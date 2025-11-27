How Parliament Enabled a Predatory Media Culture:

Murdoch, CBS, CSAM & the 80-Defendant Mass Default By Alkiviades “Alki” David — Publisher, Shockya.com (Real Talk Investigations)

OPEN LETTER TO THE UK PARLIAMENT

This is not a theory. This is not speculation. This is a matter of sovereign judicial record across two Commonwealth jurisdictions — the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda and the King’s Bench Division of the High Court of England & Wales.

The British public deserves the truth: Parliament, across multiple administrations — Conservative, Labour, and Coalition — enabled a predatory media culture that shaped what our children see, hear, and believe.

Through regulatory weakness, political deference, corporate lobbying, and institutional complacency, Parliament cleared the runway for:

Murdoch-controlled media entities

CBS / Paramount Global

Hollywood networks with abusive internal cultures

digital ecosystems with CSAM vulnerabilities & fixed-betting influence

The result: a foreign media monopoly now under review by DOJ (Mac Warner), UK’s National Crime Agency, and the Solicitors Regulation Authority.