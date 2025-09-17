The Syndicate, the Media Monopoly, and Restitution Before the ECSC

Executive Summary

On October 10, 2025, before Justice Rene Williams and the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean, the case Antigua & Barbuda v. The Media Cartel (ECSC Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149) will reach its moment of judgment.

What began as Alki David v. David Boies et al. has escalated into a sovereign showdown, backed by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, with international legal ramifications spanning London, the United States, Switzerland, and Greece.

This dossier consolidates the evidence, murders, attacks, networks, and proceedings that define this historic case.

The attacks escalated to sovereign levels, targeting the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s government aligned with Ambassador-at-Large for the Green Economy, Alki David, who was recognized by the court as Sheriff Litigant of Public Interest. Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin was appointed amicus curiae.

Case Evolution

The proceedings began as Alki David v. David Boies et al., exposing misconduct by Hollywood power lawyers and their cartel allies.

Parallel proceedings are ongoing in London before Justice Cotter in Kahn v. David, and in the United States District Court for Maryland under RICO statutes.

International Front: London, U.S., Switzerland, and Greece

The cartel faces a multi-jurisdictional reckoning:

Antigua & Barbuda — ECSC Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149, before Justice Rene Williams, with default judgments already entered against Shari Redstone and others.

— ECSC Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149, before Justice Rene Williams, with default judgments already entered against Shari Redstone and others. London, UK — King’s Bench Division (Case KB-2025-001991, Jahn v. David), before Justice Cotter, where Antigua seeks recognition of default judgments for enforcement and asset seizures.

— King’s Bench Division (Case KB-2025-001991, Jahn v. David), before Justice Cotter, where Antigua seeks recognition of default judgments for enforcement and asset seizures. United States — RICO proceedings in the District of Maryland, supported by former Congressman Curt Weldon (R-PA) , Vice Chair of the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees during his tenure (MC 1987–2007).

— RICO proceedings in the District of Maryland, supported by former Congressman , Vice Chair of the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees during his tenure (MC 1987–2007). Switzerland & Greece — asset trails and settlements tied to Redstone, Girardi, and cartel operations continue to be investigated for laundering and enforcement.

Curt Weldon’s Commitment

In March 2025, Weldon wrote directly to Ambassador David, acknowledging the death of their mutual friend John Quirk and affirming his alignment:

“We both lost a great friend and true patriot when John Quirk passed… What I witnessed and documented will destroy the same Deep State scum who tried to stop Trump. John introduced us right before his death and I wanted to connect.”

— Curt Weldon, Former Member of Congress (1987-2007), Vice Chair HASC/HHSC

John Quirk’s Legacy

John Quirk’s research is now fully embedded in both Antigua’s filings and the London reversal case. Combined with the default judgments, his work paves the way for international reparations and asset seizures. His death galvanizes the living case: the evidence he left cannot be erased.

Shockya published an exposé on March 9, 2023, titled “Murdered Investigator: The Turkish Consul General in LA & Gloria Allred’s $200 Million Dollar Asset Portfolio” by Grady Owen. The report details how investigator John Quirk was murdered in Turkey one month after the report, linking his death to revelations about Gloria Allred’s extensive $200 million asset portfolio. It highlights that the Turkish Consul General in Los Angeles was one of Allred’s tenants, raising questions about political and financial entanglements. The article includes references to the Gloria R. Allred Comprehensive Report 1 and video evidence of Allred receiving her assets, framing the investigation as part of a broader narrative of corruption, power, and silenced whistleblowers.

Defendants in Default

Shari Redstone — personally served in London and New York, remains in contempt.

— personally served in London and New York, remains in contempt. Gloria Allred — defaulted.

— defaulted. Tom Girardi — defaulted.

— defaulted. Michael Avenatti — defaulted.

— defaulted. Gary Dordick — defaulted.

— defaulted. John Branca — hijacked the Michael Jackson Trust, implicated.

— hijacked the Michael Jackson Trust, implicated. CBSi / LimeWire NFT Holdings — defaulted.

— defaulted. Les Moonves — silent, but implicated.

Judicial Precedent: Judge Dale Fischer’s Ruling

In Alki David vs. CBSi, U.S. Federal Judge Dale Fischer issued a ruling finding CBS Interactive liable for inducement of piracy. Although the case was later cancelled procedurally, the liability finding remains on record.

This precedent ties directly to the current Antigua proceedings: the defendants are the same, the misconduct is the same, and the liability has already been judicially recognized.

LimeWire: Still Active Despite Permanent Injunction

In 2010, Judge Kimba Wood of the Southern District of New York issued a permanent injunction shutting down LimeWire.

Despite this ruling, LimeWire remains active today through NFT holdings and mirrored download platforms. Content continues to circulate, including child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Shari Redstone and CBSi/Paramount Global are therefore in defiance of both U.S. Federal Court orders and Caribbean sovereign rulings.

