari, and the erasure of Nubian Orthodox traditions.

for the criminalization of cannabis, the persecution of Rastafari, and the erasure of Nubian Orthodox traditions. Defamation Reparations — $100 billion+ for 18 years of smear campaigns orchestrated by the Media Cartel: Murdoch, Redstone, Iger, and Roberts.

— for 18 years of smear campaigns orchestrated by the Media Cartel: Murdoch, Redstone, Iger, and Roberts. Reparations for Enslavement itself: the centuries of unpaid labor, torture, rape, and murder that funded empires and left the Caribbean and Africa in chains.

This is not negotiation. This is a collection.

“Reparations” – Gaston Browne aka Gassy Dread

With “Reparations,” Prime Minister Gaston Browne embraces his musical alter ego Gassy Dread to deliver a reggae anthem rooted in truth, justice, and liberation. The song calls out the centuries of enslavement, exploitation, and colonial plunder that built empires while leaving Africa and the Caribbean in chains. Over deep roots rhythms, Gassy Dread transforms political will into cultural fire—demanding justice not just in the courts, but in the hearts of the people. Both a leader on the world stage and a voice of the streets, Browne uses music as another weapon in the struggle for reparative justice and unity across the diaspora.

A Covenant of Faith

What makes this movement unstoppable is not just politics — it’s faith.

Nubian Christian Orthodoxy provides prophetic fire.

provides prophetic fire. Rastafari brings its livity and defiance against Babylon.

brings its livity and defiance against Babylon. Adventist Christianity adds discipline and stewardship.

adds discipline and stewardship. The Nation of Islam broadens the covenant, embracing Muslim brothers and sisters across the diaspora.

Together, these traditions have declared a Reparations Covenant:

We shall not forget.

We shall not bow.

We shall not be divided.

We shall be repaired.

America’s Role

Enter the unexpected figure: Donald Trump.

Long an enemy of the same media cartels, Trump now finds himself looking upward — literally and spiritually — at the Red Beret Alliance. Through the Maryland Federal RICO filings, he has the chance to broker reparations into U.S. law.

For once, America does not lead. America learns.

The Verdict

The great crime of enslavement and exploitation cannot be buried. The debt of climate devastation cannot be erased. The lies of media cartels cannot stand.

The Red Beret Reparations Alliance has declared the reckoning. And the world must pay attention, because this time the demand is not whispered — it is shouted in courts, in churches, in mosques, in streets, in reefs, and in mangroves.