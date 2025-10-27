Gaston Browne, Kash Patel, Pam Bondi & Alki David: The Sovereign Revolt That Shook London — From Antigua’s $10 B Judgment to the King’s Bench Appeal
A cross-Atlantic legal reckoning linking sovereign enforcement in Antigua & Barbuda with high-stakes filings before Sir Barry Paul Cotter at London’s King’s Bench. The story of how whistleblowers and reformers — from Gaston Browne to Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, and Alki David — exposed the Media-Legal Cartel.
1 | Federal Signal — Kash Patel & Pam Bondi
2 | The Media Monopoly
3 | The Traffick Chain ? Sports & Betting
4 | The Ellisons — Capital, Cloud & Influence
5 | LIVE TV — Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Sovereign Justice
6 | King’s Bench Appeal — Alkiviades David vs Mahim Kahn / Howard Kennedy LLP
Before the Honourable Sir Barry Paul Cotter, Special Master of the King’s Bench in London. The appeal addresses systemic obstruction of justice and denial of equal access to the disabled litigant.
7 | Sovereign Filings — Antigua & London
Antigua (ECSC No. ANUHCV 2025/0149): Default judgment ? USD $10 B; expanding for climate-damage claims.
London (KB-2025-001991): Appellate filings mirror Antigua, creating cross-jurisdictional notice and reciprocity pathways.
8 | The Double Default Doctrine
Parallel defaults across Antigua and London form a “sovereign-crossed trapdoor” where corporate silence equals confession.
Canonical Links
Design theme: red / white / black with soft shadow “ink” aesthetic — Shockya Real Talk Edition 2025.