The Four Families of the Media Monopoly

The cartel is anchored by four dynastic families:

Redstones (CBS / Viacom / Paramount, now Sipur)

(CBS / Viacom / Paramount, now Sipur) Igers (Disney)

(Disney) Murdochs (Fox / News Corp)

(Fox / News Corp) Robertses (Comcast / NBCUniversal)

Together, these families monopolized media, distribution, and narrative control for decades. Antigua’s case marks the first sovereign challenge to their hegemony.

The Bronfmans and NXIVM

Edgar and Charles Bronfman — heirs to the Seagram empire, built during Prohibition with ties to Meyer Lansky’s National Crime Syndicate.

Clare and Sara Bronfman — bankrolled the NXIVM sex cult, later convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Their history intersects with Redstone’s CBSi in file-sharing profiteering and piracy exploitation.

Anthony Pellicano and the Fixer Network

Anthony Pellicano — Hollywood’s fixer, convicted wiretapper and intimidator.

— Hollywood’s fixer, convicted wiretapper and intimidator. Jack Palladino (deceased) — ally in intimidation campaigns.

— ally in intimidation campaigns. Gloria Allred, Tom Girardi, Michael Avenatti, Gary Dordick, John Branca, Les Moonves — all tied into the network of silencing whistleblowers and controlling narratives.

This fixer army ensured cartel impunity.

The Michael Jackson Trust

John Branca — seized control of Jackson’s estate with a disputed will.

— seized control of Jackson’s estate with a disputed will. Gloria Allred, Tom Girardi, Gary Dordick, Michael Avenatti — tied to estate exploitation; all defaulted.

— tied to estate exploitation; all defaulted. Sony / CBS interests — beneficiaries of Jackson’s catalog.

The looting of Jackson’s legacy symbolizes the cartel’s abuse of culture for profit.

Investors on Notice

Sipur Investors:

Shari Redstone

Gideon Tadmor

Bank HaPoalim (Israel)

Clal Insurance (Israel)

Paramount Global Investors:

National Amusements (Redstone family)

Vanguard

BlackRock

State Street

By funding Redstone’s ventures, these investors are complicit in contempt of court and liable for sovereign interference.

Personal Extraction and Forced Settlement

Shari Redstone personally took $1.6 million from Alki David through Paramount Digital.

from Alki David through Paramount Digital. As part of a coerced settlement, David was forced to pay an additional $1.6 million .

. One of the settlement conditions was to take down CBSYOUSUCK.com, which contained extensive evidence of CBS Interactive’s wrongdoing.

This demonstrates Redstone’s direct enrichment from cartel practices and her role in suppressing whistleblower evidence.

U.S. RICO Proceedings

Sheriff Alki David has also initiated RICO proceedings in the U.S. District Court for Maryland.

Former Congressman Curt Weldon (R-PA) — served 20 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Vice Chairman of the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees, now aligned with David.

— served 20 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Vice Chairman of the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees, now aligned with David. Juan O’Savin — activist, supporting the exposure of systemic racketeering and trafficking networks.

A deadly pattern:

Barry K. Rothman — murdered.

— murdered. Mark Lieberman — deceased under suspicious circumstances.

— deceased under suspicious circumstances. Rebecca Rini — deceased.

— deceased. John Quirk — deceased; a friend of Curt Weldon.

Their deaths underscore the high stakes of challenging the cartel.

Accountability: Jail, Disbarment, and Bar Investigations

The cartel’s legal shield is collapsing.

Tom Girardi — disbarred, now serving a prison sentence for fraud .

— disbarred, now . Michael Avenatti — convicted of extortion and fraud, now in federal prison .

— convicted of extortion and fraud, now . Gloria Allred — under active investigation by both the DC Bar and the California State Bar.

Their collapse underscores the criminal liability that now reaches Shari Redstone and her investors.

Quotes

Sheriff Alki David : “They weaponized the law against whistleblowers and victims. Today, Girardi is in jail, Avenatti is in jail, and Allred is under investigation. Their shield is broken — and restitution is coming.”

: “They weaponized the law against whistleblowers and victims. Today, Girardi is in jail, Avenatti is in jail, and Allred is under investigation. Their shield is broken — and restitution is coming.” Former Congressman Curt Weldon : “This isn’t just about Antigua. This is about a global crime syndicate finally being brought to justice. We have seen friends and lawyers die in the process, but the truth cannot be buried.”

: “This isn’t just about Antigua. This is about a global crime syndicate finally being brought to justice. We have seen friends and lawyers die in the process, but the truth cannot be buried.” Prime Minister Gaston Browne (from filings): “This is not just a personal case. It is about defending the sovereignty of Antigua and Barbuda against interference by global media monopolies.”

Conclusion

This is not one lawsuit. It is a reckoning with a century-old syndicate that has stolen labor, intellectual property, childhoods, and lives.

Many have died to bring this litigation to its present stage. The cabal is old and weak.

On October 10, 2025, before Justice Rene Williams and the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean, Judgment Day comes.

It is time for restitution.