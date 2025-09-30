Jay-Z’s Choice of Anti-American Artist Bad Bunny Sparks NFL Super Bowl Boycott Threats

Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio AKA Bad Bunny, and Lebron James.

Disgraced rapper Jay-Z is causing controversy once again, this time with his anti-American Super Bowl Halftime Show pick, Bad Bunny. Jay’s blunder is mobilizing football fans to call for a national boycott of the Super Bowl. Fresh off losing a $5 billion casino deal over money laundering accusations, finishing off a year mired by sexual assault allegations, Jay-Z is said to be having a bad time.

Jay-Z’s Halftime Show Picks Is Anti-ICE, Anti-Trump, and Anti-American

Football fans and casual viewers alike have united in calls for a boycott of the Super Bowl. Jay-Z’s choice of Spanish language rapper, Bad Bunny, to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, has triggered a swift backlash.

Benito Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, has been vocal in his attacks on ICE and President Donald Trump. Critics were also quick to point out that Bad Bunny has no songs in English, yet will be headlining the largest American sports event of the year.

Pressure on NFL to Cut Off Jay-Z and Roc Nation

Calls for the NFL to cut ties with Jay-Z – and his company Roc Nation, have grown ever since both have been subject of numerous allegations of human trafficking, money laundering, and facilitating RICO. Roc Nation has been under extreme fire lately, with its convicted-felon CEO, Desiree Perez facing a racketeering lawsuit against her, alleging serious criminal acts including conspiracy.

Roc Nation CEO, convicted felon Desiree Perez, known as the “Shady Lady”