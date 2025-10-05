Antigua Court Reviews New Public-Interest Filing Naming Former Entertainment Executives
Eastern Caribbean jurisdiction becomes a focal point for international justice and media-industry accountability
Filed October 5, 2025 | By Grady Owen — Shockya Investigations Unit
What’s New
According to court documents filed in the High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda (Case ANUHCV2025/0149), a new public-interest filing consolidates prior declarations and notices related to alleged misconduct within the entertainment industry. The filing states that several industry figures are named in the record. This article reports on the filing itself and its potential cross-border implications without asserting factual findings of wrongdoing.
Read the Filing
The document below is presented as submitted to the Antigua court docket: “NOTICE TO COURT: Integration of Mercedes Stanley, Keenan Carter, John Doe / DJ / JD1 Declarations.”
*Blurb:* This integrated notice, submitted under Antigua’s public-interest provisions, groups previously referenced declarations for judicial consideration. It serves to organize exhibits and sworn statements within a single, reviewable record for the Court.
Context: Individuals Referenced in the Filing
Why the Antigua Court Matters
The High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda sits within the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and may hear public-interest claims with regional and cross-border dimensions. Antigua participates in Mutual Legal Assistance and recognition frameworks that can facilitate cooperation with other common-law jurisdictions. In this matter, the filing is presented as a public-interest case by Ambassador Alkiviades David, linking questions of media accountability to broader topics such as digital sovereignty and sovereign-wealth/climate-justice financing (SwissX context, as asserted by the filer).
International Mirror Proceedings
The Antigua filing is described by the filer as part of a coordinated, multi-venue effort. The strategy is said to be mirrored in London—before Justice Sir Barry Paul Cotter KC in the King’s Bench Division (Case No. KB-2025-001991)—and in Maryland (USA), where former Congressman Curt Weldon has publicly supported related calls for oversight. Outcomes could inform one another via cross-border information-sharing mechanisms, subject to each court’s rules and standards.
Notice to Media (Exhibit)
As part of the record, the filer includes proof of industry notice:
What Happens Next
The Antigua court will determine procedural next steps under its rules, including how it will treat the integrated filing, any requests for sealed identities, and whether it will issue directions relevant to cross-border cooperation. This report will be updated as new orders or entries appear on the docket.