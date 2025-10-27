Facts
Faith · Sovereignty · Renewal — Letter of Support to HRH Prince Andrew
In a world where headlines often outpace truth. Conscience has risen from the Caribbean. Alkiviades “Alki” David, Ambassador-at-Large for the Green Economy of Antigua & Barbuda, has issued a personal letter of solidarity to His Royal Highness The Duke of York — a message forged in justice, faith, and courage. Written on SwissX Sovereign letterhead beneath the gold insignia “KING OF RASTALAND”, it calls for bravery against what David describes as “the weaponisation of reputation.”
Legal Architecture · Antigua · London · California
The letter coincides with a trans-Atlantic legal campaign connecting sovereign and common-law jurisdictions. At its core stands Government of Antigua & Barbuda v. The Media Cartel (ECSC No. ANUHCV 2025/0149), a case that yielded a sovereign default judgment exceeding USD $10 billion, now expanding toward climate-damage and digital-exploitation reparations.
Parallel filings in London — David v. Mahim Khan / Howard Kennedy LLP (KB-2025-001991) — are before the King’s Bench Division of the High Court of Justice within the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand. Companion proceedings in California address obstruction within the entertainment-law sector, now under scrutiny by the Department of Justice and the FBI under Director Kash Patel.
The Harmsworth Reckoning · Media Power on Trial
Your Royal Highness, it is time for a firm and honest dialogue with the heirs of Sir Cecil Harmsworth, whose Daily Mail empire has influenced British discourse for a century. That power now stands before the King’s Bench Division and the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. The Harmsworth media group is named in Case KB-2025-001991 and cross-referenced in ANUHCV 2025/0149 as part of an alleged Media-Legal Cartel currently under judicial examination.
These records include over 400 sworn affidavits and exhibits documenting patterns of coordination between newsrooms, law firms, and entertainment conglomerates. The proper arena for these matters is the courtroom, not the pressroom. Transparent participation by the Harmsworth family would signal a return to journalistic honour — loyalty to truth over the maintenance of power.
Commonwealth of Purpose
The letter also celebrates the friendship between His Majesty King Charles III and Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua & Barbuda, whose Buckingham Palace meeting in 2022 forged a renewed Commonwealth partnership. Through the SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund, their shared vision now powers bio-diesel and clean-energy infrastructure across the Caribbean.
Faith & Ecology Intertwined
“The Crown remains Defender of the Faith,” David writes, “upholding the name of our Saviour the Lord Jesus Christ, whose example of truth and compassion we strive to emulate.” Under audit by KPMG and BDO, SwissX and its partner governments are converting waste oils and sugar crops into high-grade biofuels — a model of economic independence and ecological restoration.
The Golden Thread
The title KING OF RASTALAND bridges Rastafarian and Christian traditions. In Rastafarian belief, “King” signifies spiritual maturity — the elder who rules his conscience with wisdom. Yet above every earthly crown stands the King of Kings — Jesus Christ, from whom all justice flows. The gold line is not ornament but creed: leadership as service and truth refined through fire.
A Moment of Reckoning
Beyond personalities or scandal, the heart of this message is procedural justice. It asserts that truth is not a commodity and that law must serve the people rather than those who trade it. With Psalmic resolve — “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil” — the letter closes where it began: in faith, courage, and renewal.
Open Letter to Prince Andrew
The Truth Behind Virginia Giuffre and the Media-Legal Cartel
Dear Prince Andrew,
I’m writing in open view because sunlight is the only remedy when reputation is tried in the press rather than in a court of law. Like you, I have been targeted by a tightly-knit media–legal machine that monetises scandal, suppresses context, and treats due process as a negotiable commodity. I believe you have been deprived of that due process. And I believe the record should be set before a judge and jury — unrehearsed, unvarnished, and under oath.
This letter summarises allegations and evidence cited in filed pleadings now before the King’s Bench Division in London (KB-2025-001991) and the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in St John’s, Antigua (ANUHCV-2025/0149). Where claims are contested, they are presented as allegations in filings pending judicial determination.
1) The Giuffre Problem — As Placed Before the Courts
The filings placed before courts in London and Antigua challenge the authenticity, timing, and provenance of certain Virginia Giuffre materials widely circulated by global outlets. The pleadings assert that these items and related narratives were amplified through a coordinated media–law apparatus to predetermine reputational guilt and to foreclose proper adjudication. These issues belong in court, not solely in documentaries or headlines.
2) The Media–Legal Cartel Pattern
Across multiple jurisdictions, the pleadings describe a recurring pattern: law firms, media brands, private investigators, and reputation contractors working in tandem to manufacture leverage, extract settlements, and script coverage. Names long associated with aggressive “fixing” in Hollywood — including Anthony Pellicano — are referenced in that broader context within the filings. The core allegation is simple: reputations first, facts later.
3) Your Case — What Justice Actually Requires
Justice is neither a press conference nor a settlement term sheet. It is sworn testimony, cross-examination, and the sight of truth under the courtroom lights. My counsel to you is the same counsel I gave myself: ask for trial. Ask for a judge and a jury. Tell it like it is — unrehearsed. If images are contested, demand forensic review. If testimony is choreographed, demand live credibility tests.
4) Evidence & Sovereignty — Why Antigua Matters
In Antigua, sovereign proceedings have publicly characterised certain lawsuits as lawfare against a small nation — a tactic to intimidate rather than to seek truth. That sovereign perspective matters for the Crown, too: both stand or fall on the principle that justice cannot be purchased or staged.
5) Parallel Targets & A Call to the Crown’s Conscience
The same playbook that came for me came for you: headlines first, discovery last; opinion pieces in place of evidence. Lady Victoria Hervey has stood openly against this tide, urging that matters touching the Crown be tried in open court, not in the court of public relations. I echo that call.
6) The Path Forward — Clear, Lawful, Winnable
- Seek adjudication — a live, public hearing or trial. No scripts. No staged interviews.
- Forensic review — commission independent, court-admissible analyses of contested images and media artifacts.
- Disclosure — compel production on communications among media, PIs, and law firms tied to narrative shaping.
- Venue symmetry — coordinate UK proceedings with filings noticed in Antigua to preserve reciprocity and consistency.
- Witness integrity — identify coaching patterns; cross-examine on timing, payments, and prior statements.
7) My Position — And My Offer to You
I stand as one who helped build parts of the media ecosystem now used as a bludgeon — and as one who is building an independent alternative with sovereign partners in the Caribbean. I believe you have been subjected to a reputational ambush. If you choose to speak in an unedited forum, the SwissX Island News (SIN) network — including FilmOn and affiliates — will host your words as-is: no producers, no edits, no agenda. Just the record.
I was born in Nigeria to Greek-Cypriot parents. My late father, Andrew David — honoured in Nigeria as the King of Economics of Egbaland — taught me that the true currency of kings is integrity. From Cyprus to Africa to the Caribbean, that creed is the compass for everything I write here to you.
Your brother is the Defender of the Faith. Let justice — not press releases — defend yours. Be brave. Walk through the valley and speak. Not rehearsed, not crafted, not mediated: you and God.
With respect and resolve,
Alkiviades “Alki” David
Ambassador-at-Large (Green Economy), Caribbean
SwissX Island News (SIN) Network
Evidence & Reference Hubs (Public-Facing)
