THE $810 BILLION HORIZON
HOW ANTIGUA COULD BECOME THE FIRST CITIZEN-DIVIDEND NATION IN HISTORY
A ShockYa Red-&-White Deep Investigative Report
By John Paulson — SwissX & ShockYa Investigations
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Antigua & Barbuda is positioned to execute the most transformative sovereign wealth event in modern global history. A sovereign legal action filed in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court seeks $810 billion in damages, as documented in:
- Original Claim Form (6)-1.pdf (served sovereign filing)
- Alkiviades David.nov (1)-1.pdf (supporting affidavits & exhibits)
OFFICIAL SOVEREIGN NOTICE
This sovereign action proceeds with the full backing of Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin, who has been appointed as amicus curiae by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in support of the People of Antigua & Barbuda.
ORIGINAL CLAIM FORM — ANUHCV2025/0149
The foundational document initiating the sovereign action, outlining the defendants, jurisdictional basis, and initial damages sought.
Download / Open Original Claim Form (PDF)
EXPANDED CLAIM — FULL $810 BILLION SOVEREIGN DAMAGES
The expanded filing increasing the sovereign damages to $810 billion, incorporating the updated defendant list and the full scope of the sovereign reparations strategy.
If the defendants remain in default, Antigua will become the first nation to:
- Distribute sovereign damages directly to citizens via blockchain
- Guarantee no middlemen, no banks, no political interference
- Create the world’s first Citizen-Dividend State
- Provide every citizen with an estimated $8.1 million immediately
- Expand that value to as high as $80 million per person through sovereign multipliers, carbon credits, and SwissX Token appreciation
PART I — WHAT THE $810 BILLION DEFAULT REALLY MEANS
Under Eastern Caribbean Civil Procedure Rules (CPR 12), a failure to acknowledge or defend results in automatic default.
A default judgment becomes:
- A sovereign debt instrument
- Enforceable across all Convention jurisdictions
- Recognized by U.S., UK, EU, Commonwealth, and Hague enforcement systems
- Non-dischargeable and non-expiring
Once entered, the $810B becomes a globally enforceable sovereign asset — immediately.
PART II — ANTIGUA’S WORLD-FIRST REPARATIONS TASK FORCE
Antigua established a Reparations & Sovereign Enforcement Task Force, including:
- Global litigation strategists
- Financial forensic teams
- Carbon-credit & REDD++ economists
- Blockchain auditors
- International asset-enforcement specialists
Their mandate is to realize the full value of the sovereign debt — not merely the baseline $810B.
Sovereign cases often expand damages through:
- 3× punitive multipliers
- 5× environmental/climate multipliers
- 10× reparations multipliers
Thus, the $810B can scale toward $1.8T – $4T – $8T.
PART III — EVERY CITIZEN GETS PAID DIRECTLY
On Christmas Day 2023, Antigua onboarded every citizen onto the SwissX Sovereign Blockchain — the first nation in the world to do so.
This means:
- No banks needed
- No ministries can intercept funds
- All payouts are automated smart contracts
- Every cent is traceable to every citizen
$810,000,000,000 ÷ 100,000 citizens = $8,100,000 per person
PART IV — HOW $8.1M BECOMES $80M PER CITIZEN
SwissX Tokens, fully audited by KPMG and BDO, are backed by:
- Biofuel reserves & sargassum energy
- SwissX SoilBooster global sales
- Carbon-credit portfolios
- SwissX Island green infrastructure
- International regeneration contracts
- Media/IP assets
As the sovereign fund enlarges, token value expands exponentially:
$8.1M - $20M - $40M - $80M+
PART V — ANTIGUA BECOMES A NEW KIND OF NATION
Antigua is on course to become:
- The world’s richest per-capita nation
- The first sovereign digitally tokenized republic
- The first climate-wealth state
- The first country where citizens directly own national assets
CONCLUSION — A NEW CARIBBEAN RENAISSANCE
The $810B sovereign default is not just a case. It is a new model of sovereignty, a new model of reparations, and a new model of citizen wealth distribution.
Antigua is not waiting for history. Antigua is writing it.