Antigua Court delivers landmark ruling: Redstone, Boies, Allred, Avenatti, Girardi, and Observer Media — including Observer Radio — found complicit in cartel conspiracy to defame, monopolize, and conceal CSAM trafficking.

David Lester Payne and Algernon “Serpent” Watts sit in silence before the wreckage of Observer Radio — Once they tried to muzzle SwissX and spread cartel propaganda, but the $10 billion anti-trust judgment has left their empire in ruins. The soundboard is cracked, and so is their credibility.

The ruling exposes the cartel’s dirty playbook: lawfare, narrative manipulation, defamation, and complicity in global CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) distribution and cover-up.

Observer Radio: Enjoined with the Cartel

The Court’s ruling makes clear: Observer Media, including Observer Radio, is now legally enjoined alongside the Media Cartel.

Their false reporting — claiming U.S. courts had “cleared a corruption probe” into PM Gaston Browne — omitted the binding federal ruling that had already dismissed the subpoenas and destroyed the records. The Court ruled this wasn’t sloppy journalism; it was defamation by omission in service of a cartel agenda.

When SwissX was a regular guest on Observer Radio, the air was alive with ideas — sovereignty, reparations, green energy, and justice. But those brighter days came under attack. David Lester Payne (DLP) and Algernon “Serpent” Watts tried to silence SwissX’s voice, replacing truth with cartel propaganda.

Now, with the $10 billion anti-trust judgment enjoining Observer Media, history has caught up: Payne and Serpent stand exposed, not as defenders of free press, but as agents of defamation who sought to muzzle the very voices fighting for Antigua & Barbuda’s future.By siding with the Media Cartel’s false narrative, Observer Radio placed itself in the same legal basket as the monopolists accused of profiting from, hosting, and covering up CSAM material through their platforms and publishing houses.

Redstone’s $10 Billion-Dollar Contempt

The ruling highlights Shari Redstone’s brazen contempt. Despite being under service of this very lawsuit, she rammed through her $8.4 billion Skydance merger, which the Court cited as evidence of “deliberate disregard” for Antigua’s jurisdiction.

The Shock & Awe Judgment

Justice Rene Williams’ order declared:

Summary Judgment entered against the served Defendants.

against the served Defendants. Observer Media and Observer Radio enjoined for complicity in cartel defamation and sovereignty attack.

for complicity in cartel defamation and sovereignty attack. The Media Cartel’s conduct amounted to systemic anti-competitive abuse and direct complicity in the concealment of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) .

and direct complicity in the concealment of . Damages, equitable relief, and costs set at $10 BILLION USD .

. Plaintiff’s exhibits — Shockya.com, TVMix.com, DeepRoots.news — admitted as evidence of cartel misconduct.

A Defining Moment for Justice

Sheriff-at-Large Alkiviades David declared after the ruling

Shockya will continue exposing every dirty tactic, every false headline, and every cover-up of CSAM trafficking linked to the Media Cartel and their local enablers