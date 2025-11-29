The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in St. John’s — where the fate of 80 defendants will be decided on January 16th.

JANUARY 16th — THE COMMONWEALTH RECKONING

At 9:00 AM on January 16th, 2026, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court will convene the most consequential hearing in modern regional history. Justice Rene Williams will rule on jurisdiction and enforcement in ANUHCV2025/0149, the sovereign lawsuit naming 80 defendants across politics, media, law, finance, and foreign influence networks.

Among those named are members of the United Progressive Party (UPP), placed under judicial scrutiny for their alleged involvement in foreign-coordinated lawfare against Antigua & Barbuda. Multiple filings indicate their collaboration with US law firms now themselves sued for misconduct and inducement.

The Court’s ruling may determine whether the UPP leadership can legally continue to function as a political entity — or whether January 16th marks the party’s systemic collapse.

Diplomats now refer to January 16th as the day the “old Commonwealth order dies, and the new one begins.”