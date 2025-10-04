By Grady Owen – ShockYa Investigations

The Declaration Heard Around Two Courts

According to documents filed in the High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda, television personality Rovier Carrington has submitted a second sworn declaration and a public video statement as part of the nation’s widening case concerning alleged misconduct within the entertainment industry. The filings and their docket status have been verified by SwissX Legal.

Watch Declaration #2 (Video)

Context image: public advocacy era referenced in the court record.

Dan REDACTED (formerly “John Doe”) Joins as Supporting Witness

In addition to Carrington’s testimony, a new declaration has been filed by Daniel REDACTED—identified in earlier documents as “John Doe.” Jackson’s statement, now part of the official record, supports Carrington’s account and forms part of the broader evidentiary bundle before the Court.

Court Exhibit: EXHIBIT JD1 – John Doe’s Declaration (Filed Copy) . Note: The document contains sensitive allegations and remains under judicial review.

Testimony Snapshot

Below is a card from sworn testimony filed in the Antigua case, presented as part of the evidentiary record:

This exhibit is part of sworn declarations submitted to the High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda. Its contents remain allegations under judicial review.

Alleged Pattern of Exploitation

According to the Antiguan filings, multiple witnesses—including Carrington and Jackson—describe what they say was a pattern of manipulation, coercion, and retaliation inside major entertainment networks over many years. Their statements are offered as evidence of systemic failures the Court is now examining; each is filed under penalty of perjury and subject to judicial protections. No criminal findings have been entered.

From $10 Billion Default to a Trillion-Dollar Claim

Court records show that a provisional default was entered in the 2025 Antigua proceedings before Justice Rene Williams. According to the Amended Statement of Claim filed in September 2025 and verified for docket status by SwissX Legal, total alleged damages now reach the scale of a trillion U.S. dollars when projected carbon-credit, biofuel, tourism, and reputational losses are combined. The amended pleading also adds several multinational banking institutions and describes what it calls a global monopoly in law, media, and finance. These remain allegations under judicial review; no findings of liability have been made.

Corporate Irony: The “Me Too” Rebrand and Media Consolidation

Observers of the filings note an irony at the center of the dispute. During the years when CBS and affiliated networks publicly aligned with the Me Too movement and promoted transparency, analysts cited by the record argue that leadership within the wider media empire was simultaneously executing one of the largest internal restructurings in recent history. The complaint frames this period as a strategic re-organization of the industry’s power map—streamlining content libraries, cancelling high-value production deals, and merging overlapping divisions—moves that critics said effectively “re-wrote the marketplace.”

Independent commentators amplified that criticism on websites such as CBSYOUSUCK.com, where archived materials questioned the sincerity of corporate-reform messaging while layoffs and contract terminations were under way. The current High Court filing references this public debate to illustrate how media branding and economic consolidation can overlap. These points are allegations within the filing; no judicial determinations have been made.

The Paradox of Public Advocacy

Sworn testimony now on file with the High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda describes what witnesses call a striking paradox. During the height of the Me Too movement—promoted by CBS and other networks as a symbol of reform—the same corporate structures were, according to those affidavits, still tolerating or ignoring behaviour they believed violated the movement’s ideals. These accounts, part of the evidentiary record, remain allegations under judicial review and have not been tested in any criminal court. The filings use this contrast to illustrate how public advocacy and internal accountability can diverge inside global media monopolies.

The Partnership That Shaped a Generation

Within the Redstone corporate orbit, Brad Grey (Paramount) and Brian Graden (MTV/VH1/FOX-era programming) ran parallel lanes that frequently intersected across talent, franchises, and early digital experiments. Industry histories and public records show a close professional friendship and overlapping influence during the 2000s–2010s. The High Court record cites this relationship to illustrate how centralized creative power became inside the Viacom–CBS ecosystem—how a handful of executives could determine what thrived and what vanished.

Criminal Referrals and Law Enforcement Engagement

According to the Antigua filings and supporting press notices, the sovereign claim now includes formal criminal referrals to both Antiguan and UK law-enforcement agencies. The documents state that investigators are reviewing whether some allegations should advance from civil to criminal status.

The filings reference cooperation between the Royal Police Force of Antigua & Barbuda and the Metropolitan Police Service in London for document authentication and related investigative support. These referrals will be discussed at the upcoming hearings.

Attorney General Appointed Amicus Curiae

To strengthen transparency and constitutional oversight, the Attorney General of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, has been appointed amicus curiae—a friend of the Court—providing guidance on international cooperation and environmental-sovereignty questions that underpin the case. His appointment, recorded in the September 2025 docket, emphasizes the government’s commitment to ensuring these proceedings adhere to due-process standards while advancing national interests.

Upcoming Hearings

The next hearing is scheduled for October 10, 2025 before Supreme Court Justice Rene Williams in Antigua and Barbuda. A follow-up case-management conference is expected in November 2025 in London before Judge Sir Barry Paul Cotter KC of the King’s Bench Division.

SwissX Legal Verification

SwissX Legal Verification

All documents cited were reviewed and authenticated as official filings with the High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda. Verification confirms document authenticity and docket status only and does not attest to the truth of the allegations.