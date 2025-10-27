………………………………………

In a world where headlines often outpace truth. Conscience has risen from the Caribbean. Alkiviades “Alki” David, Ambassador-at-Large for the Green Economy of Antigua & Barbuda, has issued a personal letter of solidarity to His Royal Highness The Duke of York — a message forged in justice, faith, and courage. Written on SwissX Sovereign letterhead beneath the gold insignia “KING OF RASTALAND”, it calls for bravery against what David describes as “the weaponisation of reputation.”

“I believe you. Walk bravely through the valley of shadows, for beyond it lies renewal. Truth will be your resurrection.”

Legal Architecture · Antigua · London · California

The letter coincides with a trans-Atlantic legal campaign connecting sovereign and common-law jurisdictions. At its core stands Government of Antigua & Barbuda v. The Media Cartel (ECSC No. ANUHCV 2025/0149), a case that yielded a sovereign default judgment exceeding USD $10 billion, now expanding toward climate-damage and digital-exploitation reparations.

Parallel filings in London — David v. Mahim Khan / Howard Kennedy LLP (KB-2025-001991) — are before the King’s Bench Division of the High Court of Justice within the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand. Companion proceedings in California address obstruction within the entertainment-law sector, now under scrutiny by the Department of Justice and the FBI under Director Kash Patel.

The Harmsworth Reckoning · Media Power on Trial

Your Royal Highness, it is time for a firm and honest dialogue with the heirs of Sir Cecil Harmsworth, whose Daily Mail empire has influenced British discourse for a century. That power now stands before the King’s Bench Division and the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. The Harmsworth media group is named in Case KB-2025-001991 and cross-referenced in ANUHCV 2025/0149 as part of an alleged Media-Legal Cartel currently under judicial examination.

These records include over 400 sworn affidavits and exhibits documenting patterns of coordination between newsrooms, law firms, and entertainment conglomerates. The proper arena for these matters is the courtroom, not the pressroom. Transparent participation by the Harmsworth family would signal a return to journalistic honour — loyalty to truth over the maintenance of power.

Commonwealth of Purpose

The letter also celebrates the friendship between His Majesty King Charles III and Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua & Barbuda, whose Buckingham Palace meeting in 2022 forged a renewed Commonwealth partnership. Through the SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund, their shared vision now powers bio-diesel and clean-energy infrastructure across the Caribbean.

Faith & Ecology Intertwined

“The Crown remains Defender of the Faith,” David writes, “upholding the name of our Saviour the Lord Jesus Christ, whose example of truth and compassion we strive to emulate.” Under audit by KPMG and BDO, SwissX and its partner governments are converting waste oils and sugar crops into high-grade biofuels — a model of economic independence and ecological restoration.

The Golden Thread

The title KING OF RASTALAND bridges Rastafarian and Christian traditions. In Rastafarian belief, “King” signifies spiritual maturity — the elder who rules his conscience with wisdom. Yet above every earthly crown stands the King of Kings — Jesus Christ, from whom all justice flows. The gold line is not ornament but creed: leadership as service and truth refined through fire.

A Moment of Reckoning

Beyond personalities or scandal, the heart of this message is procedural justice. It asserts that truth is not a commodity and that law must serve the people rather than those who trade it. With Psalmic resolve — “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil” — the letter closes where it began: in faith, courage, and renewal.

© 2025 SwissX Sovereign Press Office · In partnership with the Governments of Antigua & Barbuda and St Kitts & Nevis · Audited by KPMG & BDO