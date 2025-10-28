Gassy Dread’s New Anthem Ignites the Caribbean: “Rise and Shine (Barbuda Home Divine)”

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — October 2025 | DeepRoots Music News

Prime Minister Gaston “Gassy Dread” Browne — raising the flag of Antigua & Barbuda in song and unity.

Watch "Rise and Shine (Barbuda Home Divine)" — the anthem of faith, freedom & unity.

From the heart of the Caribbean comes a new anthem of freedom and faith. Prime Minister Gaston “Gassy Dread” Browne has unveiled “Rise and Shine (Barbuda Home Divine)” — a song that blends reggae’s heartbeat with the brass of liberation and the poetry of nationhood.

“From change we rise with pride,

Faith and light and truth our guide,

Bravely hold — our song of freedom and unity.”

The anthem transforms struggle into triumph, carrying Antigua and Barbuda’s story from storm to sunrise. It nods to the Caribbean’s Reparations Movement and the shared justice agenda of Africa and the Caribbean, led by Browne and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Leadership Through Rhythm What makes this anthem extraordinary is that it comes from a sitting Prime Minister. In a world where leaders speak through press briefings, Gassy Dread speaks through music — turning governance into art and public service into shared rhythm. He shows that music can be a nation’s heartbeat — carrying messages of faith, freedom, and forward motion to every village, hill and harbour.

Produced in collaboration with Vibez FM Antigua and the SwissX Island Network, the track unites culture, policy and purpose — a declaration of Caribbean freedom and divine destiny.

