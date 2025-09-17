By Shockya Investigations

They thought they buried him. They thought the FBI raid of 2006 and the media smear campaigns would silence him forever. But Curtis “Curt” Weldon, former Vice Chair of both the House Armed Services Committee and Homeland Security Committee, is back — and he’s standing squarely against Shari Redstone and the media cartel.

“A Default Is Not a Technicality — It’s a Surrender.”

Shari Redstone and her cartel allies — David Boies, Gloria Allred, Anthony Pellicano, and others — have now defaulted twice: first in Antigua’s High Court, and again in London’s King’s Bench.

Default means one thing: they didn’t even show up to defend themselves.

And in international law, that’s the same as admitting the allegations.

Now those defaults are poised to become enforceable worldwide. That means seizures, freezes, and billions in clawbacks.

Antigua vs. The Media Cartel: The Gaston Alliance

When Antigua & Barbuda took on the Media Cartel, it wasn’t just another lawsuit — it was a sovereign nation standing tall against a trillion-dollar empire of corruption.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne forged an alliance that gave Antigua the strength to go toe-to-toe with global monopolists like Shari Redstone, David Boies, and Gloria Allred. By working with SwissX, the Farmers Antigua Trust, and whistleblowers across the world, Gaston built what is now known as the Gaston Alliance: a coalition of SIDS nations, legal experts, and citizen-driven networks united against the cartel.

This alliance has already forced defaults in Antigua’s High Court and London’s King’s Bench. It has turned the tables — shifting the power from media billionaires to a small island nation determined to set precedent for justice, sovereignty, and reparations.

The Gaston Alliance proves that when a nation stands for truth, even the mightiest cartels cannot hide. Curt Weldon’s Gravitas Changes Everything

This isn’t just another whistleblower. This is a man who spent 20 years shaping America’s national security policy.

He oversaw the Pentagon.

He called out intelligence failures before 9/11.

He warned about corruption inside the Deep State.

When Curt Weldon backs Antigua’s case, it signals to Washington, London, and the world: this fight is real.

The Cartel’s Playbook Is Broken

For decades, Shari and her cartel hid behind CBS, Paramount, and their allies in the press. They buried stories. They bought silence. They weaponized fear.

But not anymore.

Shockya, SwissXTV, and the SIN Network have driven the truth into the top of Shari’s own press stream. The cartel can’t plead ignorance. They can’t pretend they don’t know.

And with Curt Weldon lending his voice, the media firewall collapses completely.

Quirk’s Work Lives On

John Quirk’s assassination in Turkey was meant to erase the trail. Instead, his research has been embedded into the Antigua filings. Curt Weldon now carries that torch — and the cartel can’t escape the record.

The Bottom Line

Shari Redstone and the cartel should be afraid because:

They’ve already lost in court — twice.

Their assets are now exposed to international seizure.

Their media silence strategy is shattered.

Their intimidation tactics don’t work against a sovereign state or a former U.S. defense heavyweight.

Curt Weldon’s return is the cartel’s worst nightmare.