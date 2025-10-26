If You’re Getting This News, You’re Lucky — The Fall of the Media Monopoly
Prologue — “If You’re Getting This News, You’re Lucky.”
Because it means the signal got through. The four broadcast pillars — CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC — became a feedback loop: the game, the odds, the ratings, and the documentary about the game. That loop now faces courtrooms in Antigua and London — and a federal crackdown on sports-betting crime at home.
Operation Summer Heat
Announced by the FBI under Director Kash Patel, it spotlighted illegal basketball betting rings tied to broadcast promotion pipelines. Message: self-policed markets breed crime.
The $10 Billion Default & Climate-Damage Phase
Government of Antigua & Barbuda v. The Media Cartel (ECSC No. ANUHCV 2025/0149) produced a default judgment around USD $10 billion — now expanding to hundreds of billions for climate damages. Filings are cross-referenced in London (KB-2025-001991). Each default is a confession by silence.
CIA Investigator John Quirk & Congressman Curt Weldon
John Quirk, a CIA investigator, died under suspicious circumstances while probing celebrity lawyers Gloria Allred, Tom Girardi, and Lisa Bloom. Quirk had uncovered evidence linking media-law figures to organized exploitation networks. His files were shared with Curt Weldon, who later revived them inside the Antigua and London records.
Curt Weldon’s Return — Why Shari Redstone and the Cartel Should Be Afraid
“A Default Is Not a Technicality — It’s a Surrender.”
Shari Redstone and her allies — David Boies, Gloria Allred, Anthony Pellicano — have defaulted twice: Antigua and London. Each represents a separate jurisdictional surrender under international law.
The Double Default Doctrine
Filed simultaneously in Antigua and the UK Court of Appeal, the same conglomerate defaulted in both. Legal experts now call this the Double Default Doctrine — a sovereign-crossed trapdoor where corporate mergers become self-incriminations.