Back in 2014 – In a groundbreaking moment blending activism, cinema, and frontier technology, Julian Assange appeared live onstage in the United States as a hologram, seated beside award-winning filmmaker Eugene Jarecki. The event—powered by Hologram USA’s advanced projection system—allowed Assange to participate in a public forum despite being physically confined and unable to travel. Produced by Alki David. The hologram transmission remains one of the most significant demonstrations of how technology can liberate speech and circumvent political suppression.

Julian,

We met inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2014. Just the two of us — one hunted by the world’s most powerful network, the other fighting the same machine from a different battlefield — and a satellite truck outside waiting for your hologram broadcast to Nantucket.

Today I write with urgency. The global cartel that destroyed your life is now fully exposed — across sovereign court filings in Antigua & Barbuda, evidence bundles in the UK High Court, and US federal investigations.

What they did to you, they did to me — and to thousands of others. The difference now is that we finally have names, documents, jurisdictions, and sovereign power attached to the case.

GLOBAL EVIDENCE MAP — CORNERSTONE OF THE SOVEREIGN CASE

This map is part of the global evidence chain now in the courts of Antigua, London, and the United States — charting the interconnected structure of the media–legal cartel, its financial conduits, and the cross-border criminal operations that targeted both Julian Assange and Alkiviades A. David.

It forms one of the primary visual anchors in the $810 billion expanded claim now filed before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, validated through cross-referencing in the UK High Court and ongoing U.S. Federal review.

THE ORIGINAL $10 BILLION CLAIM — NOW EXPANDED TO $810 BILLION

This image is the first Original Claim Form filed in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on June 6, initiating sovereign proceedings against Paramount Global, Shari Redstone, CBS, and additional media-legal entities.



On October 1st, the claim was expanded to $810 billion after 65+ additional defendants were added — including banks, law firms, broadcasters, private intelligence contractors, and individuals tied to the underlying racketeering and economic sabotage network.



Defaults continue to fall this week, confirming the defendants’ refusal or inability to answer the sovereign action. The expanded claim has now become the cornerstone of a global reckoning — directly relevant to Julian Assange’s case, press freedom litigation, and structural corruption inside UK–US media-legal systems.

The Daily Mail Fabrication & My Wrongful Arrest

The Daily Mail published a fabricated story naming me a “$900 million rapist.” There was no police report — nothing. It was manufactured by the same network that smeared you.

When I confronted them publicly, this happened:

This is identical to how they targeted you:

smear – isolate – criminalise – erase – deny due process ? distort the record.

Mark Stephens: He Represented You, Julian — Then Joined the Cartel

Mark Stephens — Howard Kennedy LLP

The same solicitor who once stood beside you, Mark Stephens, later attempted to seize my London property through a fraudulent probate action — while orchestrating media attacks and suppressing evidence in London courts.

Stephens positioned himself as a “free-speech defender,” but behind closed doors he helped build:

the UK lawfare pipeline used to silence journalists

media defamation engines tied to Savile-era protection networks

sports betting manipulation linked to broadcasters

CSAM-shielding file-sharing ecosystems

Howard Kennedy’s violent enforcement wing

The man who once represented you later became one of the leading architects of the structure that imprisoned you.

Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) — The UK regulator now actively investigating Howard Kennedy LLP and its solicitors, including Mark Stephens and Rebecca Hume. The SRA’s probe is the first major regulatory step exposing the UK arm of the media-legal cartel previously hidden beneath layers of procedural immunity.

Howard Kennedy LLP — Violence, Falsified Records & Procedural Entrapment

Rebecca Hume — HK LLP

On 25 July 2025, inside Justice Barry Cotter’s courtroom, Howard Kennedy solicitor A.J. Fournillier violently assaulted me with a heavy binder as I stood before the bench.

Rebecca Hume then falsified the record and attempted to remove my right to self-represent — despite my documented TBI disability.

