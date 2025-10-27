REAL TALK

NEWS

Gaston Browne, Kash Patel, Pam Bondi & The Kings Bench: The Sovereign Revolt From Antigua to London That Broke the Media Monopoly

ByGrady Owen

Oct 27, 2025
REAL TALK — SHOCKYA SPECIAL INVESTIGATION

Gaston Browne, Kash Patel, Pam Bondi & Alki David: The Sovereign Revolt That Shook London — From Antigua’s $10 B Judgment to the King’s Bench Appeal

A cross-Atlantic legal reckoning linking sovereign enforcement in Antigua & Barbuda with high-stakes filings before Sir Barry Paul Cotter at London’s King’s Bench. The story of how whistleblowers and reformers — from Gaston Browne to Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, and Alki David — exposed the Media-Legal Cartel.

Read on Shockya Antigua Filings Report CBSYOUSUCK.com

1 | Federal Signal — Kash Patel & Pam Bondi

Kash Patel — FBI Briefing
Kash Patel — Operation Summer Heat brought federal spotlight on sports-betting and broadcast crime rings.
Signal: Self-policed markets breed crime — federal probes meet sovereign courts.
Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi — bridging U.S. enforcement with international accountability.

2 | The Media Monopoly

The Media Monopoly Diagram
Editorial policy + ratings + finance merged into one feedback loop across CBS / NBC / FOX / ABC.

3 | The Traffick Chain ? Sports & Betting

Traffick Chain
Broadcast inventory and betting algorithms forming a shadow economy. View Coverage ?

4 | The Ellisons — Capital, Cloud & Influence

The Ellisons
The Ellisons — tech and financial power nexus appearing in Shockya’s investigative chain.

5 | LIVE TV — Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Sovereign Justice

Prime Minister Gaston Browne
Prime Minister Gaston Browne — Click to open the Antigua & Barbuda Filings Report.

6 | King’s Bench Appeal — Alkiviades David vs Mahim Kahn / Howard Kennedy LLP

King’s Bench London Appeal
The UK Appeal at the King’s Bench — examining procedural irregularity, abuse of process and evidence suppression.

Before the Honourable Sir Barry Paul Cotter, Special Master of the King’s Bench in London. The appeal addresses systemic obstruction of justice and denial of equal access to the disabled litigant.

Sir Barry Paul Cotter — Special Master
Sir Barry Paul Cotter — Special Master overseeing the King’s Bench appeal of Alkiviades David v. Mahim Kahn / Howard Kennedy LLP.

7 | Sovereign Filings — Antigua & London

Alki David on SwissX Island
Alkiviades “Alki” David — sovereign complainant linking climate justice and media reform.

Antigua (ECSC No. ANUHCV 2025/0149): Default judgment ? USD $10 B; expanding for climate-damage claims.

London (KB-2025-001991): Appellate filings mirror Antigua, creating cross-jurisdictional notice and reciprocity pathways.

8 | The Double Default Doctrine

Curt Weldon
Curt Weldon — former U.S. Congressman; oversight files re-emerge in sovereign records.

Parallel defaults across Antigua and London form a “sovereign-crossed trapdoor” where corporate silence equals confession.

Canonical Links

Design theme: red / white / black with soft shadow “ink” aesthetic — Shockya Real Talk Edition 2025.

By Grady Owen

After training a pack of Raptors on Isla Nublar, Owen Grady changed his name and decided to take a job as an entertainment writer. Now armed with a computer and the internet, Grady Owen is prepared to deliver the best coverage in movies, TV, and music for you.