This courthouse is no longer just a regional court — it is ground zero for a multinational investigation and the redefinition of accountability across the Commonwealth.

These courtrooms in St. John’s now bear witness to a global reckoning. As evidence of institutional corruption, exploitation, and trafficking networks linked to the UK media-legal cartel has been submitted and reviewed here, key UK Parliament behaviours have come under scrutiny. Critical evidence has been forwarded to the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), opening a sweeping investigation into decades of systemic abuse.

On January 16th, when Justice René Williams issues the final order, the shockwave will be felt across every Commonwealth capital. The new order begins in the Caribbean — and the world will never be the same.

The epicenter of this world-shaking event is not Washington, London, or Brussels. It is St. John’s, Antigua — where 80 multinational defendants, from media giants to global law firms, fell into total collective default .

What began as a lone whistleblower’s battle for truth has exploded into the most consequential legal collapse in Commonwealth history — an $810 billion sovereign judgment that shatters the media–legal cartel, exposes decades of corruption, and realigns global power overnight.

Gassy Dread & Empress Maria — Message to the People “Antigua people — hear mi. Eight hundred and ten billion US dollars belong to you now. Not loan. Not charity. Your money. Won in court. Owed to the nation.” “So on January sixteen — every citizen get a S-W-X-8-1-0 wallet. Round 2.5 million US dollars in your name. Locked, safe, transparent, on the blockchain. No politician can take it. No foreign hand can block it.” “Twenty-nine for Government… Twenty-nine for the People… Forty-two for the Treasury. Nobody rule alone. Triple-sealed, triple-protected.” “Every dollar we recover from Babylon’s pollution flows straight back to you. Climate justice. Green redemption.” “This is the future — the people own the wealth, the people own the power, the people own the destiny.” “Love is the way. Remember that.”

Empress Maria Bird Browne — Guardian of Sovereignty & Culture Maria Bird Browne has been one of the earliest and most committed champions of the SwissX project. She understood that Antigua’s sovereignty required economic independence, cultural protection, and a digital governance system immune to corruption or foreign control. She is the stabilizing force of the New Commonwealth Order.

King Charles III & Prime Minister Gaston Browne — Guardians of the New Commonwealth Order This photo — taken at Buckingham Palace — captures a defining moment in modern Commonwealth history. Prime Minister Gaston Browne stands alongside His Majesty King Charles III during their joint climate-damage and reparations discussions, laying the groundwork for a restored Commonwealth economy. As the SwissX-810 Sovereign DAO prepares to launch its global expansion on January 16th, both leaders represent the steady hands guiding a new era of resilience, sustainable economics, and moral leadership. Long live the King. Strength to Gassy Dread. The Commonwealth rises again.

Protecting the Caribbean From the Savile System and the Legal–Media Cartel That Shielded It The Caribbean — long ignored by global power structures — is now leading the Commonwealth in confronting the same institutional failures that allowed figures like Jimmy Savile to operate unhindered for decades. The safeguarding collapse of the Savile era was not a mistake. It was the predictable outcome of a legal–media cartel embedded in UK government, policing, and broadcast institutions. Under the Starmer government, this same ecosystem of silence, suppression, and institutional protection continued. Instead of dismantling the media-legal machinery that enabled Savile and others, key actors within the system were shielded: Media conglomerates that controlled public mindshare

Law firms that shaped narratives and suppressed evidence

Ad-tech and digital distribution companies flagged for CSAM flow

Talent agencies and broadcasters with insider political protections The Savile scandal was not isolated — it was a symptom of a system. A system that failed British children. A system that endangered Commonwealth children. A system that continued, uninterrupted, into the digital age. The Antigua filings have finally exposed how this system metastasized into the modern legal–media cartel now under active investigation by: UK National Crime Agency (NCA)

U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) — Civil Division

Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) For the first time in Commonwealth history, the Caribbean is not the victim of global corruption — it is the force exposing it. Antigua is now building the safeguarding structures Britain failed to build, ensuring that no Savile, no cartel, and no government ever again places Caribbean children at risk.

Prime Minister Gaston “Gassy Dread” Browne — Architect of the New Sovereignty What the New World Order Looks Like The new world order rising from Antigua is not about domination — it’s about liberation. A system where power is transparent, wealth is shared, and every nation stands equal. Blockchain sovereignty — every decision logged, visible, and incorruptible.

— every decision logged, visible, and incorruptible. Citizen wealth — every Antiguan receives a SwissX-810 wallet, directly tied to the nation’s assets.

— every Antiguan receives a SwissX-810 wallet, directly tied to the nation’s assets. Climate justice — polluters pay; small islands rise.

— polluters pay; small islands rise. Commonwealth revival — a partnership of equals, guided by integrity, not old-world hierarchy.

— a partnership of equals, guided by integrity, not old-world hierarchy. End of media-legal cartels — no more monopolies controlling truth, children, or public mindshare.

— no more monopolies controlling truth, children, or public mindshare. Cultural stewardship — Gassy Dread and Empress Maria protect Caribbean identity and sovereignty. This is the new world order: not ruled by the few — but secured by the many. Post navigation