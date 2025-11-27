Calling Out the UK MPs Who Approved the Channel 5 Sale By Lis Murdoch to a Media Empire Implicated in Inducing Child Sex Abuse Material and Fixed Sports Betting

How Parliament Enabled a Predatory Media Culture:
Murdoch, CBS, CSAM & the 80-Defendant Mass Default
By Alkiviades “Alki” David — Publisher, Shockya.com (Real Talk Investigations)
OPEN LETTER TO THE UK PARLIAMENT
This is not a theory. This is not speculation. This is a matter of sovereign judicial record across two Commonwealth jurisdictions — the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda and the King’s Bench Division of the High Court of England & Wales.
The British public deserves the truth: Parliament, across multiple administrations — Conservative, Labour, and Coalition — enabled a predatory media culture that shaped what our children see, hear, and believe.
Through regulatory weakness, political deference, corporate lobbying, and institutional complacency, Parliament cleared the runway for:
- Murdoch-controlled media entities
- CBS / Paramount Global
- Hollywood networks with abusive internal cultures
- digital ecosystems with CSAM vulnerabilities & fixed-betting influence
The result: a foreign media monopoly now under review by DOJ (Mac Warner), UK’s National Crime Agency, and the Solicitors Regulation Authority.
Rupert Murdoch and Elisabeth Murdoch — key figures in the UK’s media power structure at the time of the Channel 5 transfer.
THE CHANNEL 5 TRANSFER: PARLIAMENT’S MOST DAMAGING FAILURE
Channel 5 was sold into a foreign media power bloc with historical entanglements in:
- corporate abuse scandals
- digital CSAM-adjacent ecosystems
- piracy networks (LimeWire / Media Defender)
- fixed-betting corruption
This was approved on Parliament’s watch: Approved by MPs. Approved by Ministers. Approved by DCMS. Rubber-stamped by Ofcom.
THIS ARTICLE IS BUILT ON FILINGS ALREADY BEFORE THREE COURTS
Everything you are about to read is grounded in sworn declarations, digital exhibits,
and procedural history now on the record in:
• Antigua High Court (ANUHCV2025/0149)
• UK High Court — King’s Bench (KB-2025-001991)
• U.S. Federal filings (cross-referenced in the Antigua index)
These cases collectively document a criminally-enabled media system involving Paramount/CBS, Murdoch-linked entities, Hollywood executives, legal fixers, digital distribution networks, and the regulators who looked the other way.
FOUNDATION: The Shockya Investigation Already Published
The core allegations and witness testimony were first exposed through Shockya’s investigative report documenting the Brian Graden / Paramount abuse pipeline — evidence now filed in the Antigua and UK courts.
– READ THE FULL INVESTIGATION: “South Park’s Brian Graden Raped Me When I Was 17 — Then Jailed Me When I Spoke Up”
This report includes: sworn testimony, deleted-email evidence, iMessage exhibits, court transcripts, and videos now logged as part of the multi-jurisdictional sovereign case. The present article continues that record.
No forensic scrutiny. No safeguarding review. No accountability.
MURDOCH + CBS: THE UNHOLY ALLIANCE
Two of the most powerful media empires on Earth operated with sweeping influence inside the UK’s media, publishing, and children’s content ecosystem.
This occurred while both conglomerates faced:
- sexual exploitation scandals
- MeToo cover-up allegations
- corporate retaliation claims
- Media Defender & LimeWire digital evidence trails
Yet Parliament waved every deal through. That is the scandal.
THE EPSTEIN DISTRACTION
The global obsession with “Epstein lists” served as a distraction from the actual machinery of exploitation inside major media monopolies.
Map — “Global network of corporate, legal and media entities implicated in abuse?linked filings.” Represents publicly documented connections across jurisdictions, companies, and court records. Useful for understanding the full scope of the media-legal cartel under investigation.
The UK public was fed celebrity gossip while Parliament ignored the operational systems shaping children’s digital environments.
Parliament never examined the machinery behind the abuses.
THE CARRINGTON / GRADEN FILINGS
High Court filings in Antigua include sworn declarations by:
- Rovier Carrington — alleging rape by CBS/MTV President Brian Graden
- Daniel “John Doe” — supporting the pattern under penalty of perjury
These filings describe a corporate culture long whispered about inside the entertainment industry.
MEDIA DEFENDER, LIMEWIRE & THE BRONFMAN–LANSKY NETWORK
Shockya investigations show the collision of:
- CBS Interactive’s Media Defender
- LimeWire’s 67,200+ CSAM pathways
- Bronfman-linked NXIVM networks
- Lansky-era entertainment syndicate structures
This ecosystem shaped British youth culture for two decades.
Parliament allowed it.
THE 80-DEFENDANT MASS DEFAULT IN ANTIGUA
More than 80 defendants — including CBS, Paramount, and Murdoch-linked units — were perfectly served under Commonwealth rules.
Not one responded.
No Defence.
No Acknowledgment.
No Jurisdiction Challenge.
Nothing.
This is one of the largest mass-defaults in Commonwealth history. The allegations stand unopposed on the judicial record.
CRIMINAL REVIEW: DOJ • SRA • NCA
This matter is now before:
- Mac Warner — U.S. Department of Justice
- Kristy Price — UK Solicitors Regulation Authority
- National Crime Agency — United Kingdom
Mandates include fraud, concealment, malpractice, abuse of process & cross-border exploitation networks.
HOW MPs ENABLED THIS CULTURE
MPs across multiple governments created and legitimised the regulatory system that allowed predatory media structures to flourish.
By approving mergers, acquisitions & foreign takeovers, they strengthened corporate regimes later implicated in systemic exploitation.
That is Parliament’s failure.
WHAT PARLIAMENT MUST ANSWER
- How CBS & Murdoch entities gained control of British mindshare
- Why Channel 5 was sold without safeguarding scrutiny
- Why CSAM vulnerabilities were ignored
- Why fixed-betting monopolies were tolerated
- Why 80 defendants defaulted without a single MP asking why
History will remember your silence.
STOP THE CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL NOW
Enough. No more blind spots. No more captured regulators. No more monopolies controlling children’s digital lives.
Dismantle the predatory media culture Parliament helped build.