THE $810 BILLION HORIZON HOW ANTIGUA COULD BECOME THE FIRST CITIZEN-DIVIDEND NATION IN HISTORY A ShockYa Red-&-White Deep Investigative Report

By John Paulson — SwissX & ShockYa Investigations

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Antigua & Barbuda is positioned to execute the most transformative sovereign wealth event in modern global history. A sovereign legal action filed in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court seeks $810 billion in damages, as documented in:

Original Claim Form (6)-1.pdf (served sovereign filing)

Alkiviades David.nov (1)-1.pdf (supporting affidavits & exhibits)

OFFICIAL SOVEREIGN NOTICE This sovereign action proceeds with the full backing of Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin, who has been appointed as amicus curiae by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in support of the People of Antigua & Barbuda. ORIGINAL CLAIM FORM — ANUHCV2025/0149 The foundational document initiating the sovereign action, outlining the defendants, jurisdictional basis, and initial damages sought. Download / Open Original Claim Form (PDF) EXPANDED CLAIM — FULL $810 BILLION SOVEREIGN DAMAGES The expanded filing increasing the sovereign damages to $810 billion, incorporating the updated defendant list and the full scope of the sovereign reparations strategy. Download / Open Expanded $810 Billion Claim (PDF)

If the defendants remain in default, Antigua will become the first nation to:

Distribute sovereign damages directly to citizens via blockchain

via blockchain Guarantee no middlemen, no banks, no political interference

Create the world’s first Citizen-Dividend State

Provide every citizen with an estimated $8.1 million immediately

immediately Expand that value to as high as $80 million per person through sovereign multipliers, carbon credits, and SwissX Token appreciation

PART I — WHAT THE $810 BILLION DEFAULT REALLY MEANS

Under Eastern Caribbean Civil Procedure Rules (CPR 12), a failure to acknowledge or defend results in automatic default.

A default judgment becomes:

A sovereign debt instrument

Enforceable across all Convention jurisdictions

Recognized by U.S., UK, EU, Commonwealth, and Hague enforcement systems

Non-dischargeable and non-expiring

Once entered, the $810B becomes a globally enforceable sovereign asset — immediately.

PART II — ANTIGUA’S WORLD-FIRST REPARATIONS TASK FORCE

Antigua established a Reparations & Sovereign Enforcement Task Force, including:

Global litigation strategists

Financial forensic teams

Carbon-credit & REDD++ economists

Blockchain auditors

International asset-enforcement specialists

Their mandate is to realize the full value of the sovereign debt — not merely the baseline $810B.

Sovereign cases often expand damages through:

3× punitive multipliers

5× environmental/climate multipliers

10× reparations multipliers

Thus, the $810B can scale toward $1.8T – $4T – $8T.

PART III — EVERY CITIZEN GETS PAID DIRECTLY

On Christmas Day 2023, Antigua onboarded every citizen onto the SwissX Sovereign Blockchain — the first nation in the world to do so.

This means:

No banks needed

No ministries can intercept funds

All payouts are automated smart contracts

Every cent is traceable to every citizen

$810,000,000,000 ÷ 100,000 citizens = $8,100,000 per person

PART IV — HOW $8.1M BECOMES $80M PER CITIZEN

SwissX Tokens, fully audited by KPMG and BDO, are backed by:

Biofuel reserves & sargassum energy

SwissX SoilBooster global sales

Carbon-credit portfolios

SwissX Island green infrastructure

International regeneration contracts

Media/IP assets

As the sovereign fund enlarges, token value expands exponentially:

$8.1M - $20M - $40M - $80M+

PART V — ANTIGUA BECOMES A NEW KIND OF NATION

Antigua is on course to become:

The world’s richest per-capita nation

The first sovereign digitally tokenized republic

The first climate-wealth state

The first country where citizens directly own national assets

CONCLUSION — A NEW CARIBBEAN RENAISSANCE

The $810B sovereign default is not just a case. It is a new model of sovereignty, a new model of reparations, and a new model of citizen wealth distribution.

Antigua is not waiting for history. Antigua is writing it.