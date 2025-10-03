EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! South Park’s Brian Graden Raped Me When I was 17 — abused for years — then jailed me when I spoke up!

“I’m Ro Carrington. Um, today is February 10th, 2023. I’m currently in New York. Courthouse is down there. Today, I have to go to court and appear in front of C, I’m sorry, um, Judge Caproni.

I have to read this paper in court claiming that I filed a false affidavit knowingly that I made false statements um backing emails used in my amended complaint when in reality my emails were deleted by the defense council. Well, mostly the head defense council, Larry Stein, and his client, Brian Graden, who is my ex business partner and um forced romance, romantic boyfriend, if you will. I came forward with sexual abuse allegations against multiple Hollywood executives under Paramount as Paramount runs a sex ring and for a small selective group of males. Some of us get passed around unknowingly to all of these executives and some of us go on to live great lives with these people and others back away from this lifestyle when we realize what’s going on. We’re young, we’re drugged, we’re recorded. These videos are used to hurt us, to keep us silent and keep us in intact with the people who we’re involved with.

I came forward. Um, emails were used in my amended complaint. Um, I had no involvement with my amended complaint being filed. I’ve never authorized any emails to be used. My emails were never false. My emails were deleted from my account by Brian Graden who had my password. My attorneys knew this. There is multiple um reachouts to them in text and phone calls way before the Dominican plate was filed that my accounts were being accessed by Brian. We discovered emails were deleted. My attorney still chose to submit those emails. And there is a court transcript where Judge Katherine Poke Fila is yelling at my attorneys for not telling her that my emails that I have raised the issue that my emails were deleted from my account months before they decided to tell her.

Um but all of a sudden as soon as I fired them, Judge Kraken Profilia went against federal procedure allowing a defendants to illegally intercept my data during a subpoena where FTI was supposed to be the only person to retrieve my data in order to see if anything could be retrieved or who to see if there was a IP address for who was the person to delete my emails. None of that information was available. So FTI did clear 50% of my data. The other 50% was illegally intercepted by Larry Stein who falsified it. Larry Stein threatened my attorneys, multiple attorneys to quit my cases. He bribed my attorneys to quit my cases. Some of them did accept a bribe. This man told me if I continue to talk and reveal what he and his client Brian Raiden did to me sexually on camera after drugging me and raping me and if I was to keep telling the story that they would make sure I went to jail.

I filed a lawsuit in California against the defense council and the judge for fraud as they committed fraud in the original case and the judge and the defense council threatened me and my attorney to dismiss the case against them. I’d be put in jail and fined $5,000 a day. Next thing you know, I dismissed my case after the judge submitted uh um basically told the marshalss, the US marshalss to remove me from my house with physical force if I didn’t dismiss my case against her, which I ended up doing, only to find out the month prior to me dismissing, she had the US attorney’s office working on a perjury case against me to silence me forever.

Now I’m being forced into a plea as and say all these things in court as the actual evidence that clears me and shows the setup will not be admitted into court because judge crack and proof biia is friends with judge caproni if not colleagues both admitted in by Obama in 2014.

So now I’m about to go on record and say that I submitted false evidence in order to make all this go away when none of this is true. It’s a hard day for me to have to lie to get out of truth because I chose to speak up against my sexual abusers. And now my life is ruined and these people are continuously harming other younger men while I’m sitting here about to walk into a courtroom and plea and all this awful press will follow with people thinking I lied about sexual abuse and I would never do anything like that. But the government made it very hard for me and forced me into a plea by … many things actually. You get the point. You get the point.”