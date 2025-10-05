Rovier Carrington — image submitted as part of the evidentiary record in Antigua v. The Hollywood Media Cartel.

This image is being used strictly for the purposes of ongoing criminal investigations before the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean.

A Chain of Evidence the Media Tried to Bury

The Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean — High Court of Justice (Antigua & Barbuda Circuit) has received a consolidated record of four sworn declarations — Mercedes Stanley (2019), Keenan Carter (2018), Witness X a/k/a “John Doe” (2005 & 2016), and subsequent supplements through 2019 — now officially recognized as the “Carrington Corroboration Bundle.”

The filing, entered under case ANUHCV2025/0149 (Antigua v. The Hollywood Media Cartel), coincides with the imminent release of Rovier Carrington, the MTV producer/turned whistleblower whose four year imprisonment the filing describes as a cartel?engineered perversion of justice. The Court record argues that Carrington’s prosecution was orchestrated to silence his testimony and that his liberation marks the reopening of one of Hollywood’s darkest chapters.

From MTV Bathrooms to Paramount Boardrooms

According to the integrated evidence, the abuse pipeline began inside MTV facilities and expanded into Paramount corporate spaces where executives including Brian Graden, Reno Logan, Sumner Redstone, Shari Redstone, Brad Grey, and Harvey Weinstein allegedly coerced young talent through drugging, recording, and career threats. By 2014–2016, parties at Graden’s Los Angeles residence — filmed by cinematographer Ted Sun and supervised by attorney Larry Stein — descended into what witnesses describe as the production of child?sexual?abuse material (CSAM).

Brian Graden — image from earlier Shockya Investigations coverage.

“In previous Shockya features, Graden’s name surfaced repeatedly in sworn testimony describing coercive environments within MTV?era production circles,” earlier reports noted. “Those accounts are now under formal judicial review before the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean.”

The Carter Declaration Blows Open the Cover?Up

Keenan Carter’s 2018 declaration confirms he personally viewed videos on Graden’s MacBook depicting assaults on Carrington and unconscious minors, naming both Graden and Stein as perpetrators. Carter also describes contact with Variety editor Debra Birnbaum in 2017, who allegedly acknowledged that other industry figures had confirmed similar misconduct. Carter’s statement now stands as corroboration of Carrington’s claims and as evidence that his imprisonment was retaliatory.

Newly Filed Declarations — Vega and Escherich

Two additional sworn declarations expand the evidentiary scope of the proceedings, each corroborating the abuse pattern already established by Keenan Carter and Witness X.

Exhibit AV — Alex Vega Declaration (2025) — Confirms on-record witness of events at Graden’s residence, filming by Ted Sun, and threats to Carrington.

Exhibit JED — Jeremy Escherich Declaration (2019 / Filed 2025) — Describes assaults involving Brian Graden, Brad Grey, and Harvey Weinstein; links conduct to Paramount/Viacom leadership.

Brad Grey — Paramount Power Broker Turned Central Figure

Brad Grey — former Paramount CEO and longtime associate of Sumner Redstone and Harvey Weinstein.

Grey’s name appears prominently across the Vega and Escherich declarations, cited as both a participant and facilitator in the coercive network that targeted underage talent. The filings describe Grey as part of a closed circle within Paramount’s upper management — including Sumner and Shari Redstone — that normalized sexual blackmail as a means of maintaining control over creative assets.

According to sworn statements, Grey’s interactions with Rovier Carrington included multiple assaults witnessed by both Vega and Escherich, occurring in Beverly Hills venues such as Dan Tana’s and the Chateau Marmont. Grey allegedly acted under the same internal code that shielded Weinstein and Brian Graden, while simultaneously managing entertainment portfolios for Viacom and Paramount’s most lucrative properties.

Grey’s conduct, as alleged, exemplifies the entanglement of power, profit, and predation that defines the Hollywood cartel now under international judicial scrutiny.

Harvey Weinstein & Brad Grey — Implicated in Filed Declarations

Harvey Weinstein and Brad Grey. Their roles are implicated as alleged in sworn statements now before the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean (see Exhibit AV — Alex Vega and Exhibit JED — Jeremy Escherich).

As reflected in the record, Exhibit AV and Exhibit JED allege direct assaults and a coordinated pattern involving Weinstein and Grey in connection with the broader enterprise described in the suit. These assertions are presented here strictly as allegations in filed declarations now under judicial review.

Alleged Sexual Conduct Described in Filed Declarations

The following sworn declarations, filed under seal or redacted in the public record, describe the alleged sexual activity forming the basis of the criminal referrals now before the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean. All descriptions remain subject to judicial verification.

Exhibit KC – Keenan Carter Decl. — details viewing of recorded assaults on minors.

— details viewing of recorded assaults on minors. Exhibit AV – Alex Vega Decl. — recounts events at an MTV-linked residence; full PDF: read exhibit AV.

— recounts events at an MTV-linked residence; full PDF: read exhibit AV. Exhibit JED – Jeremy Escherich Decl. — outlines assaults allegedly involving executives; full PDF: read exhibit JED.

All such material is presented solely as part of the evidentiary record already lodged with the Court; no additional detail is reproduced here to protect victims and comply with judicial privacy orders.

Industry Notice Confirmed

Shockya has obtained Exhibit DB-1 — a verified Instagram message sent October 5, 2025 at 4:12 AM GMT — in which Ambassador Alkiviades David formally notified Debra Birnbaum that her 2017 interviews are cited in the Court record. The verified screenshot below was filed as part of the official proof?of?service package:

Exhibit DB?1 — Proof of Notice to Debra Birnbaum (submitted 5 Oct 2025)

Sumner and Shari Redstone — Corporate Empire and Syndicate Ties Under Court Review

Sumner Redstone and Shari Redstone pictured with journalist Bill Cohan — image referenced in the Court record.

Filed testimony and exhibits describe Sumner Redstone’s Paramount empire as a bridge between Hollywood’s entertainment monopoly and organized?crime financial networks tracing to mid-20th-century operations of Meyer Lansky and Bronfman syndicates. These associations are cited within sworn declarations now entered into the Court record, identifying cross border money movements and legacy corporate structures allegedly extending influence into Viacom, CBS, and affiliated holdings.

According to the filed materials, the Redstone entities acted as a modern continuation of those early networks. The filings further indicate that Shari Redstone’s recent relocation to Israel coincided with public?relations ventures reportedly aligned with Sipur, as cited in the evidentiary submissions. The Court has received these claims as part of a broader pattern connecting media conglomerates, financial syndicates, and state?aligned propaganda activity under investigation.

Filed Exhibits Now Public

Exhibit KC — Keenan Carter Declaration (2018)

Exhibit AV — Alex Vega Declaration (2025)

Exhibit JED — Jeremy Escherich Declaration (2019 / Filed 2025)

Exhibit DB?1 — Proof of Notice to Debra Birnbaum (2025)

Exhibit JD1 — “John Doe” / Witness X Statements (2005–2016)

