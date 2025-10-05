Lead image: Archival photo used for context (Shockya Investigations / Archive)

According to court documents filed in the High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda (Case ANUHCV2025/0149), a new public-interest filing consolidates prior declarations and notices related to alleged misconduct within the entertainment industry. The filing states that several industry figures are named in the record. This article reports on the filing itself and its potential cross-border implications without asserting factual findings of wrongdoing.

The document below is presented as submitted to the Antigua court docket: “NOTICE TO COURT: Integration of Mercedes Stanley, Keenan Carter, John Doe / DJ / JD1 Declarations.”

*Blurb:* This integrated notice, submitted under Antigua’s public-interest provisions, groups previously referenced declarations for judicial consideration. It serves to organize exhibits and sworn statements within a single, reviewable record for the Court.

Context: Individuals Referenced in the Filing

Archival image used for industry context. The filing indicates this figure is named in court documents. (No adjudication is implied.)

Archival photo of Brad Grey, former Chairman & CEO of Paramount Pictures. The Antigua filing states that Grey is named in referenced materials. This report reflects what appears in filings and does not assert wrongdoing.

Contextual image from Shockya’s archive referencing Shari and Sumner Redstone; included to illustrate corporate lineage frequently discussed in public records and reporting. Where mentioned in filings, we note that fact neutrally and make no determinations.

Why the Antigua Court Matters

The High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda sits within the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and may hear public-interest claims with regional and cross-border dimensions. Antigua participates in Mutual Legal Assistance and recognition frameworks that can facilitate cooperation with other common-law jurisdictions. In this matter, the filing is presented as a public-interest case by Ambassador Alkiviades David, linking questions of media accountability to broader topics such as digital sovereignty and sovereign-wealth/climate-justice financing (SwissX context, as asserted by the filer).

International Mirror Proceedings

The Antigua filing is described by the filer as part of a coordinated, multi-venue effort. The strategy is said to be mirrored in London—before Justice Sir Barry Paul Cotter KC in the King’s Bench Division (Case No. KB-2025-001991)—and in Maryland (USA), where former Congressman Curt Weldon has publicly supported related calls for oversight. Outcomes could inform one another via cross-border information-sharing mechanisms, subject to each court’s rules and standards.

Notice to Media (Exhibit)

As part of the record, the filer includes proof of industry notice:

Exhibit DB-1 — Proof of Industry Notice (as filed with the Court). Inclusion here reflects its presence in the docket materials.

What Happens Next

The Antigua court will determine procedural next steps under its rules, including how it will treat the integrated filing, any requests for sealed identities, and whether it will issue directions relevant to cross-border cooperation. This report will be updated as new orders or entries appear on the docket.

Editorial Note: Shockya.com reports on court filings as matters of public record. References to individuals reflect their appearance in filings or exhibits. Unless and until adjudicated by a competent tribunal, allegations remain allegations. Shockya does not independently verify sealed materials and does not assert conclusions of fact or law beyond what the record states.

