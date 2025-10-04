United Nations Hosts Gaston Browne’s Love, Law & Reparations Agenda for Small Islands

Three Red-Line Pillars

1) Finance That Fits Climate Horizons. Low fixed rates, long maturities, fair grace periods, and climate-resilient debt clauses that auto-pause after verified shocks.

2) Loss & Damage That Pays Fast. Predictable, front-loaded funding with objective triggers—help at the speed of need, not years later.

3) Ocean Stewardship = Economic Power. Scale blue-carbon for mangroves & seagrass, fight IUU fishing & plastics, upgrade maritime domain awareness, and hold a science-first moratorium on seabed mining.