This mirrors the procedural traps used against you:

drown the defendant in legal costs

fabricate affidavits

erase assaults from the record

weaponise disability or medical vulnerability

use media to frame the victim

collude with foreign jurisdictions

Gaston Browne — Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda — has positioned his government at the forefront of the global fight against media-legal cartel corruption. His public address exposing the “Alpha Nero” yacht scandal signalled Antigua’s break from business-as-usual and a shift toward sovereign litigation, transparency, and reparations for Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Browne’s administration has taken on broadcasters, law-firms, and finance networks by filing the $810 billion action (ANUHCV2025/0149) and aligning with whistle-blowers and international investigators to dismantle the same structure that hunted Julian Assange.

The Antigua Sovereign Filings — The First Court to Name the Entire Network

Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149, before Justice René Williams, began with a $10 billion default judgment on 15 October 2025.

It has now expanded into a $810 billion sovereign claim naming:

Paramount Global / CBS / CNET / LimeWire nexus

Daily Mail / Associated Newspapers

Disney, Fox, Comcast NBCUniversal

Howard Kennedy (Stephens, Hume, Fournillier)

Girardi / Allred / Bloom / Avenatti network

UPP operatives colluding with foreign actors

German and Cypriot banking channels

Match-fixing / illegal betting syndicates

CSAM-era file-sharing networks

Savile-era protection actors inside UK government

Prime Minister Gaston Browne publicly calling out the cartel in connection with the Alpha Nero yacht.

Download the Official Court Filings

Updated 810B Defendant Expansion (PDF)

Original 10B Claim Form (PDF)

Evidence Bundle (ZIP)

CBSYOUSUCK.com Archive — The Smoking Gun

The archival snapshot from CBSYOUSUCK.com connects CBS Interactive, MediaDefender, and LimeWire/FrostWire distribution — the same infrastructure later exploited for CSAM and betting markets.

Leaked MediaDefender Emails — CBS/LimeWire Infrastructure

Pam Bondi & Kash Patel: CSAM & Fixed-Sports Betting Expose the Same Cartel

Bondi’s Operation Restore Justice and Patel’s oversight work inadvertently uncovered the same criminal infrastructure named in the Antigua filings:

CSAM distribution networks tied to P2P clients hosted by CBS/CNET

Broadcast-linked betting pipelines tied to CBS Sports, FOX Sports, NBC Sports, ESPN

Lawfare operations used to silence whistleblowers

Cross-border money laundering systems linked to UK law firms

Their investigations cracked open the same system that targeted you — and the filings complete the map.

The Organised Crime Roots — US & Europe

What we are fighting is not random corruption. It is the modern descendant of the National Crime Syndicate — from Lansky, Genovese, and early Hollywood rackets to the UK’s Savile-era government protection networks and the modern media conglomerates.

For the first time in history, these networks are now named in sovereign court filings.

This is the first true global confrontation between nations and private monopolies.

My TBI Disability & the Murder of My Dog, Vader

I suffer from a medically certified Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Howard Kennedy repeatedly weaponised this disability to try to strip my right to self-representation.

My service dog, Vader, was later murdered during a series of targeted attacks while I travelled through Los Angeles ? Antigua ? London ? Greece. The same network that targeted you, targeted me.

Julian — This Evidence Supports Your Defence

You were the first global target of this machine — and now, the full structure behind your persecution stands exposed in sovereign, appellate, and regulatory filings.

The same people. The same methods. The same judges. The same media. The same lawyers. The same weapons.

Use this evidence. Present it. It validates the systemic nature of the campaign against you.

Alkiviades “Alki” David

Ambassador-at-Large for the Green Economy, Antigua & Barbuda

Founder — SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund & Shockya RealTalk Investigations

Standing for truth, transparency, and a free press — from Antigua to London to Washington.

In Solidarity,

Amb. Alkiviades David

Government of Antigua & Barbuda

Ambassador-at-Large